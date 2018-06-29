Four-time Miss California Pageant hopeful makes her ‘debut’

Caelin Nieto has participated in three previous Miss California Pageants.
At least that is what one pageant hopeful thought.
“You’ve been here before, right?” the contestant asked Nieto.
“Yeah, but to be quite honest, I feel new but I also feel old but still very new,” Nieto responded.
The 23-year-old Merced native, however, is “competing” for the first time this week alongside 54 other title hopefuls at the Saroyan Theatre. (The successor to Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith will be crowned Saturday night).
How does a two-time (2012 Miss Merced; 2014 Miss Gavilán Hills; 2015 Miss Central California Regional) Miss California competitor be experiencing the pageant for the first time?
That’s because two weeks before the 2015 pageant, Nieto was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, or high-functioning autism.
“I was a little unsure on my feet of who I was and where I was,” recalled Nieto on Wednesday.
She took a break from the pageant “to just get to know myself, to really decide to get into what I wanted to be, and who this new person was.”
“It was kind of learn me all over again.”
As I got older, I just got more cognizant of what was going on within my body and my mental state.
Nieto, who is competing as Miss Los Ángeles County this year, knew something was wrong growing up “but I couldn’t put my finger on what it was.”
“I’d always felt a little different,” she said. “I remember telling my mom, ‘Mom, something feels off! She’d say, ‘That’s what being a kid’s like.’”
Except, in this case, Nieto was different.
Her quirks included watching recently released ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies back-to-back on a loop from the time she got home from high school until she went to sleep.
High-functioning autism applies to autistic people deemed to be cognitively “higher functioning.” They have IQs over 70, but may exhibit deficits in areas like expression, emotion recognition and communication.
More men suffer from it than women by a 4-to-1 ratio.
She saw therapists who misdiagnosed her problem as clinical depression, PTSD or extreme social anxiety.
“I knew deep down that there was more to my story,” said Nieto, who let time go by as she went on with her life.
“As I got older, I just got more cognizant of what was going on within my body and my mental state,” said Nieto, who graduated in 2016 with a degree in marketing and communication from Chico State.
She knew “something’s wrong.”
Nieto kept searching for answers until she found a doctor who concluded she had Asperger’s Syndrome..
Just getting an answer was powerful.
“It’s pretty awesome and pretty freeing,” said Nieto, who felt she was “living my life a few seconds behind.”
Nieto is heavily involved in promoting recognition of autism. Her pageant platform is ‘Authentically Blue, Authentically You: Autism Spectrum Advocacy.’
The woman who has always “struggled to connect” now feels like a new person at the pageant.
There is no cure to Asperger’s Syndrome, but some do go through therapy.
For Nieto, that matters little now that she understands what has been going on with her body and her mind.
“I’m just a little more aware of when the music beats, a little more anxious, and why the vibrations scare me instead of excite me,” said Nieto, who sang ‘Skyfall’ from the James Bond movie for her talent on Thursday night.
“I’ve learned the coping mechanisms to get through it,” she said. “So, if anything, it’s a better (pageant experience) because it’s easier for me.”
Last year, Nieto watched the pageant from the audience and realized she belong on the Saroyan stage as a competitor.
Her parents, Gary and Celia, who live in Merced, were surprised she wanted to return to the pageant.
“They were definitely confused at the beginning because they thought this chapter had been closed,” said Nieto. “So, we had to get the book off the shelf and re-open it.”
Since then, they have been “incredibly supportive.”
“I think (my pageant) break was nice for them. They got to get out of this whole, crazy environment we’re in,” said Nieto. “I feel like a different competitor now.”
Nieto said her parents are proud that she is promoting the autism platform.
The veteran pageant hopeful, who will participate in the swimsuit and evening wear competition Friday night, said the experience this time “is much more fun for me.”
The swimsuit portion, which is being eliminated for future Miss America/Miss California pageants, doesn’t faze Nieto.
I’m at a much better place, and just more peaceful.
“I have been an athlete my entire life, not the best one, but I still had to do the workouts,” she said. So, (the swimsuit competition) was always something I was incredibly comfortable in.”
Her choice of ‘Skyfall’ for her talent was extra special this year because an aunt she had been rehearsing with died two weeks ago to breast cancer.
“It’s kind of a sweet way to give that final goodbye to her,” said Nieto. “I’m really excited to feel her on stage with me even though she isn’t physically here any more.”
Nieto runs her own social media company handling the needs of five clients.
Today, Nieto is living in the moment.
“I’m at a much better place, and just more peaceful,” said Nieto.
One thing she has learned from her previous pageants is to make sure her hotel room is packed with snacks.
“Now I know how hungry and how crazy and grueling this process is,” said Nieto.
Age: 22
Talent: ‘Skyfall’ vocal
Platform: Authentically Blue, Authentically You: Austism Spectrum Advocacy
Parents: Gary and Celia Nieto
Siblings: One older brother
Hometown: Merced
Fun fact: Her dream is to make a deal with Barbara Corcoran on ‘Shark Tank’
