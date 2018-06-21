Purple Heart recipient from Sinaloa gets citizenship

Two tours of duty in Afghanistan and a Purple Heart was good enough for U.S. Army staff sergeant Edgar Carrillo – a native of Sinaloa, México – to earn his American citizenship.
The Clovis resident, who works as a local Army recruiter, was hailed for his military service at the naturalization ceremony held Tuesday (June 19) at the Fresno Convention Center.
Carrillo enlisted in the Army and was eventually sent to Afghanistan in 2010, where he was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED), which required hospitalization. After his recovery, he returned to Afghanistan for his second tour in 2013.
With his wife of 13 years, Jessica, and their three children, Carrillo’s family sat front row in seats reserved for members of the military, the elderly and those in wheelchairs. Behind them were the rest of the 967 immigrants from 61 countries who also became naturalized. See the fact box for the top 10 by country.
You got a Purple Heart. It’s absolutely owed to you; you bled for your country. You deserve all the rights and the freedoms that we have.”
One of Edgar Carrillo’s commanders in Afghanistan.
Carrillo, 33, was among the 561 Mexican immigrants swearing allegiance to the U.S., the final step to his citizenship.
Officials from Fresno office of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services conducted the ceremony.
“It all started about 10 years ago in Afghanistan. My commander said, ‘Hey, you should be a U.S. citizen. You’re already doing all this. You got a Purple Heart. It’s absolutely owed to you; you bled for your country. You deserve all the rights and the freedoms that we have. You’re here fighting,’ and I was like ‘Yeah!’” remembers Carrillo, who first arrived to the U.S. with his parents at age 7.
“That (IED) is exactly what we were trained for; we should have seen it coming. There was a huge explosion. I got a little messed up. When we got hit by the IED … it was mainly my mind, they were checking me, ultimately over time, my knees started to go out.”
His path to citizenship was delayed by 10 years because of a clerical error with the fingerprinting. The error wasn’t corrected until his duty was complete.
‘I want that freedom. I want to be able to make choices for myself,’ and make my family’s future even better.”
Edgar Carrillo.
“Because I was in Afghanistan, and mail doesn’t travel the same, I didn’t find out about it until after the deployment,” he said.
Each time he was about to straighten out the issue, Carrillo said he was sent on another deployment. While at Ft. Hood in Texas, the error was fixed.
He now has a philosophy about being a U.S. citizen and serving as a recruiter for the military.
“When you come from another country, and you weren’t given those opportunities, and you’re like, ‘I want that freedom. I want to be able to make choices for myself,’ and make my family’s future even better,” said Carrillo, adding the majority of his family is in México, but that his children are here.
“They are the first generation of my family here.”
Venezuelan jumped for joy
Emily Plumley, a native of Venezuela, stood and celebrated while holding the American flag at the announcement that three countrymen were about to become naturalized U.S. citizens.
Every member of her family sported shirts with printing of an American flag.
“It’s very important for us. We want to celebrate together,” said Plumley after posing for a photo and next to her husband of 11 years, Wes Plumley, amid the couple’s five children ranging in age 2 to 9.
“I was just like ‘Yay, somebody else from Venezuela,’ because I’m so proud. I’m so happy to be here,” said Plumley, 39.
She first arrived in 2002, but lived in the U.S. in 2006 and married in 2007.
“I wanted to do it because maybe I was the only one (from her family) that was not American. I wanted to do it because it gives more opportunities for my family, my family who is out of the country. I’ve been in 13 different nations, and I haven’t experienced the freedom that I’ve experienced here in the U.S.”
Top 10 by country
1. México 561
2. India 81
3. Phillippines 59
4. Laos 46
5. El Salvador 19
6. Thailand 14
7. Yemén 11
8. South Korea, Irán, Iráq (three-way tie) 9
9. Guatemala, Portugal (two-way tie) 8
10. Honduras, Canadá 7
Comments