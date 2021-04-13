Congressional Hispanic Caucus wants Latino names on U.S. military sites

Soldiers bow their heads during the invocation as the 4th Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division holds a flag casing ceremony at Fort Hood. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus wants U.S. military bases named after confererate figures to be renamed after Latino heroes. Star-Telegram

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this Tuesday (April 13) to take into account the names of Latinos with distinguished military service for the designation of military bases in the United States.

In recent years, the campaign has intensified to remove from monuments and nomenclature of routes, airports, schools and military bases the names of prominent figures in the Confederacy during the Civil War (1861-65).

“We wrote to you about the important task of re-designating Defense Department facilities and other properties appointed by Confederate generals and leaders who rebelled against the United States,” the letter stated.

The application is signed by Hispanic Caucus chair Raúl Ruiz, a Democrat from California, and 19 other legislators.

“Our interest now turns to ensuring robust Latino representation in the names of those facilities, and more importantly, to ensuring that an Army base on the mainland is named after a Latino military hero,” the lawmakers added.

The signatories advocated that present-day Fort Hood in Texas be named after Sergeant Major Roy Benavídez, a native of that state and a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Ronald Reagan for heroic actions that saved the the lives of several of his wounded comrades.

Master Sgt. Roy Benavídez, of Fort Worth, who was awarded the Medal of Honor is photographed in 1995 while promoting his book. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus would like to have his name replace that of Fort Hood. Ricardo A. García STAR-TELEGRAM

The letter proposed the names of Latino soldiers “whose service and sacrifice for our country deserve the honor” of being assigned to military installations.

The list includes Marcelino Serna, a veteran of World War I and the first Latino to receive the Distinguished Service Cross; and Macario García, a veteran of World War II and the first Mexican immigrant to receive the Medal of Honor.

Other candidates are Carmen Contreras Boza, a veteran of World War II and the first Latina in the Women’s Army Corps; and Richard Davazos, a veteran of the Korean War and the first Mexican-American to rise to the rank of four-star general.

Piden dar nombres de héroes latinos a bases militares en Estados Unidos

El Caucus Hispano en el Congreso pidió este martes (13 de abril) al secretario de Defensa, Lloyd Austin, que tome en cuenta los nombres de latinos con servicio militar distinguido para la denominación de bases militares en los Estados Unidos.

En años recientes se ha intensificado en los EE.UU. la campaña para retirar de monumentos y nomenclatura de rutas, aeropuertos, escuelas y bases militares los nombres de figuras prominentes en la Confederación durante la Guerra Civil (1861-65).

“Le escribimos acerca de la importante tarea de dar nuevas designaciones a instalaciones y otras propiedades del Departamento de Defensa nombradas por generales y dirigentes de la Confederación que se rebelaron contra Estados Unidos,” indicó la carta.

La solicitud lleva la firma del presidente del Caucus Hispano, Raúl Ruiz, demócrata de California, y otros 19 legisladores.

“Nuestro interés se torna ahora a asegurar una robusta representación latina en los nombres de esas instalaciones, y más importante aun para asegurar que una base del Ejército en el territorio continental sea nombrada por un héroe militar latino,” añadieron los legisladores.

Los firmantes abogaron porque se dé al actual Fort Hood, en Texas, el nombre del Sargento Mayor Roy Benavídez, nacido en ese estado y veterano de la Guerra de Vietnam a quien el presidente Ronald Reagan otorgó la Medalla de Honor por acciones heroicas que salvaron la vida de varios de sus camaradas heridos.

La carta propuso los nombres de soldados latinos “cuyo servicio y sacrificio por nuestro país ameritan el honor” de ser asignados a instalaciones militares.

La lista incluye a Marcelino Serna, veterano de la Primera Guerra Mundial y el primer latino que recibió la Cruz por Servicio Distinguido, y a Macario García, veterano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y el primer inmigrante mexicano que recibió la Medalla de Honor.

Otros candidatos son Carmen Contreras Boza, veterana de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y la primera latina en el Cuerpo Femenino del Ejército, y Richard Davazos, veterano de la Guerra de Corea y el primer mexicano estadounidense que ascendió hasta el grado de general de cuatro estrellas.