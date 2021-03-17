Xavier Becerra’s nomination as Health secretary advances on 50-49 vote

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, here at a U.S. Census event in the Valley, is scheduled to get confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The nomination of Xavier Becerra to be the Health and Human Services Secretary under the Biden administration advanced Wednesday on a 50-49 vote by the full Senate.

The Senate will hold a final vote on Thursday. That vote is expected to result in Becerra becoming the first Latino to hold that post.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the lone Republican to vote in support of Becerra, the attorney general for the state of California.

Becerra’s nomination was deadlocked 14-14 in the Senate Finance Committee, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought it to the Senate floor for a vote.

Becerra – who filed 122 lawsuits against the Trump administration, including 9 on President Donald J. Trump’s final day in office on Jan. 21 – was praised as a worthy candidate to run an agency with a $1.3 trillion budget by Democrats.

Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, called Becerra the “single worst cabinet nominee put forward by (President) Joe Biden to serve in the cabinet.”

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, brushed back against Republican attacks, calling his fellow Californian the right person to lead the Health and Human Services Department during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has taken “an incredible toll on our country.”

“Every community has suffered, especially working class communities and communities of like, like the very neighborhoods that Attorney General Becerra and I grew up in,” said Padilla in his Senate address. “These communities are hurting and people are dying at alarming rates, and they desperately need someone who knows these communities to their core.”

The sharpest criticisms to the Becerra nomination were from Cruz and fellow Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, here leaving the Republicans’ weekly luncheon on March 16, said on the U.S. Senate floor that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is not qualified to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. JIM LO SCALZO Agencia EFE

“Mr. Becerra’s not a doctor. Mr. Becerra is not a scientist. Mr. Becerra has no health care experience whatsoever, has no medical experience whatsoever, has no experience in virology. He has no experience with pharmaceuticals. He has no experience running a state or local health care agency. He has no experience in logistics,” said Cruz.

“The Department ... is in the process of distributing and administering hundreds of millions of vaccines,” Cruz continued. “Mr. Becerra has never so much as distributed French fries at a McDonald’s.”

Cornyn called Becerra “a partisan warrior” who is unfit “to lead the department during normal times, let alone during a pandemic.”

“We are at the 10-yard line in the pandemic,” said Cornyn. “Nos is not a time to give the punter a chance to try out his quarterback just because he happens to be friends with the coach,” said Cornyn.

Several Democratic Senators defended Becerra’s nomination.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin: “When he’s finally confirmed this week after this unconscionable delay – and he will be confirmed – he will be teh first Latino to serve as Secretary of HHS. His historic confirmation will be especially meaningful at this moment in time when Latinos are disproportionately affected by the medical and economic impact of COVID.”

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menéndez: “The notion that Mr. Becerra has no managerial experience is laughbable given that as California’s Attorney General he has successfully led the second-largest justice department in the nation, second only to the U.S. Department of Justice. And it’s not lost on me that those questioning Mr. Becerra’s credentials are the versy same colleagues who claim that Congressman Tom Price’s background as a doctor qualified him to lead an agency that touches the lives of every single person in our great land. Well, he was a disaster, and did not last a full year as secretary of HHS. And the immediate past secretary was a lawyer who did a good job at his pharmaceutical firm, dramaticallly pushing up insulin prices.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden: “Attorney General Becerra has the health policy savvy and the leadership savvy and the experiences in both areas to run this department, no question about it.”

Padilla, in his Senate floor remarks, said Becerra has “made it his mission to tackle the structural inequalities in our health care system.”

“Sadley, Xavier Becerra is being held to a different standard. A different standard that other nominees this chamber has supported and confirmed over the last four years, including our most recent Health and Human Services Secretary,” said Padilla. “As some of the first Latinos in our respective positions, both Xavier Becerra and I are not unfamiliar with being held to a different standard.”