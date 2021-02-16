Congressman, advocates call on Biden to keep promise on immigration help

President Joe Biden stops to respond to a question from the news media as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. Biden traveled to Minneapolis to participate in a town hall meeting where he was scheduled to take questions on the pandemic and the economy. Agencia EFE

In his first day of office last month, President Biden signaled that immigration reform – including a path to legalization for 11 million undocumented residents – would be one of his top priorities.

Tuesday, immigration advocates joined Congressman Raúl Ruiz, a Democrat from Palm Springs and chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in calling the Biden administration to ensure that legalization for immigrants is included in the next COVID-19 economic recovery package.

Specifically, they signaled support for the DREAM Act, the SECURE Act to legalize those with Temporary Protective Status (TPS), and, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act which would legalize essential workers and immigrants.

“I am a proud son of farmworkers, who worked day in and day out with calloused hands and tired backs to give their children opportunities they never had. I know the sacrifices that farmworkers make to feed America, and now, as a public health expert, I have seen their vulnerability to COVID-19 firsthand,” said Ruiz.

“Essential workers who risk their lives for us are indispensable, and they should be treated as such by our immigration system. As we look to recover from this pandemic, we must recognize the moral imperative to prioritize a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.”

Ruiz said the caucus The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will continue to work towards its goal until all immigrant essential workers who call America home have a chance to become US citizens. Immigrants fuel our economy, work in every American industry, and reflect the best of America’s values.”

Supporters include the United Farm Workers Foundation, United We Dream, We Are Home Campaign, and, the Immigration Hub.

“For nearly an entire year, all farmerworkers have survived to produce our food in this pandemic. Fruits and vegetables cannot be harvested through Zoom. COVID-19 death rates have been higher for farmworkers and other essential workers,” said Leydy Rangel of the UFW Foudnation.

“Undocumented farmworker families like mine face another menace: our lack of legal status. We cannot wait for relief any longer. President Biden offers new hope for permanently protecting Dreamers, TPS holders, and farmworkers from deportation.”

Rangel asked that Congress “honor the essential workers who harvest our food.”

Greisa Martínez Rosa, executive director of United We Dream, said Biden and Democrats “have the moral imperative to use every tool at their disposal to deliver on immigration.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the deliberate decision by politicians to make sure that Black and Brown people are disproportionately impacted by the virus have laid waste to our communities,” said Martínez Rosa. “In the past year, immigrants have been left out of all COVID-19 relief, despite risking our lives to keep our country safe, fed, and healthy. We have been denied the critical healthcare and financial assistance to survive.

“The health and economic recovery of our nation from COVID-19 is dependent on immigrants. Undocumented people must be included in COVID relief packages and deserve the legislation that will change our lives.”