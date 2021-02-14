Padilla named to chair Senate Judiciary Committee’s Immigration Subcommittee

Democratic Senator from California Alex Padilla participates in a ceremonial swearing in photo op with his family and Vice President Kamala Harris on Feb. 4. He has been named chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Immigration Subcommittee. Agencia EFE

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, has taken the gavel as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Immigration Subcommittee.

“As the proud son of immigrants from México, I’m honored to be the first Latino to serve as chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety,” said Padilla, who was swon in as the first Latino from California to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 20.

His first step was to give the subcommittee a new name from its former Subcommittee on Border Security and immigration.

“While no state has more at stake in immigration policy than California, the entire nation stands to benefit from thoughtful immigration reform,” said Padilla in a statement released Sunday (Feb. 14). “I commit to bringing the urgency to immigration reform that this moment demands and millions of hard-working immigrants have earned.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to restore dignity and humanity to immigration policies and to respectfully uphold America’s legacy as a nation of immigrants.”

Padilla will have jurisdiction over key immigration issues.

The subcommittee has jurisdiction over a wide array of immigration issues, including: citizenship, border safety, refugee laws, and oversight of immigration functions in various departments.

The departments include: Department of Homeland Security, including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Ombudsman Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as the Department of Justice, the Department of State (DOS), the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement , and the Department of Labor.

The subcommittee also has oversight of international migration, internally displaced persons, and refugee laws and policy.