What has California’s new Senator been tweeting? Look here.

Alex Padilla – whose Mexican immigrant father worked as a short order cook while his mother toiled as a housecleaner – made history Wednesday when he was sworn in as the first Latino in California history to be sworn in as U.S. Senator.

Padilla was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris (whose win in November left the seat vacant). Also sworn in Wednesday were the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both who won runoff elections earlier this month in Georgia. The addition of the three Democrats results in a 50-50 Democratic-Republican split in the Senate.

The 47-year-old Padilla, who will have to seek election in 2022, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month to fill the seat. Padilla, a former Los Ángeles City Councilmember and state Senator, was in his second term as California Secretary of State.

In his Twitter messages this month, Padilla indicated he will focus on COVID relief, immigration reform, economic recovery, and, health care for all.

Jan. 19: “Inequality has made Southern California the epicenter of the coronavirus in the US. Living wages, healthcare, adequate housing, systemic racism — COVID-19 has put a bright spotlight on the most urgent issues we need to address.”

Jan. 19: “Dr. Rachel Levine is an accomplished public health leader. The appointment of a trans woman in a top health role in our nation’s government sends a powerful message.”

Jan. 19 (on report by The Guardian on Trump plans to open desert areas for mining): “Trump is insistent on doing the most damage he can before he leaves office. We won’t allow it to stand.”

Jan. 19 (on Senate Democrats’ plan on voting rights): “Protecting our democracy starts with protecting your right to vote.”

Jan. 19 (on Washington Post report about Biden’s immigration reform plans): “Immigration reform is urgent and a matter of life or death for people fleeing violence or persecution. Immigrants needlessly suffered under Trump. It’s time to right those wrongs.”

Jan. 19: “Starting this week, vaccine distribution in LA County will expand to include shots for residents 65+. This is an important change to protect our most vulnerable community members.”

Jan. 19 (with photo of him and President-elect Joe Biden): “Better days are nearly here.”

Jan. 18: “Abortion access is legal, but it’s been pushed further out of reach for the people that need access the most. We must undo the Trump era restrictions and expand access to reproductive health care.”

Jan. 18 (on a time.com article): “This is a powerful reflection on the impact that Dr. King's mother Alberta had on his life and philosophy. These are familiar sentiments for so many of us whose mothers inspired our own commitment to building a better community.”

Jan. 18: “This week will be about celebrating a new administration and a hopeful new day in Washington. It will also be about getting to work on:

- Effective vaccine distribution

- Getting our economy and jobs back on track

- Medicare for All

- A Green New Deal

- Immigration reform”

Jan. 18: “The @KingDayParade is one of Southern California's great annual events. This year we cannot gather in person, but we can still join in fellowship to honor the legacy and continue the work of Dr. King.”

Jan. 18: “I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me. I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all 40 million Californians.”

Jan. 18: “Madam Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris: thank you for all you've done for California and for our country. Rest assured that I will continue your legacy of fighting for the people and look forward to working with you to get our country back on track.”

Jan. 18 (about a San Francisco Chronicle article): “As our U.S. Senator, @SenKamalaHarris fought every day for California, our people, our community, and our values. I'm grateful she'll continue that work as VP. “

Jan. 17: “‘We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice... and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity....’

Nighttime reading and a moment of reflection before I leave for Washington, DC.”

Jan. 17: “Reports of off-duty police and current and former military members joining the mob at the Capitol are concerning. Trust in law enforcement within communities of color is already low. We need answers.”

Jan. 17 (linking to tolerance.org story on MLK): “This is a great listen on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the man, what he stood for, and how his views evolved over time.”

Jan. 17 (on LA Times report on fast food workers struggling to obtain PPE): “Unions have been instrumental in keeping workers safe. It’s no different during the pandemic.”

Sen. Alex Padilla posted this photo of him alongside new Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats from Georgia, at the Biden inauguration.

Jan. 17 (with link to LA Times article about federal stimulus relief providing $2.6 billion to help struggling tenants): “Helping those who have lost jobs because of the pandemic is the right thing to do for our fellow Californians and for our economy. To those who are struggling, hang on. Rent and utility relief is coming.”

Jan. 17 (responding to post about possible power shutdowns by PG&E due to windy and dry conditions): “Fire season in January. The climate crisis is here. We need bold systemic change now to safeguard our planet for future generations.”

Jan. 17: “This coming week has been four years in the making. To everyone who rallied, voted, organized, and demanded accountability — thank you.”

Jan. 16 (referring to an article titled ‘Be Kinder to Yourself’): “A major key to being resilient during these difficult times.”

Jan. 16 (responding to a Mother Jones article about farmworker representation): “Farmworkers deserve a seat at the table.”

Jan. 16 (about a video by Kamala Harris’ husband): “Welcome the FIRST @SecondGentleman, Douglas Emhoff.”

Jan. 16 (quoting the president-elect on elevating White House science post to cabinet level): "Science will always be at the forefront of my administration -- and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth."

Jan. 15 (retweeting a post by FWD.org): "We must find permanent protections for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living, working, and contributing to our country. We must keep essential workers safe and recognize their role in keeping us safe through the pandemic."

Jan. 15 (retweet of his quote): "We have deemed so many of them as essential and we have an obligation to treat them as essential. They (immigrant essential workers) deserve not just COVID and labor protections but the security of a path to citizenship. PERIOD."

Jan. 15 (sharing a Washington Post article, with quote by Rep. Cori Bush from the story): "Would this have happened if the rioters were there to fight for Black lives rather than white supremacy? We’ve been tear-gassed for much less, beaten for much less & shot at for much less. We’ve been assaulted by law enforcement for much less."

Jan. 15 (on ProPublica story about Capitol Hill police officer): “Eugene Goodman is a hero.”

Jan. 15: Posts a Google article about the history of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jan. 15 (on story by The Guardian on Americans deciding between health insurance or food): “No one should be forced to make these decisions. Help is on the way.”

Jan. 15 (highlighting CNN report on president-elect’s priorities): “@JoeBiden’s American Rescue Plan includes:

- 100 million vaccines in first 100 days

- Eviction moratorium extended to 9/21

- $15 minimum wage

- $400 per week unemployment insurance

- Paid sick and family leave”

Jan. 14 (retweeting LA Times story): “COVID-19 deaths among LA Latinos rising at alarming levels. People living in the most impoverished areas are averaging about 36 deaths a day per 100K residents. Those living in the wealthiest areas are experiencing about 10 deaths a day per 100K residents.”

Jan. 14 (responding to a New York Times op-ed by a Holocaust survivor in the COVID era): “Thank you for sharing your experiences in the hopes that it will help put things in perspective, Toby.”

Jan. 14 (on NY Times article on food line supply workers): “We depend on each other to survive. We must take care of each other because our fates are tied.”

Jan. 14: “One week until a unified, strategic federal strategy to combat COVID-19, protect residents, and get our economy back on track. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are coming in with a plan on day one.”

Jan. 14: “WATCH NOW: @JoeBiden lays out his plan for vaccinating our country and getting our economy back on track.”

Jan. 14 (commenting on Biden’s $1.9 billion stimulus plan): “Americans need this: Survival checks to make ends meet and robust vaccine investment and distribution so we can curb the rise of COVID-19.”

Jan. 14 (commenting on NPR report on Republicans who voted to impeach Trump): “These lawmakers did the right thing and put our democracy over party loyalty. I urge GOP Senators to do the same and vote their conscience.”

Jan. 14: “You've got just a few days left to do the right thing, @senatemajldr. Reconvene the Senate. Hold Trump accountable for inciting the riot at the Capitol. And help make sure that he doesn't get another shot at attacking our democracy.”

Jan. 13 (Commenting on NY Times story about native elders dying during the pandemic): “This is an unspeakable loss. Native elders are protectors of ancestral knowledge and their ways of life.”

Jan. 13: “LISTEN: I spoke to @CapRadioNews about many topics, including how Trump has made our communities feel unsafe for over four years. Talk to the communities in El Paso and Gilroy. Talk to Muslims, immigrants, and Latinos about what they’ve experienced.”

Jan. 13 (retweeting and quoting CNN reporter Sara Sidner): "The Black and Latino community is getting hit disproportionately. They are taking the brunt of this, and many of those people are the people that we rely on to live our daily lives."

Jan. 13: “Not only have Republicans harmed their constituents by refusing to wear and support masks, but they exposed @RepBonnie, @RepJayapal, and @RepSchneider to COVID with their senseless actions.”

Jan. 13: “Impeached. Again. This is a historically terrible presidency. A second impeachment moves us closer to ensuring Trump doesn’t have another shot at trying to destroy our federal government and roll the clock back on our country’s progress.”

Jan. 13: “It’s difficult to watch Republicans in Congress deny that President-elect @JoeBiden legitimately won the election. It’s impossible to heal our divisions if we cannot agree on that truth and hold them accountable for sowing doubt in our democracy.”

Jan. 13: “When Donald Trump incited a riot and attack on the Capitol and lawmakers inside, he gave Congress no choice but to impeach him. Today, the American people will watch to see who in Congress is prepared to defend our country and who will give in to the terrorists inspired by Trump.”

Jan. 12: “Donald Trump, I've been to the border, too. And I've witnessed the atrocities that have been the results of your immigration policies. Families fleeing dangerous conditions and extreme poverty will be safer when you're out of office.”

Jan. 12: “MAKE NO MISTAKE: Trump’s attempt to distract and shift the news with a visit to the border is a nod to the rioters who stormed the Capitol. The border wall is an ineffective monument to division and hatred that incites his bigoted base.”

Jan. 12: “Undocumented essential workers braved harsh conditions on farms, in packed meat factories, and took buses to clean homes, offices, and medical facilities. It's time to offer these essential community members a pathway to citizenship in the next COVID bill.”

Jan. 12: “In four years full of cruel, incomprehensible, and inhumane policies, the Trump Administration's family separation rule tops the list as the most barbaric. (1/4)

“We need to end the criminalization of parents with minor children who are seeking asylum. (2/4)

“Not only must we protect asylum-seeking families, we are morally obligated to do everything in our power to reunite more than 500 children who to this day remain separated from parents who haven't been located yet. (3/4)

“I'm calling for a full investigation into why these children haven't been returned to their families. If we can find Osama bin Laden in a cave in Pakistan, we can find these parents. (4/4)

Jan. 12: “For nearly a year, undocumented essential workers have risked their health to put food on our tables and supplies in our stores. The next COVID relief bill must include a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers, domestic workers, and others who kept our communities going.”

Jan. 11 (On Huffington Post story about Trump administration’s handling of intelligence data): ““Over the past four years, the Trump Administration has destroyed, disappeared or distorted vast swatches of the information the state needs to protect the vulnerable, safeguard our health and alert us to emerging crises.”

Jan. 11 (Responding to a Univisión post): “Gracias por invitarme.”,

Jan. 11 (Posting a link to CapRadio.org interview): “Asked if he would vote to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000, @AlexPadilla4CA said yes. "These aren't stimulus checks. They're survival checks."

Jan. 10 (On CNN story about impeachment vote set on Trump): “This is a step towards healing our divisions. There must be accountability for the harm to our country, our institutions, and the people elected to serve to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Jan. 10 (on theatlantic.com article): “...Multiracial democracy in America is young and fragile, just a few generations old, and the insistence by a largely white political party that the victories of its multiracial counterpart are illegitimate is deeply familiar.”

Jan. 10 (on NBC News report): “Everyone knew Trump was dangerous. Republican leaders were more wedded to power and their agenda over our democracy and standing in the world.”

Jan. 10 (on CNN report that more than 4,000 died in one day from COVID): “4,000 deaths a day was preventable. Strong federal action cannot come fast enough.”

Jan. 9 (on rare alignment of three planets): “Did you catch any of these sights in the night sky?”

Jan. 9 (on LA Times report of Black women being attacked by Trump supporters): “Another outrageous and dangerous example of what years of incendiary rhetoric have led to. This attack was caught on camera — and those responsible are already starting to face the consequences.”

Jan. 9 (on Merrick Garland being named Attorney General): “The Justice Department will soon be in trusted and talented hands with @vanitaguptaCR as Associate Attorney General and @KristenClarkeJD as Assistant AG for Civil Rights. Both have impressive, progressive civil rights records.”

Jan. 9 (on NBC report of GOP robocalls urging march on the Capitol): “No amount of distance can change that Republicans would rather fall in line with Trump than represent the will of the American people.”

Jan. 9: “Capitol Police arrested just 14 people when a mob stormed the Capitol. And 427 were arrested in the first days of the racial justice protests last summer. No need to do the math. White supremacy made this president. And it's going to fight to try and keep him.”

Jan. 8: “As long as he had his job as AG, Bill Barr enabled Trump and was complicit in conduct that harmed the American people. It took Trump inducing a mob to storm the Capitol for Barr to speak up. What took you so long, Bill?”

Jan. 8: “@KamalaHarris was right when she called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account after the El Paso shooting. For years, Trump has had unfettered access to a massive platform, which he used to spread lies, suppress the vote, and encourage domestic terrorism.”

Jan. 8: “Tommy Lasorda, an @MLB and a Los Angeles institution, is now with “the big Dodger in the sky” (as he would say). He led my beloved @Dodgers to two World Series championships and bled Dodger blue. Thank you for the memories Tommy.”

Jan. 8: “My prayers go out to the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to injuries he sustained while defending the Capitol on Wednesday. Officer Sicknick deserves justice. We must hold the mob and those who incited them accountable for this week's atrocity.”

Jan. 8: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Tom LaBonge. I was blessed to serve alongside Tom on LA City Council. Anyone who met him couldn’t help but be inspired by his energy & love of LA. I will miss his storytelling & constant gifting of pumpkin bread from the Monastery of the Angels.”

Jan. 7 (retweet of post by a school superintendent): “You should never have to feel unsafe or need to hide under your desk.”

Jan. 7 (on appointment of SBA head): “CONGRATS: @IsabelCGuzman has done amazing work in California, and she's who America's small businesses need to build back better.”

Jan. 7: “We don't have to ask what would happen if yesterday's Capitol intruders were Black, brown, or calling for justice for BIPOC lives. They wouldn't have waltzed in the Capitol, no questions asked. And they certainly wouldn't have walked out without handcuffs.”

Jan. 7: “The Trump family and corrupt cronies like Rudy Giuliani have used increasingly deceitful and divisive rhetoric to rile up their base and create chaos. They have blood on their hands and are responsible for what happened on Wednesday. This isn't patriotism. It's sedition.”

Jan. 7: “Even after Trump’s mob invaded the Capitol, CAGOP House Reps STILL voted to overturn your vote, your families' votes, and every single American’s vote.”

Jan. 7: “Can't read the article? Here's a list of the officials who put party over the people:

@KenCalvert @DarrellIssa @DevinNunes @GOPLeader @DougLaMalfa @RepMikeGarcia @JayObernolte”

Jan. 7: “Trump has used Twitter as a bullhorn for his bigotry and incitement of hatred and violence even before he was elected.”

Jan. 7: “Donald Trump has never been fit for office. His presence in the White House has always put people in danger. But after this week, it's clear: He cannot be in office for one more day. It's time for his enablers to protect the Republic and invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Jan. 7: “Republicans have one final chance to do the right thing in the waning days of their power. Invoke the 25th Amendment without delay. Remove Trump from office. Social media platforms have insisted on more accountability for this madman than his own party.”

Jan. 7: “An attack on our democracy is an attack on all of us. Insurrection at the Capitol should be shocking, but sadly today’s events were not surprising if you had been listening to Trump.”

Jan. 6: “The President incited violent disruption of the people’s business in an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. Democracy is resilient, but fragile. I look forward to working with President Biden and the new Congress to restore and strengthen our democracy.”

Jan. 6: “HISTORIC: Congratulations to the newest Senator from Georgia, @ReverendWarnock! His inspiring story is mirrored in the lives of everyday Americans, and I’m excited to get to work in the Senate alongside him.”

Jan. 5 (on ProPublica story on pandemic impact on Blacks): “An absolutely devastating report. We must address the root causes of health disparities and the disproportionate impact of COVID on Black communities.”

Jan. 5: “I’ll fight for you in the U.S. Senate, but I need you with me. Sign up to be the first to get updates from #TeamPadilla”

Jan. 5: “Six years ago I was proud to be sworn in as California Secretary of State. Since 2015, we've registered five million voters, launched pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, executed a historic vote-by-mail program and more. Thank you for an incredible 6 years, California!”

Jan. 5 (on death of Sandra Scully, wife of legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully): “Sending love and comfort to the entire Scully family.”

Jan. 5: “POLLS ARE OPEN! #VoteWarnockAndOssoffToday so we have a Senate majority that’s not hamstrung by Leader McConnell.”

Jan. 4 (on death of Tierra founder Rudy Salas): “Rest in power, Rudy.”

Jan. 4: “Bring it home, Georgia!”

Jan. 4: “STAY HOME: With hospitals at or close to capacity, any accidents or health issues that arise may have to wait. If you can, please stay home and limit contact with people outside your household.”

Jan. 3: “Immigrants are a large part of our American story. We have our work cut out for us in reversing the Trump Administration’s anti-immigrant legacy.”

Jan. 3: Comment on Becky Hammon taking over coaching duties when San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected.

Jan. 3 (On President Trump calling Georgia election officials asking them to find more votes for him): “This is a direct assault on the free and fair elections that are the bedrock of our democracy.”

Jan. 3: “The House of Representatives has a fearless, experienced leader in @SpeakerPelosi. Democrats are united and ready to stop the spread of COVID-19, expand access to health care, and support economic recovery that prioritizes working families.”

Jan. 3: “Only a few days left. Give it all you’ve got, Georgia!”

Jan. 3 (on report that 140 Republican representatives will vote against counting electoral votes): “These attempts to undermine election results and the will of voters damages faith in our institutions and our democracy. They have no business continuing this charade in the halls of Congress.”

Jan. 3: “Congratulations to the new members of Congress being sworn in today! I look forward to joining you in late January when Senator Harris steps down to be sworn in as our Vice President.”

Jan. 2 (on Bunny, the TikTok ‘talking’ dog): “Have you heard of Bunny the dog?”

Jan. 2: “Georgia is on everyone’s mind. It’s the final weekend to help elect Jon @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock!”

Jan. 2: “If you look at California's leadership across the board, it represents California. There are Latinos and Asians, men, women, African Americans, and LGBTQ representatives. I'm committed to leadership that reflects the diversity of their populations.”

Jan. 2: “This year has shown the faults in our systems. It has brought forth new opportunities for us to defend the dream for all Americans.”

Jan. 1: “SHARE: What holiday or nostalgia-inducing movies are you watching with family this year? Next up on our list are ‘Soul,’ ‘Coco,’ and ‘Jingle Jangle.’”

Jan. 1: Applauds report that Shirley Weber, appointed new California Secretary of State, backs a permanent universal vote by mail.

Jan. 1 (on new stimulus checks): “My parents worked in industries hit hardest by the pandemic. I understand the severity of this crisis for working families. I know you need and deserve help — and it’s on the way.”

Jan. 1: “Tuesday is the last day for Georgians to vote. Control of the Senate hangs in the balance. We need a Democratic majority to build back better.”