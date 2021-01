Biden promete “diversidad” y mayor atención a los dirigentes latinos

Read Next

Mexican rock group Maná and ranchero superstar Alejandro Fernández are among the artists scheduled to perform during the ‘United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service’ at 5 p.m. today (Jan. 18).

The online event will be livestreamed at http://bideninaugural.org/watch and on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.