Spanish-language virtual programming part of Biden inauguration

The U.S. Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the ‘Field of Flags’ are placed on the ground on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C. Agencia EFE

Mexican rock group Maná and ranchero superstar Alejandro Fernández are among the artists scheduled to perform during the ‘United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service’ at 5 p.m. today (Jan. 18).

The online event will be livestreamed at http://bideninaugural.org/watch and on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“More than political, the voice and power of Maná, is about humanity. Today we thank everyone who voted for a better environment, for justice for migrants in the United States, and the well-being of the entire planet. Let’s keep loving, let’s keep serving,” said Maná lead singer Fher Olvera.

“Today on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, I am proud to participate in this moment of change and hope for the most vulnerable in our community. This is not a political moment, it is a moment that celebrates our humanity. More than ever, we need to extend a hand out to our neighbors and help where we can. It is a moment to say “I am here for you” to all those who are suffering,” said Fernández.

Inaugural committee director Pili Tobar said the Spanish-language programming is part of an effort to engage all Americans during the inaugural activities.

“This year’s inauguration will look different but we’ve put together programming that will allow the American people to participate and celebrate our nation’s strength and resilience as we enter a new era in America,” said Tobar. “With the help of artists like Alejandro Fernández and Maná, we are commemorating the rich diversity in our country, and ensuring that Spanish-dominant households are able to see themselves reflected in the inaugural activities as they enjoy the inauguration from the safety of their homes.”

The event will also feature Rosario Dawson, Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, and Bebe Winans.