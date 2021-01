Trump pide a la autoridad electoral de Georgia que anule la victoria de Biden

Read Next

The former governor of the western Mexican state of Jalisco died at the hospital on Dec. 18 after being shot inside a restaurant in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, authorities said.

“With profound sadness I wish to inform you that moments ago, the ex-governor of our state, Aristoteles Sandoval, was the victim of a direct attack in Puerto Vallarta. Regrettably, he has died. My solidarity with his family in these very difficult moments,” incumbent Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.