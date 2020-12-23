Aristoteles Sandoval, former governor of Jalisco, gunned down

Militantes y amigos depositan arreglos florales en las instalaciones del comité estatal del Partido Revolucionario Institucional el 28 de diciembre en la ciudad de Guadalajara. Las autoridades indagan el asesinato a balazos de Aristóteles Sandoval, exgobernador de Jalisco, por parte de un sicario en Puerto Vallarta, popular destino turístico que desde 2015 se ha convertido en escenario de la violencia mexicana. Agencia EFE

The former governor of the western Mexican state of Jalisco died at the hospital on Dec. 18 after being shot inside a restaurant in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, authorities said.

“With profound sadness I wish to inform you that moments ago, the ex-governor of our state, Aristoteles Sandoval, was the victim of a direct attack in Puerto Vallarta. Regrettably, he has died. My solidarity with his family in these very difficult moments,” incumbent Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.

He wrote in a subsequent message that Jalisco’s top public safety officials were already in Puerto Vallarta to oversee the investigation.

Sandoval, 46, and another man entered the Distrito 5 establishment shortly after 10.00 pm Thursday and were later joined by a third male and a female, state Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis told a press conference.

Around 1.40 am Friday, Sandoval rose from the table to go to the bathroom, where he was ambushed by two assailants.

As many as 10 more assailants were waiting outside the restaurant and they opened fire as Sandoval’s bodyguards tried to evacuate him.

Solis said that “in accord with the law,” the former governor had a 15-person security detail and traveled in an armor-plated vehicle. But some media outlets said that only two bodyguards were with Sandoval at the time of the attack.

When authorities arrived at Distrito 5, they found that restaurant staff “had practically cleaned the crime scene,” the state attorney general said, “This is going to make the investigation a little difficult.”

“It’s something improper, a circumstance that should not ever happen. However, we must make it public knowledge and inasmuch as there was a gunfight outside the restaurant we would also like to request the support of the citizenry,” he said.

“If there was somebody who captured a video, a screen-grab, something that could help us,” Solís pleaded.

A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital and México’s second-largest city, Sandoval was mayor of his home town before serving as governor from 2013-18.

After stepping back from politics for nearly two years, Sandoval spoke out in October to fault his party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), for cronyism and an unwillingness to promote younger leaders.

While remaining a PRI member, he resigned from the national executive committee and vowed to remain critical of the party’s current direction.

Sandoval’s tenure saw the emergence of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (known by the Spanish initials CJNG) as México’s most powerful criminal organization.

The CJNG and the Sinaloa cartel – whose chief, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, is now behind bars in the United States – have turned Jalisco into a battleground in their contest for control of the drug trade.

In June, authorities blamed the CJNG for a brazen attempt on the life of México City’s top cop.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador began his daily morning press conference Friday by condemning the murder of Sandoval.

“I sent my condolences to his family and friends. And it is a matter that will be investigated to learn the cause, the motive, and to punish those responsible,” the president said, adding that while jurisdiction over the case belongs to authorities in Jalisco, “we would be ready to assist at any time.”

Homenaje a exgobernador mexicano asesinado une a políticos contra violencia

Funcionarios públicos, políticos y familiares se unieron el 19 de diciembre en un homenaje de cuerpo presente al exgobernador de Jalisco Aristóteles Sandoval, asesinado el día anterior por sicarios en un restaurante del turístico Puerto Vallarta.

En una de las ceremonias realizada en el palacio de Gobierno de Jalisco, su viuda, Lorena Arriaga, señaló que el exmandatario “fue un hombre de Estado” que se distinguió por ser “visionario, respetuoso e incansable,” por lo que urgió a la unión política por la justicia.

“Su muerte nos sacude, nos lastima pero también nos convoca a la unidad. (...) Por eso es que quisiera invitarlos a unirnos en torno a su memoria, a hacer de la justicia un anhelo compartido más allá de una simple exigencia,” expresó.

Sandoval, militante del exgobernante Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), murió este viernes en un hospital privado después de que un sujeto lo atacó por la espalda en el baño de un restaurante de Puerto Vallarta, uno de los principales destinos turísticos de México.

La declaración de uno de los escoltas de Sandoval, filtrada a medios locales, sugiere que fueron dos sujetos quienes dispararon al exgobernador dentro del restaurante.

El guardaespaldas expuso que unos 30 hombres armados participaron en el atentado y rodearon el negocio, por lo que enfrentaron una segunda agresión cuando llevaban a Sandoval al hospital.

Uno de los elementos de seguridad quedó herido.

La prensa local también informó que la Fiscalía General de Jalisco detuvo a los dueños y empleados del restaurante donde ocurrieron los hechos por alterar la escena del crimen y levantar las evidencias.

Cuestionada por Efe, la Fiscalía no desmintió esta versión, pero no informó de nuevos avances en la investigación.

Sandoval nació en 1974 en Guadalajara, la segunda ciudad más poblada de México, de la que fue alcalde entre 2010 y 2012, antes de ser gobernador de Jalisco entre 2013 y 2018 por el PRI.

El funeral del exfuncionario congregó a decenas de políticos y amigos, quienes vistieron de blanco a petición de la familia para manifestar su repudio a la violencia.

Hora antes, el gobernador Enrique Alfaro, del liberal Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), emitió un mensaje en el que afirmó que el asesinato de Sandoval es “un desafío al Estado mexicano”.

“Es un reto enorme que nos obliga a las instituciones a no bajar la guardia, a mandar un mensaje claro de que no nos van a doblar, de que vamos a seguir trabajando para recuperar la paz y la tranquilidad en nuestro estado,” expresó el sucesor de Sandoval.

La gestión de Sandoval estuvo marcada por asesinatos de colaboradores cercanos como el exsecretario de Turismo Jesús Álvarez, en 2013, quien era dueño de lujosos inmuebles en Puerto Vallarta; el del presidente del PRI de Jalisco Javier Galván, en 2015, y el atentado que sufrió el entonces fiscal general del estado Luis Carlos Nájera, en 2018.

El asesinato del exgobernador ha cobrado relevancia porque, junto a Cancún y Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta es uno de los principales destinos turísticos de México con especial atractivo para visitantes internacionales.

También por la creciente fortaleza del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), que en junio pasado organizó un atentado en contra de Omar García Harfuch, secretario de Seguridad de Ciudad de México, quien sobrevivió al ataque.