Why appointing a Latino to Senate post “is a natural step” for Newsom

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria joined other Latino leaders in encouraging Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Latino or Latina to fill the seat that will be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Ever since California became the 31st state to join the union 170 years ago, no Latino has represented the state in the U.S. Senate.

It hasn’t been for lack of trying.

Two years ago, now-Los Ángeles City Councilmember Kevin De León, armed with less than $2 million in campaign cash, was drubbed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018, 54% to 46%.

Two years earlier, Congresswoman Loretta Sánchez lost to Sen. Kamala Harris, 61.6% to 38.4%.

Now that Harris will become vice president on Jan. 20, Latino leaders are trying to convince Gov. Gavin Newsom to acknowledge the Latino community by appointing a Latino or Latina to fill the vacancy.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, a former Assemblymember, said it is imperative that Gov. Gavin Newsom listen to the needs of the Latino community when it comes to naming a replacement for Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Our community has been passed up many times before,” said Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, a former Assemblymember who has spearheaded rallies throughout California this week featuring Latino elected officials.

Alejo helped organize the rallies in Sacramento, Fresno, Los Ángeles, San Diego and San José to demonstrate to Newsom that Latinos are serious about getting representation in the U.S. Senate.

“The Latino community has been told it should wait our turn. Latinos in California know that story far too well,” said Alejo, speaking at a Nov. 18 rally in front of Fresno City Hall. “And we are tired of being told to wait our turn. Latinos are ready to serve at all levels of government, including our state’s highest offices.”

The group is not asking Newsom to select a certain person to join five other Latinos in the U.S. Senate – Bob Meléndez, D-New Jersey; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada; and New México Senator-elect Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat.

Alejo said “there is absolutely no shortage of talent in the state.”

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said California needs a Latino or Latina in the U.S. Senate who understands the needs of the Valley.

“We know that there’s a long list of highly qualified candidates for the governor to choose from, and we don’t want to take sides among any of these potential candidates,” he said.

Newsom, said Alejo, spoke to the California State Association of Counties recently and told them he had a list of 40 candidates to fill the vacancy. He has until January to name a replacement who will serve until early January 2023..

“A new chapter for California Latinos is about to be written and our governor is holding that historic pen,” said Alejo.

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria expects Newsom to appoint a Latino or Latina based on his history.

“This is really what would be a natural fit for the governor,” said Soria. “Gov. Newsom has a track record of being the first at many things.”

Soria noted the governor named the first LGBT African American (Martin Jenkins) to the California Supreme Court, and as mayor of San Francisco was the first elected official in the state to support gay marriage.

When Harris was elected to the Senate, Newsom named Xavier Becerra as California Attorney General.

“We know that he understands the importance of representation,” said Soria, who was among more than a dozen Latino leaders at the Fresno event. “I believe that a Latino representative will understand the needs not only of the Valley, but also the needs of our community, the needs of our immigrants, the needs of our dreamers. We need someone that’s going to champion for working families.”

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, said it was "way past time" to have a Latino appointed to the U.S. Senate from California.

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, framed the selection of a Latino or Latina as beneficial for a state where Latinos, at 40 percent, represent a plurality.

“It’s long past time for us to take that step and to make sure that we put someone forward who can understand the struggles of our Latino community, who can understand what it’s like for so many of our farmworking families, our families who are struggling with immigration issues, who are struggling with issues of just putting food on their table and keeping a roof over their head,” said Arámbula.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias said Latinos have been instrumental in Democratic successes in California and the nation.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias noted that Latinos have contributed to the success of California and Democrats, and it is time to reward that effort.

“They can’t simply win elections on our backs. They can’t simply generate profits on our backs. They can’t simply win elections and governance on our backs without us having a seat at the table,” said Arias. “What it means is that Latinos will have a seat at the table in the U.S. Senate where immigration reform will live or die for the rest of the country.”

Arias noted that the lack of Latino representation is hurting Latinos in Fresno County when the Board of Supervisors “don’t feel it’s not important enough to take any action” when Latinos are dying at a higher rate than their population.

Huron Mayor Rey León said Gov. Gavin Newsom should appoint a Latino/Latina to fill Sen. Kamala Harris' spot because Latinos account for 40 percent of California's population.

A Latino or Latina senator, said Huron Mayor Rey León, would better understand the needs of farmworkers who have built the state’s heralded agriculture that accounts for about 20% of the state’s economy.

“Yet, agricultural workers, the life blood of this industry continues to live in poverty, hunger, unhoused, disproportionately impacted by contaminants and COVID illness and death,” said León. “Communities that more often than not are unconnected to the utility of broadband and lack the amenities to provide a decent quality of life. It is an uphill struggle.

“Make history with this opportunity because it’s long overdue. It’s time!”

Yammilette Rodríguez said Latinos and Latinas have built programs that provide leadership opportunities to fill spots where their connection to the community can be a plus.

Yammilette Rodríguez explained Latinos have taken to building their own organizations like Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) to make sure Latinos and Latinas are represented in the political arena.

“Over 30 years ago, HOPE had to start because community leaders, women in the community said, ‘we do not see ourselves.’ We do not see ourselves in corporate America. We don’t see ourselves in leadership. We don’t see ourselves in the government,” said Rodríguez, currently director of the Youth Leadership Institute.

Latinos represent more than half of the K-12 students, she said.

“Not only do we represent the here and now of California but we are its future and we are its past. We are ready to lead,” said Rodríguez.

Among other comments:

Imelda Ramírez of Communities for a New California said Latino candidates for Senate can't match the fundraising numbers of others.

– Imelda Ramírez, president of Communities for a New California: “We are the driving force behind the transformation of former conservative stronghold counties like Fresno and Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquín, rejecting Trump politics of fear and division. Latino political history is one of overcoming. Our collective response has been repeatedly to unite behind hope.”

Marisela Gutiérrez of SIREN encouraged Gov. Gavin Newsom to name a Latino or Latina to fill the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

– Marisela Gutiérrez, of the Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN): “We need a senator who presents the values, the rights and also the richness of the Latino community. You (Newsom) have the power to nominate the first Latino or Latina. Hopefully you will nourish the Central Valley with someone who is the son or daughter of an immigrant.”

– Adriana Saldívar, Central Valley program manager with the Latino Community Foundation: “At a moment in history when a public health crisis review has revealed deep inequalities and inequities in our health system and in our economy, we need Gov. Newsom to prioritize his appointments. Latinos in the United States are three times more likely than whites to contract COVID-19, and 60 percent of Latinos have reported losing their job or losing wages during this economic crisis. In California alone, 400,000 Latinos have contracted with COVID-19 and over 8,500 of our family members have passed away.”

The Latino Victory Fund has lobbied since August that Newsom pick Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the post.

Other Latino Democrats considered to be contenders include Becerra, Los Ángeles County Supervisor Hilda Solís, and, Long Beach Mayor Robert García.

The statewide rallies have not focused on a particular Latino or Latina. The coalition includes the California Latino Legislative Caucus, the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, the Latino Community Foundation, California LULAC, Mi Familia Vota, La Raza Lawyers Association, the Central Valley Latino Roundtable, and others.