Latino voters credited for helping Biden wrest presidency from Trump

People celebrate after news organizations called the U.S. 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent President Donald J. Trump, in West Hollywood. Agencia EFE

The 2020 presidential election that saw a record turnout of Latinos help former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House raised plenty of questions, aside from President Donald J. Trump’s claims that he won a contest where he trails by more than 5 million votes:

– Is the Latino vote monolithic, and will it consistently back Democratic candidates?

– Was immigration a vital issue when it came time for Latinos to mark their ballots?

– Will Latinos eventually build a “Brown Belt” on the southern border, similar to the Rust Belt’s “Blue Wall” to help Democrats?

Latinos, according to the American Election Eve Poll, voted 70%-27% nationally in favor of the Biden-Kamala Harris ticket. However, political experts have questioned the lack of Latino support in Miami-Dade County and a portion of Texas’ Río Grande Valley that sank any chances of Biden pocketing huge electoral wins in Florida and Texas.

“It’s a very complicated discussion to have because, you know, Latinos are very complicated,” said Dr. Stephen Nuño-Pérez, senior analyst with Latino Decisions and associate professor at Northern Arizona University. “They come from different origins, they have different immigration stories, and are mostly the older and younger members of our nation.”

Eddie Lucero, a 25-year-old UC Merced graduate student, agrees.

“Mexican American Latinos make up about two-thirds of all the Latinos in the United States, and there’s a notion that the Latino vote is monolithic,” said Lucero, who grew up in Los Ángeles.

“We have Latinos who are Mexican origin, Puerto Rican origin, Cuban origin, Central American origin,” said Lucero.

The Cuban American vote, which breaks decisively for Republicans, can wield great power in areas like Florida, said Lucero.

With migration slowing down from México and other nations, the immigration issue isn’t as critical for Latino voters as the economy, health care and education, said Lucero.

Latinos of Mexican origin made up 45 percent of Latinos in the U.S. in 2014. That has dropped to 34%, he said.

“Right now, about one-third of the Latino electorate are native-born Latino,” said Lucero. “Immigration as an issue that has dominated is less important today. More Latinos are born here and don’t have to deal with immigration.”

Lucero said today’s candidates need to realize that “the Latino electorate 20 years ago compared to today is not all about immigration.”

Candidates should realize, said Lucero, that it is not enough to throw out some words in Spanish to woo the Latino vote.

“What you hear from activists out on the front lines who sometimes feel that Democrats and Republicans don’t pay enough attention to Latino voters,” said Lucero. “The reality is that Latino voters can be pretty diverse.”

Did the Latino vote deliver for Biden?

Without the Latino vote turning out for Biden in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin, Trump would be planning his second term in office, said Nuño-Pérez.

“Latinos can be the tipping point for you if you engage that community,” he said.

The election eve poll showed heavy Latino support for Biden in Wisconsin (77%-22%), Pennsylvania (69%-26%), Arizona (71%-26%), and, Michigan (76%-22%), battleground states that flipped for Biden.

President Donald J. Trump supporters attend a protest named ‘Stop the Biden steal’ demanding election transparency in Miami. Trump has tried to overturn the vote results in some states, claiming election fraud that experts and elected officials have failed to find. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Agencia EFE

No data was available for Georgia.

“It’s extremely difficult (for Republicans) to win an election when you have mobilized minorities and Latinos in Phoenix, in Las Vegas, in Albuquerque, in Los Ángeles,” said Nuño-Pérez during a virtual press briefing on Nov. 6.

Lucero, during a Nov. 9 telephone interview, noted Democrats have enjoyed Latino support ever since President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign made resources available for Mexican American leaders “to start socializing Latinos in the Democratic Party.”

“No one is born knowing anything about politics,” said Lucero. “You have to be socialized about politics. A lot of it actually comes from family.”

Latino immigrants, when they arrive to the U.S., have no concept of either Democrats or Republicans, conservatives or liberals, said Lucero.

Will Latinos build a ‘Brown Belt’ along the border?

Tomás Saenz of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) believes the Latino voter will soon tilt Arizona and Texas toward the Democratic column. Along with California and New México, that would result in a “Brown Belt,” he said.

“Political power will shift from the Rust Belt to the Brown Belt,” said Saenz during a Nov. 4 press briefing. “The flipping of Arizona means that there was a solid Latino constituency from California to Texas.

“That is an indication of how strong and important the Brown Belt from California to Texas and ultimately stretching from Florida up to North Carolina and into the northeast is the future of this country.”

Lucero agrees, especially if the Republican Party doesn’t break with Trump and his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“GOP leaders in California suffer because the national party is still pretty anti-immigrant, and sometimes anti-Latino rhetoric,” said Lucero.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in Beverly Hills after news organizations called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. KYLE GRILLOT Agencia EFE

Frank Sharry, executive director of the immigration reform advocacy group America’s Voice, believes Trump has harmed Republican outreach to Latinos.

“We all know that when Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2015, the original sin of Trumpism was xenophobia,” said Sharry in the Nov. 4 briefing. “He demonized immigrants from the first time he spoke, and it became the signature issue for this administration.”

That wedge issue, said Sharry, scared off centrist voters.

“Voters said we want to be a welcoming country,” said Sharry, who blames the loss of voices like the late Senator John McCain and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush to fight Trumpism.

“Unfortunately, the Republican Party will continue to find a ‘smarter’ Trump who doesn’t tweet,” he said. “They will be challenged though because Trump represents everything that I despise.”

Sharry points to California and then-Gov. Pete Wilson who used the anti-immigrant Proposition 187 to build political power. The measure passed, but most of it was struck down in court. The result was that Latinos registered to vote in great-enough numbers to help Democrats dominate the state Legislature and all statewide offices.

Lucero said SB 1070, a similar ballot measure in Arizona, will likely lead to similar results in that state.