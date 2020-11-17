Valley Latinos see positives in a Biden administration

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado was among six California Latinos on a national committee to support President-elect Joe Biden. Special to Vida en el Valle

Two years ago, Melissa Hurtado was one of five members of the Sanger City Council, making decisions for the city of 25,000 where more than 4 in 5 residents are Latino.

Today, the 32-year-old daughter of Mexican immigrants will have a sympathetic ear in the White House after having campaigned in Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden.

“I think that maybe he had 15 elected officials supporting him in California at the end of October last year,” said the state Senator who was among six Californian officials named to Biden’s Latino Leadership Committee. “My sister (newly elected Sanger Councilmember Esmeralda Hurtado) was one of them.”

Hurtado was among many Latino Democrats who hailed the winning presidential ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris that will send President Donald J. Trump packing up his anti-immigrant agenda in January.

A Biden administration, they believe, will reap benefits for the San Joaquín Valley, which is heavily Latino and thirsty for water, health care and jobs.

Hurtado, during a telephone interview last week, expects the Valley’s needs to be addressed by Biden.

“Joe’s the type of guy who listens to people, and he tries to understand,” said Hurtado. “He’s a consensus builder, and the Central Valley is going to have his ear. I’m hoping that I can continue to be helpful to him and his administration.”

Hurtado downplays any suggestion that she might have a role in the new administration, instead stating she has “a lot of work to catch up on” as a state Senator.

“I certainly plan to voice some concerns from the Valley,” said Hurtado. “We do have an ally.”

Hurtado wanted Biden to run in 2016, but the former vice president sat that out following the death of his son.

“I like him because of his track record as a policymaker,” said Hurtado. “You need experience to move policy that makes a difference in the lives of people.”

Hurtado, who advocated public health prior to her 2018 election in, cited Biden’s work on the Affordable Care Act that “a lot of Latinas and Latinios benefited from.” She also pointed to his work on pusing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to shield those who were brought into the country as children from deportation.

“When Barack Obama and Joe Biden took office, we were dealing with a recession, a very bad economic situation,” said Hurtado. “Joe was tasked with the economic response and recovery. And, he was very successful at it.”

Hurtado did find time to campaign for her sister, who was been appointed to fill her seat on the Sanger City Council.

DACA recipient happy with Biden election

“In terms of the results, of course, we’re really excited. I’m really excited. You know, I think that this is overall, just a really great news for so many different groups, but especially immigrants,” said América Yareli Hernández, DACA recipient and community advocate in Fresno and the Central Valley.

“I was very deeply concerned about another four years under the Trump administration with everything that he has already done in terms of immigration,” Hernández said. “And I think that as a DACA recipient, we wouldn’t be able to make it through.” Her concerned was so big that she was even considering planning her return to Mexico.

“It’s tough because I was like, I’m just not going to deal with it, I just can’t anymore,” Hernández said of the stress she has endured during the past years since the Trump Administration announced President Donald J. Trump was axing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program back in 2017.

DACA had faced several challenges, the biggest by far was the U.S. Supreme Court which in June 2020 made a decision in the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California affirming that “the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act.”

“So, I am very excited that Biden won. I think by saying that it gives some relief, but I am also very aware that it doesn’t mean that we’re just sit back and get comfortable and to think that he’s going to be able to take care of all of our problems,” said Hernández, who has advocated for immigrants’ rights since 2002.

“We will have to continue fighting. We will have to continue advocating and making sure that they do what they promised they’re going to do,” said Hernández, adding that she is worried about “falling for that trap again” of everything is back to normal, and then nothing really gets done.

“So, for me right now, it’s keeping my eye on the money and saying, yeah, I’m really excited that Biden won. And I think we have a better chance at doing something in terms of immigration reform. So, we know that our work is not done. We have to keep fighting,” said Hernández of continuing advocating to find a permanent solution for immigrants like her.

Hernández said waiting for the results were nerve racking, stressful, barely getting any sleep.

“It was really stressful to know that potentially my whole life was hinging on this election I couldn’t even vote in,” Hernández said, adding that it was “disheartening to see how many people voted for Trump despite how harmful he was for so many our communities.”

Knowing that there are so many people willing to look past basic humanity and decency to vote for somebody who according to them will benefit them economically makes her “still feel very unsafe,” Hernández said.

Mi Familia Vota rallied Latino voters

“This cycle Latinos faced the twin disasters of the Trump administration and pandemic. Facing unprecedented voter suppression this year Latinos still showed up in record numbers and proved decisive in saving our countries democracy,” said Samuel Molina, California state director of Mi Familia Vota. “Overall, I am excited to see the number of people that came out to vote this year and I hope that they will continue to remain engaged in all upcoming elections.

Molina said, “We expect the Biden-Harris administration to undo several of Trump’s anti-immigrant executive orders.”

“First, to reunite children who have been separated from their parents. Reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and finally propose an immigration plan that will pass through Congress while still providing our communities with the dignity and respect we deserve,” said Molina. Was there any nervousness as he waited for the result?

“I expected a win for our communities because Mi Familia Vota was the only national Latino organization in the field in critical battleground states,” Molina said as the country nervously waited for presidential results after election night. “Mi Familia Vota led the largest field operation in the Latino community with 7 million voters contacted in 9 states, 4.9 million phone calls, 2.6 Million text messages, 500,000 door knocks, 219,751 mailers and 550,000 voter registrations to date.”

“This cycle we learned that when there is an investment, when there are people on the ground working in the community Latinos turn out and vote, even during a pandemic,” Molina added. “Now that we have won this election, we are turning to accountability to make sure that the new administration keeps the promises made to the Latino community.”