California initiative seeks to make “unseen” Latinas more visible

The fact that Latinas in California earn 42 cents for every dollar a white male does despite their contributions to the state’s economy is enough for Assemblymember Lorena González and other Latina state lawmakers to take action.

“The truth is, California is dead last when it comes to addressing Latina pay inequity,” said González. “And it’s not just pay: Latina representation ranks at the bottom of every demographic group in a number of fields.”

The San Diego Democrat announced the Unseen Latinas initiative, an effort to address those disparities that is boosted by the formation of an Assembly Select Committee on Latina Inequities that González will chair.

On Latina Equal Pay Day observed Thursday (Oct. 29), González was joined by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón and most female members of the Latino caucus during a virtual press conference to underscore the importance of making Latinas and their struggles more visible.

“You are not unseen to me. You are not unseen to the governor,” said Siebel Newsom, who repeated those phrases in Spanish during the 50-minute Zoom meeting. “We remain as committed as ever to partnering with all of you to find solutions and ultimately ensure Latinas are valued equally across this state.”

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

Siebel Newsom added that Latinas “are powerful, and this state is missing out on so much when we do not value Latinas for all that they contribute to our society and four our California family.”

Latino caucus chair María Elena Durazo, a Democratic state senator from Los Angeles with ties to the San Joaquín Valley, said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those disparities.

“Almost 30 percent (of Latinas) have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and they have suffered casualties at equally alarmingly rates,” said Durazo. “We need to improve access to better-paying jobs, education, career opportunities, and excellent health care.

“It is time for change.”

Rendón, who made the Zoom connection from his car, said the subcommittee “can right those wrongs.”

“Fairness and justice demand that we do something about that,” said Rendón. “I look forward to the work of this committee.”

Such efforts would likely help someone like Portina Limeta, who has worked in the Los Angeles garment industry for 20 years.

“Even though we produce for (top) brands which make millions off our labor, we are in poverty,” said Limeta, who earns about $250 for a 50-hour week.

Lawmakers rattled off areas where Latinas are being short-changed.

State Sen. Lena González, D-Long Beach, noted 17 percent of Latinas in the state lack adequate health insurance and that nearly 30 percent of them are in poor health. “Every Latina, regardless of their immigration status or income, should have access to health care, have a peace of mind for themselves and their families,” said González.

Assemblymember Luz Rivas, D-Arleta, pointed out she was in an extreme minority as a Latina electrical engineer. “This is not surprising as Latinas were only 2 percent of all people employed in computing and engineering in 2019,” said Rivas. “Only 1.7 percent of all undergraduate students who earned computer science degrees are Latina.”

Assemblymember Monique Limón, D-Goleta, said Latina unemployment hit 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, less than the 10 percent for white women. “When Latinas lose jobs, they immediately know how that loss will impact and affect the families, and how that loss of income translates into less money available for food, health care, clothes and children,” said Limón.

Latinas in movies are a rarity, said Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles. “I often find myself wondering where we are when it comes to Hollywood,” said Carrillo, who noted a USC study showed Latino characters make up 4.5 percent of all speaking roles or named characters in in the top 100 grossing domestic movies in the last 12 years.

Latinas are overwhelmingly under-represented on corporate boards, said Assemblymember Cristina García, D-Downey. There are 17 Latinas on the boards of more than 660 public corporations. “We make up less than 4 percent of corporate boards, but we are almost 20 percent of the population here in California,” said García.

Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, D-San Bernardino and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, said the legal profession is also an area that needs more Latina representation. “Latinas make up 2 percent of law associates and less than ½ of 1 percent of law practice partners, the lowest rate of any racial or ethnic group in California,” said Reyes, a lawyer. “There’s never been a Latina on the California Supreme Court.”

“We know there are problems,” said González, the select committee chair. “We also know there has to be solutions out there.”