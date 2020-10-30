Ramos: There’s no White House without the Latino vote

This year, with about 32 million eligible voters, Latinos make up the largest diverse minority group to ever take part in an election. However more than half of eligible Latino voters did not cast a ballot in the 2016 election.

According to journalist Jorge Ramos, there is no route to the White House without Latino support.

“In every election, I’ve said that there’s no White House without the Latino vote. And in this election, no one can make it to the White House without the Latino vote, including Donald Trump,” Ramos said.

Ramos, news anchor of Noticiero Univisión and a contributing opinion writer to the New York Times, sat down with the newspaper’s Miami bureau chief Patricia Mazzei and former Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, on Oct. 20 to talk about what drives the Latino diverse population, what key states hinge on their vote, and what these communities are doing to transform their numbers into political power during an online event in Florida.

Can Latinos have the decisive power? Depends if they show up to vote.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

What’s motivating this community this year, and what is it that could give Trump or Biden the advantage with these voters?

Latinos are concentrated in states like California and Texas as well as swing states like Arizona and Florida, where their vote could be crucial.

Latinos tend to vote Democratic, but their support for one party is not monolithic. In 2016, almost 30 percent of Latinos voted for Donald Trump.

Mazzei said there is the conversation every election cycle about the growing power of the Latino vote. However, after each election, the question remains: Why didn’t they vote?

Could it be different this year?

One thing that hasn’t changed is what Ramos calls “the Christopher Columbus syndrome.”

“It’s like, every four years, they rediscover us, they love us, candidates start speaking Spanish in a few words, and then for the next three years they forget completely about us,” Ramos said. “And that’s been happening so much that we’re used to that.”

Ramos said Ronald Reagan did it, as well as President Bush, who then “thought he was the first president of the United States that spoke Spanish. And now we have two candidates speaking about Latinos. So that’s the same.”

However, Ramos thinks that what is different is that Latinos are converting their numbers to power.

“For the first time, we are the largest voting bloc in the United States when it comes to voting,” Ramos said. “And the real tragedy is that maybe only half of them, 16 million, will actually vote. In 2016, the same thing happened.”

Ramos said of the 26 million eligible Latino voters, half of them – 13 million – decided to stay home four years ago.

“We can analyze all that you want what happened. But maybe some Latinos felt very uncomfortable with Donald Trump, with his racist statements, with saying that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists. Maybe they felt very uncomfortable with what he said on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” Ramos said of why Latinos might have stayed home. Maybe “they felt very uncomfortable just by telling the pollsters that they were thinking of voting for Donald Trump.”

Ramos calls the latter Latinos “the shy Trumpers.”

On the other hand, Ramos said Latinos still remember how Barack Obama promised immigration reform in his first year of office, and then the Obama administration ended up deporting 3 million undocumented immigrants.

“And they just didn’t feel comfortable voting for another Democrat,” Ramos said.

Curbelo, a Republican who is running to reclaim Florida’s 26th Congressional seat he lost in 2018, agrees with Ramos.

“The big story, and the big news, is that a record number of Latinos will vote in this election. And that’s wonderful news for the community,” said Curbelo. “But of course, the turnout group will likely be the lowest of all the racial groups in the United States. And that’s the sad part.”

Curbelo said “Latino communities in Arizona, in Florida, in Georgia, are poised to be the difference makers in critical states.”

Hispanic communities in key states, like in Florida, “have made the difference in some important elections in the past, and that certainly could make the difference in this critical 2020 election,” Curbelo said.

Something a little bit different this year election cycle are Spanish language campaign ads in different accents such as Puerto Rican, Columbian, Venezuelan or Mexican accent - targeting different Latino communities, Mazzei said, adding that with all the diversity within the Latino community if it should still be refer to it as the Latino vote.

Ramos said there is a Latino vote or now the Latinx vote, even though he knows only 3 percent of Latinos feel comfortable with Latinx.

Ramos recalls that when he first arrived in the United State in 1986 there was a Mexican vote and the Puerto Rican vote and that was it and to have a Mexican accent was a good thing, especially in his line of work.

“Nowadays, the same diversity we’re seeing in all the United States, remembering, in 2024, everyone is going to be a minority, everyone, is the same diversity we’re seeing with the Hispanic population,” Ramos said. “Mexican Americans are diminishing when it comes to the percentage of the Latino population. And we are seeing incredible mixes, beautiful mixes.”

Can political views of Latinos be influenced by how long they have been in the United State?

“Well, the answer to that is yes,” said Curbelo, who was born in Miami, son of Cuban exiles in Florida.

He said the Latino community is not homogeneous.

“It’s a minority group that includes a lot of diversity within the group. That’s why campaigns are starting to recruit people with specific accents to read ads,” Curbelo said. “And I think a lot of American politicians are starting to realize that different Latino voters are motivated in different ways.”

For example, younger Latinos born in the United States are more assimilated and also depends on whether someone was born here or not, or if they are second-, or third-generation.

“And we would expect that many of them would not feel as strong an attachment to the immigration issue as those who immigrated here themselves,” Curbelo said. “And that’s natural.”

Curbelo said politicians, especially on the Democratic side, are starting to understand that they can’t only talk immigration when trying to win Latino voters.

“You have to talk jobs and the economy,” he said. In south Florida, “you have to talk foreign policy. In other words, the community. It looks a lot more like the rest of the United States than, I think, sometimes we perceive.”

Mazzei said this election cycle, compared to 2016 when Trump made immigration a centerpiece, the topic of immigration has hardly been mentioned.

Ramos said, before 2000, much of the growth within the Hispanic community depended on immigration with about a million legal and about a million undocumented residents arriving every year.

“The growth in the Hispanic community depended on immigration,” Ramos said, adding that after 9/11 that changed. “And now, the vast majority of the growth in the Hispanic community comes from people born in the United States. And that changes everything.”

Ramos said that now immigration is not the most important issue for Latinos.

“We’re just like the rest of America. Exactly like the rest of America. We want exactly the same things,” Ramos said, adding that the most important issues to Latinos according to The Pew Center are jobs, health care, and education. Immigration comes in fourth or fifth.

However, people can’t forget that a huge problem that must be resolved is that there are more than 10 million of undocumented immigrants in the United States, Ramos said.

“There has to be a solution. We cannot have, in the most powerful and the richest country in the world, 10 million people who have nothing. And we have to change that,” Ramos said. “And I think that’s why immigration continues to be one of the most important issues, symbolically.”

“And I think that’s why, for instance, Joe Biden has made three very important promises on immigration. And that’s why, I think, Donald Trump is continuing with his idea of limiting legal and undocumented immigration and insisting on the idea that he wants to build his wall that México ... won’t pay for that,” Ramos added.

Curbelo said this is the first election where climate change is a big issue, and it’s also one where immigration is not at the forefront.

Curbelo said Trump’s rhetoric and policies on immigration have been so harsh that it’s not just hurting him with Hispanics but also with college-educated white voters in suburban American who are turned off by these policies.

“So, he’s not leading with the wall. He’s certainly not leading with some of these child separation policies at the border,” Curbelo said of Trump, adding that Democrats have a history of broken promises with Obama dubbed the Deporter in Chief.

For both Biden and Trump, the immigration issue could be a vulnerability.

“Democrats have a Latino problem. There is no doubt about it,” Ramos said of the broken promises and the 3 million undocumented immigrants deported by the Obama administration.

Ramos said Biden recognized in an interview with him in Las Vegas earlier this year that it was a big mistake that the Obama administration tried to correct in 2012 with Obama’s executive order to protect Dreamers from deportation.

Biden, said Ramos, has made three promises: Introduce immigration reform on the first day to legalize 10 million undocumented immigrants as well as to protect Dreamers with an executive order, and give TPS or immigration protection to the Venezuelans living in the U.S.

“On the other hand, we have Donald Trump, who is probably the most anti‑immigrant president that we’ve had in half a century, since Operation Wetback, when they deported more than a million Mexicans back to México,” said Ramos.

Not only has Trump continued with his racist comments, but he is responsible for the horrible separation policy at the border, where thousands of children were separated from their parents, Ramos said.

“He continues with the idea of putting immigrants and children in cages,” Ramos said of Trump. “So, the difference, it’s incredibly clear.”

How do you explain that almost 30 percent of Latinos – 3.5 million Latinos – voted from Trump in 2016?

“It has to do with what we’ve discussed, that immigration is not the most important issue for some of them,” Ramos said. “Partly, it has to do with the idea of abortion. Partly, it has to do, again, with the idea of socialism. That there’s no way, that some Cuban American voters, some Venezuelan voters, some Latin American voters, are going to vote for someone that they feel is more aligned with policies that they simply detest. So, that explains that 28 percent.”

Ramos estimates that between 16 to 17 million out of the 32 million eligible Latinos will vote.

“And that’s going to make a big difference. But we have to vote. That’s our power,” Ramos said. “And again, we’re going from big numbers to power. And we have to demonstrate, to Joe Biden, to Donald Trump, and to all candidates, that either you promise, and you deliver, or on the next election we’re not going to vote for you.” Curbelo said the south Florida Hispanic community is a model of Latino voters power is recognized, because they vote.

“It is a community where Latinos vote in very high numbers, compared to other Latino communities, and also compared to their white and African‑American peers,” Curbelo said. “And that’s why that community gets recognition. That’s why that community is oftentimes credited with helping George W. Bush become President in the year 2000. Because they participated; they organized; they made sure their voices were heard.”

“That is how the community can lead, can grow, can produce leaders who can one day get elected to be president of the United States and to other positions of power,” Curbelo added. “So, no matter who you’re voting for, I want to encourage everyone to go out there and participate, and that when the results come back, we see that Latinos maybe voted at 60 percent, instead of the expected 50 percent. Or 65. If every other community can do it, we certainly can do it as well.”