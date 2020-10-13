Key Latino voters are target of social media campaigns

Vice president Joe Biden joins union an election rally in Los Ángeles earlier this year, as seen in this photo provided by PBS. Agencia EFE

Twenty-one days before the counting of ballots in the general election, a weekly tracking of Latino voters shows that 7 percent of them have already cast a ballot.

The Latino Decisions poll also shows:

– 67 percent will vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, to 34 percent for President Donald J. Trump.

– Increased favorability rate increases by 48 percent for Biden; 34 percent for his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris; 21 percent for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and, 39 percent for Democrats.

– COVID-19 remains the top issue (47 percent), followed by lowering healthcare costs (27 percent), racism/discrimination (26 percent, and, jobs/wages (25 percent).

– 70 percent believe the Senate should wait until after the election to let the next president nominate a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

– 79 percent believe Trump contracted COVID-19 because he failed to take proper precautions and acted irresponsibly.

“With Nov. 3 just around the corner and early voting underway, Latino voters are solidifying their opinions on who they trust on the issues they find most important,” said Arturo Vargas, NALEO Educational Fund chief executive officer. “The candidates, parties, and other organizations are engaging more with the Latino electorate as we head into Election Day.”

Voto Latino registers more than 1 million

In addition to registering more than 1 million Latino voters, the voter registration organization Voto Latino announced it has raised $35 million with a new goal of getting $37 million by Election Day.

“Our results reflect the Latinx community’s deep desire to participate in this election,” said María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino president/CEO. “For too long, our community has been ignored by the political establishment. Two years ago, Voto Latino made a big bet: invest in our infrastructure and start efforts early to meet the moment.

“This year, for the first time, Latinxs will be the second-largest voting bloc in the country and we were ready. We will mobilize 3.7 million to flex their muscle this November.”

América Ferrera stars in DNC ad

Actress América Ferrera urges Latino voters to get out and make their voices heard at the ballot box in a digital ad in Spanish and English for the Democratic National Committee.

“It has never been more important for you to exercise your right to vote than this year. There’s a lot on the line in this election, especially for our community,” said Ferrera. “The best way to guide our country’s future is to vote early [...] Please go to IWillVote.com, make your plan to vote and make sure your friends and family do too.”

President Donald J. Trump speaks during his Make America Great Again campaign rally at the Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida on Oct. 12. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Agencia EFE







The ad will show up in Facebook, Instagram, Hulu and Youtube. It follows a Spanish-language advertising radio and newspaper ad campaign focused on the Latino community that directs voters to VoyAVotar.com, the DNC’s voter participation hub in Spanish.

There, people can register to vote, check their voter registration, and make plans on how to vote. The English-language hub is IWillVote.com.

The English-language ad will run in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. The Spanish-language version will be in Arizona and Florida.

Battleground state Latinos targeted

Priorities USA Action has launched ‘American Moment,’ an audio ad targeting Latino voters in battleground states that highlights how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will solve the country’s problems.

The 30-second spot in English and Spanish will run in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Priorities has invested $11 million in outreach to the Latino community across multiple mediums, including digital advertising.

“It’s no secret that our country is facing many challenges. From Donald Trump’s failures on the pandemic to his destruction of our economy to his attacks on our health care, we’ve got no shortage of problems to solve as a nation,” said Patrick McHugh, Priorities USA executive director.