La respuesta demócrata en español de Xavier Becerra del presidente Trump ante Estado de la Unión

“El estado de nuestro país decide destinos.
“Como puede ser, entonces, que el estado de nuestra joven, rica, y fuerte nación es ahora . . . desorden . . . tensión . . . hostilidad?
“Y la idea de declarar un estado de emergencia en la frontera cuando uno no existe, para justificar robar fondos que le pertenecen a los desamparados de los incendios, inundaciones, huracanes y sequías, para pagar por el muro no solo es inmoral, es ilegal.
Estamos listos para rechazar esta propuesta insensata, en la corte, en el momento que toque la tierra.
“El muro en la frontera no es la única barrera que esta administración trata de construir:
Están poniendo un muro entre usted y su médico, dictando cuales servicios puede recibir…
Están poniendo un muro entre usted y las urnas de votación...
Estan poniendo un muro entre padres e hijos, al meter a niños en jaulas que los separan de sus padres...
Amigos, créanmelo, podemos tumbar muros con nuestros manos. Es más, ¡ya lo hicimos!
Con sus votos el noviembre pasado, ustedes cambiaron la composición del congreso.
“Imagínense si tuviéramos el poder de decidir la agenda política de esta nación.
“En las cortes y en el Congreso, tenemos que luchar por nuestra agenda. Por eso es que he luchado como fiscal general de California en la corte contra la administración del presidente . . . Y estamos ganando…
“Ya sea con marchas en las calles . . . luchas en la corte o a través del Congreso . . . estos son pasos muy importantes para fortalecer nuestra democracia. Y con fe y la fuerza de nuestra labor, y respetando las diversas contribuciones del pueblo Americano, los Estados Unidos seguirá siendo el dueño del Sueño Americano.”
Excerpts from Xavier Becerra’s Spanish-language response to Trump’s address
“The state of our union decides destinies.
“How can it be, then, that our young, rich, and strong nation finds itself in a state . . . of . . . disorder . . . stress . . . hostility?
“The idea of declaring a nonexistent state of emergency on the border, in order to justify robbing funds that belong to the victims of fires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts, to pay for the wall is not only immoral, it is illegal.
“We are ready to reject this foolish proposal in court the moment it touches the ground.
“The wall with México is not the only wall that this administration is trying to build.
“They are putting a wall between you and your doctor, dictating what services you can receive…
“They are putting a wall between you and the voting booth...
“They are putting a wall between our veterans and the protections they more than earned, like health care…
“They're putting a wall between parents and their children, by putting children in cages away from their families...
“Friends, believe me, we can bring down walls with our hands. More than that, we have done it!
“With your votes, last November, you changed the composition of the Congress.
“Imagine if we had the power to decide this nation’s political agenda.
“In the courts and in Congress, we have to fight for our agenda. That is why I have fought as the California Attorney General in court, against the administration . . . and we are winning
“Whether we march through the streets… fight in our courts or through Congress… these are critical steps to strengthen our democracy. And with faith and the strength of our labor, and with respect to the different contributions of the American people, the United States can continue to own the American Dream.”
