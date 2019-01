Las lágrimas de la Chapodiputada: ‘A veces lo quería y otras no’

A downtown kabob restaurant started 2½ years ago by an immigrant from Puerto Vallarta, México is the last place you’d expect to find mouth-watering Mediterranean dishes, but 44-year-old Gus Pineda has gotten the compliments – and the business – to back up his claim.

Friday afternoon, he lamented the impact of the federal government shutdown on Gus Kabob, which gets up to 40 percent of its regular clients from IRS workers. Nighttime business at the restaurant, which has inside seating for 75 and an additional 25 outdoors, has bottomed out because IRS has shuttered its offices on the floors above the Tower at the Downtown Center next to the Fresno Convention Center.