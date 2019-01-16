California’s top schools’ chief: ‘No reason for the fifth-wealthiest economy in the world to be 45th or 46th in per pupil spending’

Eddie Valero – Orosi’s “golden boy” who graduated a year early from Orosi High School and went on to attend Princeton and Cornell, among other elite universities – has embarked on a far different mission than he was thinking about as recently as six years ago.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Valero took the oath on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before a standing-room-only audience at the board chambers and promised to help make the Fourth District and the county better.