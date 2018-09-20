Actriz Alyssa Milano se suma a un fondo para asistencia legal a inmigrantes

La actriz estadounidense Alyssa Milano anunció el 12 de septiembre su colaboración con el Safe Families Fund (Fondo de Seguridad y Justicia para Todos), destinado a la asistencia legal y a la representación de inmigrantes que enfrentan la deportación.
“La representación legal para inmigrantes puede literalmente salvar vidas,” enfatizó Milano en una conferencia de prensa en la plaza cívica de San Diego, donde estuvo acompañada por asociaciones civiles que prestan servicios a indocumentados.
La popular actriz dijo haberse “horrorizado” por la implementación de la política de “cero tolerancia” contra la inmigración irregular que separó a más de 2,000 niños de sus padres, en su mayoría centroamericanos.
“Ver que el Gobierno tomó a cientos de niños de los brazos de sus padres rompió mi corazón. Muchos de ellos viajaron innumerables millas buscando refugio por la indescriptible violencia en sus países de origen y arriesgando la vida para llegar aquí,” lamentó.
Como activista en favor de inmigrantes y Embajadora de Buena Voluntad de la UNICEF desde hace 15 años, Milano dijo haber sido testigo de las condiciones que obligan a estas familias a buscar una mejor vida para sus seres queridos.
“He visto cómo una madre haría absolutamente cualquier cosa por mantener a su familia segura, incluso huir de la única vida que ha conocido para enfrentar a una Administración que se burla de su llegada y busca detenerla y deportarla rápidamente sin el debido proceso de ley,” agregó la también productora.
El Safe Families Fund quiere ampliar programas para proteger el derecho de inmigrantes al debido proceso, ante el endurecimiento de políticas migratorias a nivel federal y la crisis generada por la separación de familias en la frontera sur, explicó la intérprete de series de televisión como ‘Who’s the Boss?’ (1984-92), ‘Melrose Place’ (1992) y ‘Mistresses’ (2008-10).
Se estima que cerca del 80 por ciento de los inmigrantes recluidos en el Centro de Detención de Otay Mesa, en California, carecen de representación legal, de acuerdo con la abogada Monika Langarica, del Proyecto Justicia de Inmigración (IJP).
Ver que el Gobierno tomó a cientos de niños de los brazos de sus padres rompió mi corazón. Muchos de ellos viajaron innumerables millas buscando refugio por la indescriptible violencia en sus países de origen y arriesgando la vida para llegar aquí.
Alyssa Milano
“El sistema de inmigración es demasiado complejo,” enfatizó Langarica. “Para una persona que no habla inglés, que no tiene una educación muy alta y que además ha sufrido un trauma en su vida (...) hace el proceso más difícil,” argumentó.
Milano (Brooklyn, Nueva York, 1972) presentó a la joven Wendy, de 18 años, originaria de El Salvador, quien fue víctima de abuso físico y sexual en su país natal.
En su desesperación por huir hace dos años de la violencia a la que era sometida, Wendy cruzó la frontera entre Caléxico (California) y México para solicitar asilo político. Gracias a que tuvo apoyo legal, ahora discute su caso mientras cursa la preparatoria.
Cuando recién llegó, no entendía el proceso. La joven recordó que se le entregaron varios documentos para firmar. “No tenía idea de qué eran”, apuntó.
“Ya había experimentado muchas cosas terribles y se me puso en una situación que era tan complicada que perdí la esperanza,” dijo la salvadoreña.
“Ahora que tengo un abogado puedo pelear y lo hacemos por mi seguridad y por mi vida,” enfatizó.
Según especialistas, contar con un abogado aumenta hasta diez veces las posibilidades de que el inmigrante gane un caso, para el cual un juez tendrá la última palabra.
Actress Alyssa Milano joins pro-immigrant campaign
American actress Alyssa Milano announced her collaboration with the Safe Families Fund aimed at legal assistance and representation of immigrants facing deportation.
“Legal representation for immigrants can literally save lives,” said Milano at a press conference in San Diego Civic Plaza, where she was accompanied by civil associations that provide services to undocumented immigrants.
The popular actress said she was “horrified” by the implementation of the “zero tolerance” policy against irregular immigration that separated more than 2,000 children from their parents, mostly Central Americans.
“Seeing that the government took hundreds of children from the arms of their parents broke my heart, many of them traveled innumerable miles seeking refuge for the indescribable violence in their countries of origin and risking their lives to get here,” she lamented.
As an activist on behalf of immigrants and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 15 years, Milano said she has witnessed the conditions that force these families to seek a better life for their loved ones.
“I’ve seen how a mother would do absolutely anything to keep her family safe, even run away from the only life she has ever known to face an Administration that mocks her arrival and seeks to stop her and deport her quickly without due process of law,” added the producer.
The Safe Families Fund wants to expand programs to protect the right of immigrants to due process, given the tightening of immigration policies at the federal level and the crisis generated by the separation of families on the southern border, explained the television series actress in the television series ‘Who’s the Boss?’ (1984-92), ‘Melrose Place’ (1992) and ‘Mistresses’ (2008-10).
It is estimated that about 80 percent of immigrants held in the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California lack legal representation, according to attorney Monika Langarica of the Immigration Justice Project (IJP).
“The immigration system is too complex,” said Langarica. “For a person who does not speak English, who does not have a very high education and who has also suffered a trauma in his life (...) makes the process more difficult.”
Milano introduced 18-year-old Wendy, from El Salvador, who was the victim of physical and sexual abuse in her native country.
In her desperation to flee two years ago from the violence to which she was subjected, Wendy crossed the border between Calexico (California) and México to seek political asylum. Because she had legal support, she now discusses her case while in high school.
When he first arrived, he did not understand the process. The young woman remembered that she was given several documents to sign. “I had no idea what they were,” she said.
“I had already experienced many terrible things and I was put in a situation that was so complicated that I lost hope,” said the Salvadoran.
“Now that I have a lawyer I can fight and we do it for my safety and for my life,” said Wendy.
According to specialists, having a lawyer increases the chances of the immigrant winning a case up to ten times, for which a judge will have the final say.
