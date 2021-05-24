Yale bestows honorary doctorate to civil rights icon Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta, here honored in October 2020 with a tree at Fresno State’s Peace Garden, was given an honorary doctorate from Yale University on May 24, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Dolores Huerta – at age 91 as active as she was when she helped César E. Chávez start the United Farm Workers in Delano almost six decades ago – continues to rack up the honors.

Monday (May 24), she was awarded an honorary Doctor of Law degree from Yale University for her achievements and contributions.

“From the fields to the state house, you have united people in pursuit of justice,” said Yale President Peter Salovery in a statement.

“Your skills as an organizer are matched by the strength of your convictions that there is dignity in labor, that rights are worth fighting for and that people power is the strongest force on earth.”

Huerta, who left the UFW in 1999, formed the Dolores Huerta Foundation in 2002 to organize at the grassroots level and push for “women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, labor rights, and civil rights.”

“This honorary doctorate honors workers who sustain society but are often not rewarded, recognized or respected,” said Huerta. “A formal education obligates one to serve workers and create a world of justice.”

Yale gave honorary doctorates to eight other individuals: Ava DeVernay (Fine Arts); Robert Farris Thompson (Humanities); Donald R. Hopkins (Medical Sciences); Stephen Colbert (Humane Letters); Daniel Todd Gilbert (Social Science); Judy Blume (Letters); Nergis Mavalvala (Science); and, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (Divinity) in memoriam).

Doctorado honorífico para Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta – a los 91 años tan activa como lo era cuando ayudó a César E. Chávez a iniciar la United Farm Workers en Delano hace casi seis décadas – continúa acumulando los honores.

El lunes (24 de mayo), recibió un doctorado honorario en derecho de la Universidad de Yale por sus logros y contribuciones.

“Desde los campos hasta la casa de legisladores estatales, ustedes han unido a la gente en la búsqueda de la justicia,” dijo Peter Salovery, presidente de Yale, en un comunicado.

“Sus habilidades como organizador van acompañadas de la fuerza de sus convicciones de que hay dignidad en el trabajo, que vale la pena luchar por los derechos y que el poder de las personas es la fuerza más poderosa del mundo.”

Huerta, quien dejó la UFW en 1999, formó la Fundación Dolores Huerta en 2002 para organizarse a nivel de base e impulsar “los derechos de las mujeres, los derechos LGBTQ, los derechos de los inmigrantes, los derechos laborales y los derechos civiles.”

“Este doctorado honorario honra a los trabajadores que sostienen a la sociedad pero que a menudo no son recompensados, reconocidos o respetados,” dijo Huerta. “Una educación formal obliga a uno a servir a los trabajadores y crear un mundo de justicia.”

Yale otorgó doctorados honorarios a otras ocho personas: Ava DeVernay (Bellas Artes); Robert Farris Thompson (Humanidades); Donald R. Hopkins (Ciencias Médicas); Stephen Colbert (Cartas Humanas); Daniel Todd Gilbert (Ciencias Sociales); Judy Blume (Cartas); Nergis Mavalvala (Ciencia); y, el rabino Lord Jonathan Sacks (Divinidad) in memoriam).