Museo Nacional de Historia adquiere fotos para conmemorar natalicio de Selena

Esta foto de la cantante tejana Selena Quintanilla forma parte de las 18 imágenes que fueron adquiridas por el Museo Nacional de Historia Estadounidense en Washington, D.C. Agencia EFE

El Museo Nacional de Historia Estadounidense conmemoró el 16 de abril que hubiese sido el cumpleaños 50 de Selena Quintanilla (1971-95) con la adquisición de 18 imágenes de la cantante texana captadas por el fotógrafo Al Rendón, de San Antonio, Texas.

“Comencé a documentar a Selena en 1989 cuando asistí a uno de sus conciertos en San Antonio,” dijo Rendón en una entrevista telefónica. “Era muy fácil trabajar con ella.”

“Selena era muy natural. Para las sesiones fotográficas venía con múltiples vestidos, acompañada con su hermana. Ellas hacían su propio peinado, su maquillaje. Selena sabía lo que quería,” recordó.

De acuerdo con Rendón, Selena “fue una artista madura, no solo con su música, sino en el diseño de sus álbums, su propia boutique, la coreografía de los recitales.”

Fotografía cedida por el fotógrafo Al Rendón donde se aprecia una instantánea de la cantante texana Selena Quintanilla que forma parte de las 18 imágenes que fueron adquiridas por el Museo Nacional de Historia Estadounidense en Washington, D.C. Al Rendón Agencia EFE

Las fotografías, que enriquecen la colección de imágenes y objetos relacionados con Selena en el museo administrado por el Smithsonian Institute, muestran a la artista en concierto, en interacciones con sus seguidores, y en retratos profesionales.

Selena, conocida como ‘La Reina de la Música Tejana,’ un género popular originado en Texas y que tiene influencias de la polka, el rock, y la música de conjunto y mariachi.

La artista alcanzó fama a fines de la década de 1980, especialmente entre las audiencias mexicano-estadounidenses, y su popularidad creció en el mercado estadounidense y el latinoamericano.

Su vida terminó de manera trágica poco antes de cumplir los 24 años de edad cuando fue asesinada por la presidenta de su club de admiradores y gerente de sus tiendas de ropa, Yolanda Saldívar.

“Tras su muerte, yo era una de las pocas personas con un gran archivo fotográfico. Esto fue antes de la fotografía digital. Tengo negativos, en color y blanco y negro, diapositivas, tomas en estudio, algunas con su familia,” refirió Rendón.

“¡Todavía sigo encontrando más fotos de ella en mis archivos!” agregó.

El museo también difundió hoy un vídeo educativo que destaca objetos e imágenes de Selena en las colecciones del Instituto Smithsonian. Uno de los trajes artísticos de Selena fue obsequiado al museo por parte de la familia de la cantante en 1998.

National History Museum acquires photos to commemorate Selena’s birthday

The National Museum of American History commemorated on April 16, what would have been Selena Quintanilla’s 50th birthday (1971-95), with the acquisition of 18 images of the Texan singer taken by photographer Al Rendón of San Antonio, Texas.

“I started documenting Selena in 1989 when I attended one of her concerts in San Antonio,” Rendón said in a telephone interview. “It was very easy to work with her.”

Las fotografías enriquecen la colección de imágenes y objetos relacionados con Selena en el museo administrado por el Smithsonian Institute, muestran a la artista en concierto, en interacciones con sus seguidores, y en retratos profesionales. Al Rendón Agencia EFE

“Selena was very natural. For the photo shoots she came with multiple dresses, accompanied by her sister. They did their own hairstyle, their makeup. Selena she knew what she wanted,” he recalled.

According to Rendón, Selena “was a mature artist, not just with her music, but in the design of her albums, her own boutique, the choreography of the recitals.”

The photographs, which enrich the collection of images and objects related to Selena in the museum managed by the Smithsonian Institute, show the artist in concert, in interactions with her followers, and in professional portraits of her.

Selena is known as ‘The Queen of Tejano Music,’ a popular genre that originated in Texas and is influenced by polka, rock, and ensemble and mariachi music.

The artist rose to fame in the late 1980s, especially among Mexican-American audiences, and her popularity grew in the U.S. and Latin American markets.

Her life tragically ended shortly before her 24th birthday when she was assassinated by the president of her fan club and manager of her clothing stores, Yolanda Saldívar.

“After her death, I was one of the few people with a large photographic archive. This was before digital photography. I have negatives, color and black and white, slides, studio shots, some with her family,” Rendón said.

“I still find more photos of her in my files!” he added.

The museum also released an educational video today highlighting objects and images of Selena in the collections of the Smithsonian Institution. One of Selena’s artistic costumes was gifted to the museum by the singer’s family in 1998.