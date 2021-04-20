Nation & World
Famed Mexican luchador to wage a final battle at the polls
He campaigns every day on the streets of Mexico City even though his luchador mask makes him instantly recognizable to all.
An iconic professional wrestler now aged 81, Tinieblas (Darkness) has decided to step outside the ring for the last bout of his career and compete to become the next mayor of Venustiano Carranza, one of this capital’s 16 boroughs.
“Why shouldn’t Tinieblas end his careeer with a flourish? Win or lose, I’m going to make this the beginning of the end for Tinieblas,” the professional wrestler said on Monday while sitting at a street taco stand in the Colonia Janitzio neighborhood.
The famed and semi-retired luchador will wage one of the biggest battles of his life on June 6, when Mexicans head to the polls to elect lawmakers, governors and local officials nationwide.
Only this time the member of the newly formed, center-left Progressive Social Networks political grouping will be taking on the country’s traditional parties.
“I’ve gone to dark places where people don’t go because there’s a lot of crime and poverty. That’s where you need to be because the parties just go to important places and forget about (poor people),” he said.
Standing at two meters (6-foot-6) and weighing 130 kilos (286 pounds), he already cuts an imposing figure in Colonia Janitzio, a low-income neighborhood filled with shoe stores, greengrocers and other small businesses.
But his golden mask in the light of the sun makes him instantly recognizable as Tinieblas, a popular luchador who is even the subject of a comic book series in Mexico.
Going door to door, Tinieblas explains to local residents that if elected he won’t lock himself in an office and distance himself from voters.
“I have no need for power, to earn lots of money. Fortunately, people have supported me and I’ve done well. I’m not rich, but I live well,” the unusual candidate said, adding that “the honesty and simplicity” he experienced in lucha libre is missing in Mexican politics.
Tinieblas, who interrupted a budding acting career when given the chance to become a professional wrestler, says he still remembers a piece of advice he received from the greatest luchador of them all, El Santo (The Saint), about the need to establish a connection with fans. “Be down-to-earth with people, take photos with them, listen to them when they have a problem. That’s how you’ll gain their trust,” he said.
The candidate now is following that advice to the letter, talking selfies with people of all ages on the campaign trail.
“It’s a big surprise, I didn’t know people like them were campaigning,” said Elsa Chavez, a resident of Colonia Janitzio who told Efe she took her children to watch Tinieblas in a lucha libre match years ago.
A shroud of mystery has surrounded the real identity of Tinieblas, who like many luchadores wears a mask at all times, although he has pledged to remove it if victorious on June 6.
He said he’ll put it right back on though because “people are going to want to take photos.”
Tinieblas, el luchador mexicano que dará en las urnas su último combate
Todos los días recorre las calles de Ciudad de México para hacer campaña electoral, aunque no necesita darse a conocer. Los vecinos identifican perfectamente la máscara de luchador del Tinieblas, quien a sus 81 años dará su último combate en el ring de las urnas.
“¿Por qué el Tinieblas no puede cerrar con broche de oro su carrera? Gane o pierda voy a poner esto como antecedente del final del Tinieblas,” cuenta el luchador, sentado en un puesto de tacos callejero de la Venustiano Carranza, alcaldía del occidente de Ciudad de México que aspira a gobernar.
El próximo 6 de junio, el Tinieblas tiene programada una de las mayores luchas en las que ha competido nunca. Se trata de las elecciones más grandes de la historia de México, donde se elegirán diputados, gobernadores y alcaldes al mismo tiempo.
Con el recién fundado Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP), este reconocido y semirretirado luchador aspira a dejar KO a los partidos tradicionales.
“Me he metido en lugares oscuros donde la gente no entra porque hay mucha inseguridad y pobreza. Allí es donde hay que estar porque los partidos nada más van a lugares importantes y se olvidan de ellos,” cuenta tras recorrer las calles de la colonia (barrio) Janitzio.
Sus dos metros de altura y 130 kilos de peso sobresalen en este humilde barrio capitalino lleno de pequeños negocios como zapaterías y fruterías, donde todos identifican al Tinieblas al ver brillar su máscara dorada.
