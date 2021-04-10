10 things you should know about 91-year-old Dolores Huerta on her birthday

Bakersfield College is exhibiting ‘Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos’ at its Jones Art Gallery.

Feliz 91st birthday Dolores Huerta!

The iconic farmworker/civil rights/women’s rights/human rights leader celebrates her 91st birthday today with the same spirit that helped the former Stockton elementary school teacher join César E. Chávez to create the United Farm Workers in 1962.

“Here we are in the spring now and President Biden is making sure we have millions of vaccines available for people so we can control the pandemic and we can go back to normal,” said Huerta in a statement.

“But, going back to normal isn’t enough. We have to change things and make our society a more just society, do what we can to end the racism and misogyny, the homophobia, climate deniers so we can really make sure we save our planet. And we can do all this by working together. Sí se puede! We can do it.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed today Dolores Huerta Day.

“Huerta continues to be a powerful force for social justice and empowerment for all,” said Newsom in his Saturday morning proclamation. “Through the Dolores Huerta Foundation, she continues to build upon her legacy of civic engagement by training the next generation of community organizers and advocating for the working poor, women and children.”

Labor leader Dolores Huerta joined protestors in crowding the hallway outside the Fresno County Board of Supervisors chambers to argue for better pay for county caregivers in August 2019. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Her foundation will celebrate her 91st birthday on May 22 with a live-stream benefit to raise money for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Center Campus. Details: https://doloreshuerta.org/doloreshuertas91st/

The Bakersfield College Jones Art Gallery – https://omnisightinc.com/virtual-tours/bakersfield-college/dolores-huerta-exhibit-virtual-tour/ – is hosting the virtual ‘Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields/Revolución en los Campos’ exhibit. The show draws on extensive Smithsonian research.

Last year, celebrities like actresses Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria Bastón and Salma Hayek joined politicians like Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi in a virtual celebration of her 90th birthday.

“Your leadership hasn’t just raised the floor for wages and working conditions; it’s raised the ceiling of American humanity,” now-President Biden said about Huerta.

Former President Clinton called her the “youngest 90-year-old person in the United States.”

Mexican actress Salma Hayek offered a tequila toast. Linda Ronstadt called her “my favorite woman. I hope you spend the whole night dancing.”

Here are 10 things you might not know about Huerta.

1. Her birthplace of Dawson, tucked in northern New México, is now a ghost town where coal mining in the early 20th century built a community of 9,000 residents who enjoyed a movie theater, golf course, swimming pool and hospital.

2. Dolores has been arrested more than two dozen times, the latest in August 1990 when she hauled away in handcuffs during a protest at the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to support Service Employees International Union members’ call for better pay. Huerta and five other protesters were released after being issued tickets.

3. In 1994, she was featured in print ads to promote Ben & Jerry Ice Cream’s introduction of eight flavors inspired by activists like Huerta, Dr. Timothy Leary, Carlos Santana and Bobby Seale.

4. Her father, Juan Fernández, was a coal miner and union activist who was elected to the New México legislature in 1938.

5. At Stockton High School, Huerta was a Girl Scout, took dance and music lessons, sang in her church choir, and was a member of the school band’s majorette team.

Farmworker icon Dolores Huerta pushed for state legislation to provide safe drinking water for rural communities throughout the state during July 2019 event near Sanger. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

6. The twice-married Huerta – who also had a long relationship with Chávez’s brother, Richard – has 11 children.

7. There are five schools named Dolores Huerta Elementary School – in San Francisco, Los Ángeles, Stockton, Fontana, and, Lennox. Dolores Huerta Middle School will open this August in San José, and a future one is planned in Salinas. Burbank renamed a middle school in her honor last month.

8. She began her foundation in 2002 with the $100,000 she received from the Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship. Other recipients have included Colin Kaepernick, Van Jones, and the Parkland Student Activists.

9. Huerta, stepped down as secretary-treasurer of the UFW in 1999, was involved in farmworker advocacy before the UFW. She was a co-founder of the Stockton chapter of the Community Services Organization, and created the Agricultural Workers Association in 19060.

10. Huerta – whose foundation is active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – has 49,400 followers on Twitter.