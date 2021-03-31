Biden proclama el 31 de marzo como el Día de César Chávez

El Presidente Joe Biden, aquí durante una visita del 9 de marzo a una ferretería, proclamó el 31 de marzo como el Día de César Chávez. / President Joe Biden, here during a March 9 visit to a hardware store, proclaimed March 31 as César Chávez Day. Agencia EFE

El Presidente Joe Biden proclamó hoy el 31 de marzo como el Día de César Chávez y recordó que el organizador sindical luchó por los “derechos y la dignidad” de los trabajadores que han “construido y sustentado” los Estados Unidos.

“Hoy, cuando hubiese cumplido 94 años, evocamos su coraje y claridad moral en tiempos en los que encaramos los retos de una pandemia y una crisis económica profundamente desigual,” afirmó el presidente.

Chávez, de ascendencia mexicana, nació en 1927 en Yuma, en el estado de Arizona, y junto con Dolores Huerta fundó la Unión de Trabajadores Agrícolas (UFW). Con sus tácticas de agitación y no violencia, encabezó boicots, huelgas y demostraciones para promover los derechos de esos trabajadores.

“Su legado nos recuerda el papel central que la organización y la negociación colectiva tienen en la promoción de la dignidad y el bienestar de los trabajadores,” sostuvo Biden sobre el activista, que murió en 1993. “Nos recuerda que el poder de los trabajadores unidos en la negociación de mejores condiciones es lo que construyó e hizo posible el sueño estadounidense.”

La Cámara de Representantes aprobó a comienzos de mes una Ley de Modernización de la Mano de Obra Agrícola que contempla la situación de los más de tres millones de trabajadores rurales y abre una senda para la legalización de buena parte de ellos.

La legislación aguarda ahora la decisión del Senado.

Biden recordó que Chávez “ayunó, marchó, organizó, se mantuvo fiel a sus convicciones y trajo esperanza a millones para quienes la esperanza siempre pareció estar demasiado lejos.”

Chávez bregó por lo que él llamaba “la causa”, agregó el presidente, y eso “significaba la organización por sitios de trabajo seguros y saludables, un salario decente, protecciones contra la enfermedad y la discapacidad, tiempo con la familia y tanto más por lo cual seguimos luchando hoy”.

La esposa de Biden, Jill, viaja este miércoles a Delano, California, donde participará en una demostración con la Fundación César Chávez, UFW y el gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, en la sede del sindicato del cual Chávez fue cofundador.

Biden proclaims March 31 as César Chávez Day

President Joe Biden proclaimed today (March 31) as César Chávez Day and recalled that the union organizer fought for the “rights and dignity” of the workers who have “built and sustained” the United States.

“Today, when he would have turned 94, we evoke his courage and moral clarity in times when we face the challenges of a pandemic and a profoundly unequal economic crisis,” said the president.

Chávez, of Mexican descent, was born in 1927 in Yuma, Arizona, and together with Dolores Huerta founded the United Farm Workers (UFW). With his tactics of agitation and non-violence, he led boycotts, strikes and demonstrations to promote the rights of those workers.

“His legacy reminds us of the central role that organizing and collective bargaining play in promoting the dignity and well-being of workers,” Biden said of the activist, who died in 1993. “It reminds us that workers’ power united in negotiating better terms is what built and made the American dream possible. ”

The House of Representatives approved at the beginning of the month the Farmworker Modernization Act that contemplates the situation of the more than three million rural workers and opens a path for the legalization of a good part of them.

The legislation now awaits the decision of the Senate.

Biden recalled that Chávez “fasted, marched, organized, stayed true to his convictions and brought hope to millions for whom hope always seemed too far away.”

Chávez fought for what he called “the cause,” the president added, and that “meant organizing for safe and healthy workplaces, a decent wage, protections against illness and disability, time with family and so much more for which we continue to fight today ”.

Biden’s wife, Jill, travels to Delano, California on Wednesday, where she will participate in a demonstration with the César Chávez Foundation, UFW and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, at the headquarters of the union of which Chávez was a co-founder.