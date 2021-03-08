México protests demand justice, answers for violence, missing women

Mujeres indígenas marchan en conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer en los Altos de Chiapas, México. EFE

Women across México on Sunday (March 7) carried out a large marches and protests to demand justice for gender-based violence and answers on the whereabouts of missing women.

A march in Ciudad Juárez began in Puerta de Juárez with vehicles painted covered phrases such as “March 8 is not to celebrate, it is to fight” and “Being a woman should not be a danger” among the messages.

Ciudad Juárez is known internationally for its high number of femicides. In 2020, 185 intentional homicides against women were registered and 28 of these took place in January of this year alone. In addition, there are 166 women missing from the city, cases that have accumulated in the span of 10 years.

Among the protesters was Yadira Cortés, a member of the Women’s Roundtable Network, who told Efe that they “demand preventive actions and public policies that contribute to the non-existence of this crime – not one more.”

Mothers of the disappeared buried pink wooden crosses, representing the demand for answers on their cases.

Mujeres activistas protestan en el Zócalo de Ciudad de México. A raíz de las manifestaciones por el Día de la Mujer, el centro de la Ciudad de México amaneció este lunes con la seguridad reforzada y algunos accesos cerrados. Carlos Ramírez Agencia EFE

“We have nothing to celebrate,” said Norma Laguna, mother of Idaly Juache, a young woman who disappeared on Feb. 23, 2010.

“It is a lie when they say that time helps to heal. For us it seems like yesterday our daughter disappeared. We do not know why there is so much hatred towards women. I have other daughters and when they go out I am afraid that they will be taken,” she added.

Perla Reyes, mother of Joselyn Calderón Reyes, who disappeared on Dec. 30, 2012, said she has not had a satisfactory answer regarding the whereabouts of her daughter.

“I have always said I want facts, not words, and since she left, I am dead in life. We invite you to join us to demand justice,” she said.

“For us it’s sad, it is regrettable that just for being a woman, a lot of young women have lost their lives, young women have gone missing merely for being women.”

The second meeting point was outside the North Zone Attorney General’s Office where protesters buried three wooden crosses, demanding results from the government.

Mujeres activistas se manifiestan durante el Día Internacional de la Mujer en Guadalajara, en el estado de Jalisco. Francisco Guasco Agencia EFE

Elia Orrante, director of the organization Without Violence, recalled that there is a historical debt with women.

“In several cases when a woman reappears, there is no investigation into the violence she suffered during the period of her absence,” she said.

She explained that the organization she directs “tends to, on average, between 200 and 300 women and girls on a weekly basis who are victims of violence, whether physical or psychological.”

In addition, she said that of the women they work with, on average only 30 percent report their situation to the authorities.

Bertha Alicia, mother of Brenda Berenice Castillo, who disappeared on Jan. 6, 2009, said she had been given some bones and told that they are her daughter’s.

“I am not satisfied with what the authorities have given me. For me there is no Christmas, there is no Mother’s Day. I am dead in life waiting for my daughter,” she said.

The last meeting point was a well-known cotton field where the remains of several women were found more than a decade ago.

Protesters listened to the closing speech of Imelda Marrufo, director of the Women’s Roundtable Network.

In 2020, the city registered 477 cases of rape and 11,293 investigation folders for violence against women were opened, she said.

“We do not want any more of these cases. There is a fight in Ciudad Juárez, which involves all women because of the violence that takes place,” she said.

Manifestantes chocan con policías antidisturbios durante una protesta con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer en Ciudad de México. Sáshenka Gutiérrez EFE

Meanwhile, feminist collectives projected with light their demands onto the facade of México City’s National Palace, the presidential residence and office.

Through a projector, the activists showed their position on the increase in violence and insecurity in the country with phrases such as “Femicide México,” “Legal abortion now.”

Earlier in the weekend, a protective barrierl was erected around the government building, which was later transformed by protesters into a “memory wall,” with the names of hundreds victims of femicide, the central theme of the protest.

In addition, bunches of flowers, painted crosses, and figures of victims were also added.

In Oaxaca, hundreds of women also marched against gender-based violence and lack of justice. Some broke windows and property in various buildings, including banks and stores, set off fire crackers, and painted graffiti on a Catholic church in protest of religious interference in the right to agency over their bodies.

No one was injured and there was no police operation called to contain them.

According to data from the Group for Women’s Studies, 516 women have been murdered under the current state administration that began in 2016.

In recent years in México, the numbers of femicides and violence against women have increased, in addition to a high rate of impunity.

México registered 967 femicides in 2020, a figure almost identical to the 969 gender-based crimes a year earlier.