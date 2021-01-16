Honduran migrant caravan dodges blockades, heads towards México

Un nuevo grupo de aproximadamente tres mil migrantes hondureños llega a Guatemala el 16 de enero, luego de cruzar el punto fronterizo de El Florido, en Camotán (Guatemala). Este nuevo grupo de caminantes se une a los cerca de cinco mil migrantes que este sábado ya recorren las carreteras guatemaltecas rumbo a México, con el objetivo final de llegar a Estados Unidos. Los miles de migrantes hondureños conforman una nueva caravana migrante que dejó el pasado miércoles la ciudad hondureña de San Pedro Sula. Los caminantes dicen huir de la inseguridad, la pobreza y la falta de oportunidades de empleo en Honduras. Agencia EFE

A caravan made up of more than 9,000 Honduran migrants was crossing western Guatemala and heading towards México on Saturday (Jan. 16) after overcoming several official blockades.

The caravan, divided into three groups of approximately 3,000 people each and whose destination is the United States, crossed illegally between Friday night and Saturday through the El Florido border post, located 200 kilometers west of Guatemala City, despite the fact that initially security forces had blocked their way.

“The hurricane (Eta) threw away our houses. And we cannot work because there is a war tax from the ‘maras’ (gangs) for businesses,” said one of the migrants walking in the caravan, David González, 32.

Originally from the city of Santa Rosa de Copán, González said that, after losing his home, he has lived under a bridge.

“The government says that we are not alone, but the truth is we are alone. They have not done anything to solve anything,” he said.

The 9,000 people are part of a migrant caravan organized in Honduras that left San Pedro Sula in different phases over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Hondurans seek to reach the U.S. for better living conditions, away from the poverty and violence that plague the isthmus, especially after the pandemic and hurricanes Eta and Iota in November.

The caravan is currently advancing on the department of Chiquimula en route to México.

Guatemalan immigration authorities reported that their personnel currently “accompany” the caravan through Chiquimula “to avoid incidents on the road.”

Decenas de migrantes que viajan sobre un camión de carga se topan un puesto de control policial el 16 de enero, en una carretera cerca de Jocotán (Guatemala). Miles de hondureños caminan este sábado por Guatemala rumbo a México y luego Estados Unidos en una nueva caravana migrante de ciudadanos que dicen huir de Honduras por la falta de oportunidad de empleo y la inseguridad. Esteban Biba Agencia EFE

Olga, another migrant in the caravan and who prefers not to divulge her last name, is confident that she will arrive in the U.S. and have a better future to feed the four minors accompanying her.

“If we leave the country we risk anything happening to us, but if we succeed, we arrive in the United States and they give us political asylum, we will be able to work and support our families,” Olga said.

“As you see, I have four children. So I don’t have the possibility to give them studies. I was a street vendor but they took us out of the terminal where I worked because they privatized it. And they threw us out like dogs, like garbage, as if we were worth nothing in that country,” added the Honduran.

Meanwhile, México was getting ready to receive the first wave of 2021 with a reinforcement of border security.

Since Friday, hundreds of National Guard, Army and Navy personnel have joined the 500 immigration agents that the government deployed in the south of the country.

The members of the National Guard traveled in convoy to the Rodolfo Robles international bridge, the main legal route in southern México for migrants, while other groups went to the banks of the Suchiate River with anti-riot teams to face migrants who try to cross into México illegally. The military elements will remain for several days for strict surveillance in the main informal passages along the Suchiate River that divides México and Guatemala.

The brigadier general and coordinator of the south of the National Guard, Vicente Antonio Hernández Sánchez, said the deployment of elements to reinforce security on the southern border is the position of the Mexican government.

He said the objective is to safeguard the integrity of the migrants, which is why there are also representatives of the Ministry of Health (SSa) because, given the coronavirus pandemic, this has become a priority. That is why, he added, that anyone who enters México must be reviewed by the SSa, while their immigration status falls under the National Migration Law, although he stressed that attention will be given “always respecting their human rights,” especially those of minors.

He said that the security in the border area is so migrants can enter in a regulated manner and they will be provided with health services, food, accommodation and, mainly, work.

The first caravan of this type left in 2018 from Honduras and since then several migrant groups have tried to repeat the journey together with thousands of compatriots, although in many cases without success.

México exhorta a Honduras a atender y contener las caravanas migrantes

México hizo este sábado un “exhorto respetuoso” a las autoridades de Honduras para que atiendan “oportunamente” el flujo irregular de personas migrantes “de tal manera que prevengan nuevos desplazamientos.”

“(El gobierno de México) hace un exhorto respetuoso a las autoridades de Honduras para que atiendan, oportunamente, este flujo irregular de personas migrantes, de tal manera de que prevengan nuevos desplazamientos,” dijo la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) mexicana en un comunicado.

El pasado 15 de enero una caravana de migrantes procedentes de Honduras inició su desplazamiento hacia México, con el objetivo de llegar a los Estados Unidos.

La caravana, compuesta por más de 9,000 hondureños, cruzó este sábado el oeste de Guatemala tras superar varios dispositivos policiales que pretendían impedir su paso.

Un grupo de aproximadamente 400 hondureños llega el 16 de enero al punto fronterizo con Guatemala El Florido, a la altura del municipio de Copán (Honduras). Este grupo intenta alcanzar al de la caravana de migrantes que cruzó ayer la frontera con rumbo a y se dirige a México con el objetivo final de Estados Unidos. José Valle Agencia EFE

La SRE hizo también un llamamiento a los países de la región con el fin de que apliquen con responsabilidad los protocolos migratorios y sanitarios para evitar riesgos derivados de la pandemia por COVID-19 a las personas que integran la avanzada.

Del mismo modo, la cancillería mexicana reconoció la “destacada” labor del gobierno de Guatemala, del cual dijo que “ha actuado de manera firme y responsable en la atención integral de los contingentes migrantes que vulneraron su soberanía.”

Destacó que las autoridades guatemaltecas han hecho valer el cumplimiento de la ley migratoria y sus protocolos sanitarios para garantizar ingresos ordenados y regulares, salvaguardando la integridad y la vida de las personas migrantes y de su población.

Afirmó que el Estado mexicano “no es indiferente” a las causas estructurales que provocan estos movimientos masivos y reconoce las necesidades legítimas de las diversas poblaciones que integran los flujos migratorios.

“Sin embargo -matizó-, está convencido que solo a través de esquemas migratorios seguros, ordenados y regulares se podrá garantizar la atención efectiva y transversal de estas poblaciones, que se enfrentan a altos riesgos durante su ruta migratoria.”

MÉXICO GARANTIZARÁ SALUD DE MIGRANTES

Por su parte, Hugo López-Gatell, subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud federal, afirmó en conferencia de prensa que, en conjunto con la SRE, se decidió que se integrará un operativo multiinstitucional de respuesta para asegurarse de que las personas que ingresen a México tengan la protección social que corresponde a cualquier persona de este país.

Señaló que el gobierno mexicano es “muy consciente de los derechos humanos y nuestro primer interés es que las personas no tengan riesgos.”

Informó que el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pidió que a la par de esto haya un acompañamiento en salud, para que los migrantes no vayan a enfermar y se queden sin protección en esta materia, pero al mismo tiempo para que la población mexicana esté tranquila de que, en caso de que alguien en la caravana esté infectado, el virus no se va a propagar.

Dijo que desde que el inicio de su gobierno, a finales de 2018, las autoridades se han movilizado para coordinar una respuesta de salud ante las caravanas migrantes.

López Obrador, del izquierdista Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), comenzó su mandato el 1 de diciembre de 2018 mostrándose muy crítico con sus antecesores en materia migratoria y apostando por los derechos humanos tras el fenómeno de las caravanas de octubre de ese año que entraron en México con el propóstio de llegar a los Estados Unidos.

En 2019, ante el aumento de caravanas de migrantes centroamericanos que cruzaban México con dirección a EE.UU., el presidente de este país, Donald Trump, amenazó con imponer aranceles a todas las exportaciones mexicanas.

El gobierno de México acordó entonces con el de Estados Unidos militarizar su frontera sur, con Guatemala, a cambio de impulsar un programa de desarrollo para Centroamérica a fin de frenar las migraciones, pero ese plan quedó estancado.