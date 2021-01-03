El Gobierno deporta a recién nacidos estadounidenses de madres inmigrantes

The Intercept informó que la administración Trump ha deportado a ocho ciudadanos estadounidenses recién nacidos en los últimos meses. / The Intercept reported that the Trump administration has deported eight newborn U.S. citizens in recent months. Agencia EFE

La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP, en inglés) ha expulsado en los últimos meses de los Estados Unidos a bebés recién nacidos en el país junto con sus madres, que eran inmigrantes indocumentadas que acababan de cruzar la frontera, informó este sábado el medio The Intercept.

En marzo pasado, el vicepresidente, Mike Pence, ordenó a los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, en inglés) usar sus poderes de emergencia para sellar las fronteras de los Estados Unidos, a pesar de las reticencias mostradas por la principal agencia sanitaria del país, según reportes de prensa.

Con el pretexto de la pandemia del coronavirus, el Gobierno Trump endureció así todavía más su política migratoria al expulsar del país a la mayoría de migrantes que llegaban a Estados Unidos en busca de asilo o que eran detenidos entrando de forma ilegal, entre ellos menores de edad no acompañados de un padre o tutor legal.

Sin embargo, un juez ordenó en noviembre al Gobierno que deje de expulsar a niños migrantes no acompañados sin permitirles hacer peticiones de refugio o asilo.

Pero esta decisión no afectaba a los adultos, como los entrevistados por The Intercept, tres madres solicitantes de asilo que cruzaron la frontera mientras estaban embarazadas y que dieron a luz en hospitales de los EE.UU., por lo que sus hijos son legalmente ciudadanos estadounidenses, aunque no por eso dejaron de ser expulsados del país poco después de nacer y sin recibir su documentación de ciudadanía.

La hondureña Juana dijo a The Intercept que al sentir dolores de parto cruzó la frontera en busca de ayuda y fue trasladada a un hospital estadounidense, donde nació su hijo, pero que al ser dada de alta la enviaron de vuelta a México.

“La ley no permite la expulsión rápida de ciudadanos estadounidenses,” dijo al medio Nicole Ramos, de Al Otro Lado, organización de servicios legales y sociales que está investigando las expulsiones y que asegura que tiene conocimiento de ocho madres en esta situación.

Durante el evento público en el que se anunció el cierre fronterizo por la covid-19 en marzo pasado, el secretario interino de Seguridad Nacional, Chad Wolf, aseguró que los CDC habían determinado que el coronavirus presentaba un “serio peligro” para los inmigrantes, agentes y oficiales y el pueblo estadounidense.

Sin embargo, una investigación de The Wall Street Journal halló que, de acuerdo a una revisión de los documentos internos del Gobierno y entrevistas con personas involucradas en el proceso, dicha medida “fue impulsada por funcionarios de inmigración en la administración a pesar de las objeciones de altos funcionarios de los CDC.”

Actualmente, Al Otro Lado trabaja para que los niños reciban al menos sus pasaportes estadounidenses y certificados de nacimiento y en una denuncia que confían desencadene una investigación oficial para evitar que vuelva a ocurrir la expulsión expedita de ciudadanos.

Government deported American newborns of immigrant mothers

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has expelled newborn babies from the United States in recent months along with their mothers, who were undocumented immigrants who had just crossed the border, the online publication The Intercept reported on Saturday (Jan. 2).

Last March, Vice President Mike Pence ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to use its emergency powers to seal the borders of the United States, despite the reluctance shown by the country’s main health agency, according to press reports.

Under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration thus further toughened its immigration policy by expelling from the country the majority of migrants who came to the United States seeking asylum or who were detained entering illegally, including minors age not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

However, a judge in November ordered the government to stop expelling unaccompanied migrant children without allowing them to file refugee or asylum claims.

But this decision did not affect adults, such as those interviewed by The Intercept, three asylum-seeking mothers who crossed the border while pregnant and who gave birth in U.S. hospitals, so their children are legally citizens. That, however, did not stop their deportation from the county shortly after birth and without receiving their citizenship documentation.

Juana, a Honduran woman, told The Intercept that when she felt labor pains she crossed the border in search of help and was transferred to a U.S. hospital, where her son was born, but that upon being discharged she was sent back to México.

“The law does not allow the rapid expulsion of U.S. citizens,” Nicole Ramos, of Al Otro Lado, a legal and social services organization that is investigating the expulsions.

Ramos said she is aware of eight mothers in this situation.

When the border closure was announced due to COVID-19 last March, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, assured that the CDC had determined that the coronavirus presented a “serious danger” for immigrants, agents and officers and the American people.

However, an investigation by The Wall Street Journal found that, according to a review of internal government documents and interviews with people involved in the process, this measure “was promoted by immigration officials in the administration despite objections from senior CDC officials.”

Currently, Al Otro Lado works so that children receive at least their U.S. passports and birth certificates. The group hopes the reporting triggers an official investigation to prevent the expedited expulsion of citizens from happening again.