Facemasked Christ child figures raising Covid awareness among Mexicans

A shield, a face mask and a bottle of hydroalcoholic gel, all the size corresponding to the little Niño Dios, attract attention in a very little-traveled Talavera street, where traditionally the crowds demonstrated their fervor during these dates. / Una careta, un cubrebocas y un frasco de gel hidroalcohólico, todos del tamaño correspondiente al pequeño Niño Dios, llaman la atención en una muy poco transitada calle Talavera, donde tradicionalmente las aglomeraciones demostraban el fervor durante estas fechas. Agencia EFE

The ceramic figures of the Christ Child that every December fill the streets in México City’s historic center this year are attracting attention because of the fact that some businessmen in the district are adorning them with facemasks to raise awareness among their fellow citizens about taking health precautions amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

A facemask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer – both corresponding to the size of the tiny Christ Child figures – are accompanying the images all along Talavera Street, where traditionally crowds of believers have given evidence of their faith during past holiday seasons.

On Dec. 24, many families “oh and ah” over the many figures honoring the birth of Jesus, but also St. Jude the Apostle, the Holy Infant of Atocha and the Sacred Heart are other classical images that are widely sold and displayed.

But local businessmen selling these images always try to include something in their creations that reflect the popular mood in any given year, and recently it’s been a migrant Christ Child or a “huachicolero” (someone who steals fuel with an eye toward reselling it).

Photograph of various figures of Baby Jesus with facemasks Dec. 10 in México City. / Fotografía de varias figuras de Niño Dios con tapabocas el 10 de diciembre en la Ciudad de México, México. José Pazos Agencia EFE

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

This year, however, the interest in the images is not merely commercial, but rather to help raise awareness among the public and encourage them to use facemasks, and Niños Uribe, a 45-year-old business and pioneer along Talavera Street, now known as the “Christ Child Street,” has designed and prepared the garments used to create the perfect image during the pandemic.

“The Dr. Christ Child image has always existed and we did this because we’re supporting it when people use facemasks and face shields. We made these outfits that my father-in-law and my wife created to raise people’s awareness so that this pandemic doesn’t go on any longer,” said Emanuel González, the owner of Niños Uribe.

Although the street is nowhere near as crowded as normal, some curious passersby stopped before one of the firm’s stores, where three Christ Child figures were displayed with their various accoutrements along with a sign saying: “Covid Christ Child.”

In addition, González said that it’s also a way to show that “faith moves mountains.”

“It’s a very nice tradition because it unites the family and generates faith. People ask a lot of their saints. So, since faith moves mountains, let’s see if, by faith, we can create awareness among the people,” he said.

In the coming days, the street – which is normally practically impassible at this time of year with large crowds of people flocking here to pick up the best costume for their Christ Child images – will probably be considerably emptier than normal due to the pandemic, which is surging markedly in México City.

Some customers are coming here to shop early out of fear of the anticipated larger crowds later, and the shops are filled with signs reminding everyone of the necessary health measures – like having one’s temperature taken before they can enter, using hand sanitizer and social distancing, among other things.

However, González recommends that people make their purchases online since many businesses already provide that service and having people take advantage of it would greatly help to reduce the traffic flow in the area.

But many people prefer to see the costumes from up close, touch them and come shopping for their Christ Child garments with their families, a task that is very important for many Mexicans.

All during December and up until Feb. 2 – the Candlemas holiday when the faithful celebrate the Baby Jesus’ presentation at the Temple to be baptized – there will be floods of shoppers in the capital’s historic downtown district, but just how many depends on how the pandemic evolves.

México has tallied 1,241,436 confirmed coronavirus cases along with 113,704 deaths since last February, making it the country with the fourth largest number of deaths, after the United States, Brazil and India.

Un Niño Dios con cubrebocas para concienciar a los mexicanos más devotos

Las figuras de cerámica del Niño Dios que cada diciembre llenan calles y calles del centro histórico de la Ciudad de México llaman la atención este año por el atuendo pandémico que algunos de los comerciantes idearon con la intención de crear conciencia.

Una careta, un cubrebocas y un frasco de gel hidroalcohólico, todos del tamaño correspondiente al pequeño Niño Dios, llaman la atención en una muy poco transitada calle Talavera, donde tradicionalmente las aglomeraciones demostraban el fervor durante estas fechas.

El 24 de diciembre muchas familias arrullan a la figura honrando el nacimiento de Jesús y cada año lo visten de una manera, por lo que los trajes de San Judas Tadeo, el Niño de Atocha o el Sagrado Corazón, los más clásicos, son los más vendidos.

Pero el ingenio de los comerciantes se hace notar con creaciones que se refieren a temas candentes de cada año, como recientemente el Niño Dios migrante o el huachicolero (personas que roban combustible para luego venderlo).

Este año, el interés no es comercial, sino que para concienciar a los compradores y animarlos a que usen cubrebocas, Niños Uribe, una empresa con 45 años de historia y pionera en la calle, ahora llamada “calle de los Niños Dios,” diseñó y elaboró la ropa para la figura ideal para tiempos de pandemia.

The ceramic figures of the Baby Jesus that every December fill the streets and streets of the historic center of México City draw attention this year for the pandemic outfit that some of the merchants devised with the intention of raising awareness. / Las figuras de cerámica del Niño Dios que cada diciembre llenan calles y calles del centro histórico de la Ciudad de México llaman la atención este año por el atuendo pandémico que algunos de los comerciantes idearon con la intención de crear conciencia. José Pazos Agencia EFE

“Siempre ha existido el Niño Dios doctor y nosotros por apoyo a que la gente se ponga el cubrebocas, la careta, hicimos esto. Hicimos esta vestimenta que crearon mi suegro y mi esposa para concienciar a la gente para que no se haga más largo esto de la pandemia,” dijo Emanuel González, encargado de Niños Uribe.

Aunque la calle está más vacía de lo normal, algunos transeúntes curiosos se paran ante una de las tiendas de esta empresa, donde tres Niños Dios están colocados con sus respectivos atuendos y la leyenda “Niño Dios Covid.”

Una mujer, que acude cada año a comprar vestidos que luego vende fuera de la ciudad, no había reparado en la novedad y, aunque primero pensó que era una estrategia de ventas, luego dijo a Efe que tal vez funcione para concienciar a la población.

Además, el encargado del establecimiento consideró que también es una manera de demostrar que “la fe mueve montañas.”

“Es una tradición muy bonita porque une a la familia y mueve la fe, la gente le pide mucho a sus santos. Entonces como la fe mueve montañas, a ver si con la fe creamos conciencia a la gente,” expresó.

Durante los próximos días, esta calle debería ser intransitable por las grandes oleadas de personas que quieren el mejor atuendo para su figura, pero es probable que eso no suceda debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, en pleno repunte en la capital.

Algunos clientes acuden temprano “en fecha y hora” por temor a encontrarse con demasiada gente, y los establecimientos están llenos de señalizaciones que recuerdan que cuentan con todas las medidas sanitarias necesarias como medición de temperatura al entrar, gel antibacterial y aforo limitado, entre otras.

Sin embargo, González recomienda que se hagan compras en línea, ya que muchos comercios ya cuentan con ese servicio y ese cambio por parte de los clientes ayudaría mucho a reducir el flujo.

Pero muchos prefieren ver los vestidos de cerca, poder tocarlos y, al fin y al cabo, ir por la ropa para su Niño Dios como cada año, acompañados de su familia y celebrando un momento tan importante para muchos mexicanos.

A lo largo de diciembre y hasta el 2 de febrero – Día de la Candelaria y cuando se lleva al Niño Dios a ser bendecido – se irá viendo la evolución del flujo de compradores en el centro histórico dependiendo de las cifras y evolución del coronavirus.

México cuenta con 1,241,436 contagios y 113,704 muertos desde el inicio de la pandemia en febrero pasado, y es el cuarto país del mundo con más muertos, por detrás de Estados Unidos, Brasil y la India.