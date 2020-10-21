López Obrador revela supuesto complot para que Carlos Slim fuera presidente

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador reveló este miércoles que las fuerzas opositoras intentaron unirse en 2018 para evitar su entrada a Palacio Nacional e incluso llegaron a ofrecer al magnate Carlos Slim que fuera su candidato de consenso para evitar su victoria. Agencia EFE

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reveló este miércoles (21 de octubre) que las fuerzas opositoras intentaron unirse en 2018 para evitar su entrada a Palacio Nacional e incluso llegaron a ofrecer al magnate Carlos Slim que fuera su candidato de consenso para evitar su victoria.

“Les voy a decir algo: hasta le propusieron a Carlos Slim que fuese candidato de unidad,” explicó López Obrador en su conferencia matutina desde Palacio Nacional al hablar de este supuesto complot contra su candidatura presidencial.

El mandatario aseguró de que en el proceso electoral de 2018, que le llevó al poder como el presidente más votado de la historia con algo más de 30 millones de votos a su favor (53,2 % de los emitidos), los opositores Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) y Partido Acción Nacional (PAN) plantearon un frente común.

“Yo tengo información de que, primero, querían que declinara el candidato del PRI para que todos apoyaran al candidato del PAN. Hacer un frente. El propósito era que nosotros no llegáramos. Luego, en la desesperación, propusieron que el que declinara fuese el del PAN, en favor del (candidato) del PRI,” aseveró.

En aquellas elecciones, Ricardo Anaya, candidato a la presidencia del PAN, quedó en segundo lugar con 12.6 millones de sufragios (22.7 %) y José Antonio Meade, aspirante del hegemónico PRI, recibió 9,3 millones de votos (16,4 %).

El magnate Carlos Slim, el hombre más rico de México, y López Obrador se conocieron cuando el empresario invirtió en las obras de rehabilitación del centro histórico de la capital mexicana impulsadas por el hoy presidente, quien entonces era jefe de Gobierno de la ciudad (2000-05).

Slim, pese a haberse visto afectado por alguna de las medidas de López Obrador y ser crítico durante la campaña, mantiene una buena relación con él e incluso llegó a felicitarle mediante una carta manuscrita por su victoria electoral.

Tras revelar este supuesto complot orquestado por “los grupos estos que mandaban, los que se sentían dueños de México,” López Obrador minimizó la importancia de organizaciones opositoras de carácter conservador como el Frente Nacional Anti Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Frena) o el movimiento Sí por México.

“Cuando salen los intelectuales orgánicos diciendo hay que regresar a los equilibrios, cuidado con el autoritarismo, pues es que ellos eran los que mandaban y se quedaban con el presupuesto. El Gobierno era un comité al servicio de una minoría rapaz, ahora el Gobierno es el pueblo, para el pueblo, con el pueblo,” zanjó.

AMLO reveals alleged plot for Carlos Slim to be president

México President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed Wednesday (Oct. 21) that opposition forces tried to unite in 2018 to prevent him from entering the National Palace and even offered the magnate Carlos Slim to be his consensus candidate to avoid his victory.

“I’m going to tell you something: They even proposed to Carlos Slim that he be a candidate for unity,” explained López Obrador in his morning conference from the National Palace when speaking of this alleged plot against his presidential candidacy.

The president assured that in the 2018 electoral process, which brought him to power as the most-voted president in history with just over 30 million votes in his favor (53.2% of those cast), the opposition Revolutionary Party Institutional (PRI) and National Action Party (PAN) raised a common front.

“I have information that, first, they wanted the PRI candidate to decline so that everyone would support the PAN candidate. Make a front. The purpose was that we not get here. Then, in desperation, they proposed that the one to decline should be the PAN, in favor of the PRI (candidate),” he asserted.

In those elections, Ricardo Anaya, candidate for the PAN presidency, came in second place with 12.6 million votes (22.7%) and José Antonio Meade, candidate of the hegemonic PRI, received 9.3 million votes (16.4%).

Slim, the richest man in México, and López Obrador met when the businessman invested in the rehabilitation works of the historic center of the Mexican capital promoted by the current president, who was then head of the city’s government (2000-05).

Slim, despite having been affected by some of López Obrador’s measures and being critical during the campaign, maintains a good relationship with him and even congratulated him through a handwritten letter on his electoral victory.

After revealing this supposed plot orchestrated by “the groups that were in charge, those that felt they were the owners of Mexico,” López Obrador downplayed the importance of conservative opposition organizations such as the Frente Nacional Anti Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Frena) or the Sí movement for México.

“When the organic intellectuals come out saying it is necessary to return to the balance, beware of authoritarianism, because they were the ones who were in charge and kept the budget. The government was a committee at the service of a rapacious minority, now the Government is the people, for the people, with the people,” he concluded.