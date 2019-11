Guerra abierta por liderar el partido del presidente de México

Read Next

Valley leaders, immigrant advocate organizations and individuals rallied on Tuesday (Nov. 12) outside the federal courthouse while the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program more than 2,000 miles away.

The court will determine if President Donald J. Trump has the right to shut down the program set up by the Obama administration that shelters about 700,000 undocumented youth from deportation, or if he violated rules in axing DACA.