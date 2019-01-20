Death toll from México pipeline blast rises to 79

Forensic experts inspect an area close to a PEMEX gasoline line in Tlahuilipán, Hidalgo, México where an explosion resulted in 67 deaths and 75 injured on Saturday. / Expertos forenses registran la zona cerca de una toma clandestina de gasolina de Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) que explotó este sábado, en Tlahuililpan, Hidalgo (México). MLA Agencia EFE