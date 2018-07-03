Confirmado el triunfo de izquierdista Morena en Ciudad de México

Claudia Sheinbaum, del Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), partido de Andrés Manuel López Obrador, venció en las elecciones a la jefatura de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, según los resultados oficiales del órgano electoral.
Con el 49 por ciento de los votos escrutados, Sheinbaum obtendría el 47.10 por ciento de los apoyos populares, seguida de Alejandra Barrales del también izquierdista Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD), quien habría cosechado el 30.95 por ciento de los sufragios.
De esta manera, la Ciudad de México quedó en manos de la izquierda tal y como presagiaban las encuestas, aunque hubo un cambio de partido, de PRD a Morena, una victoria impulsada por la figura de López Obrador.
De acuerdo con estos resultados, en tercera posición quedó Mikel Arriola del oficialista Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), con el 12.81 por ciento, con un marcado discurso conservador en el que proponía poner a consulta pública temas ampliamente aceptados en la capital como el aborto o el matrimonio homosexual.
Mariana Boy, del Partido Verde Ecologista de México (PVEM), logró el.3.85 por ciento de los sufragios, seguido de la independiente Lorena Osornio (1.19 por ciento), Marco Rascón, del Partido Humanista (0.94 por ciento), y Purificación Carpinteyro de Nueva Alianza (0.66 por ciento).
“Gracias a todas y a todos. ¡GANAMOS! Rescataremos la Ciudad de la Esperanza,” publicó Sheinbaum en redes sociales poco después del cierre de urnas este domingo.
Desde que la Ciudad de México celebró por primera vez elecciones en su historia moderna en 1997 – antes el jefe de Gobierno lo asignaba el partido en la Presidencia – la capital del país se decantó por la izquierda.
Durante más de 20 años, el PRD ha mantenido bajo su control esta megaurbe de más de 9 millones de personas, que aporta cerca del 17 por ciento del PIB nacional.
Los alcaldes capitalinos fueron Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas (1997-99), Rosario Robles (1999-2000), López Obrador (2000-05), Alejandro Encinas (2005-06), Marcelo Ebrard (2006-12), Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012-18) y José Ramón Amieva, quien sustituye a Mancera hasta la toma de posesión de Sheinbaum en diciembre.
