CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro returned to Fresno State to complete “unfinished business”

CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph I. Castro kept his word and returned to Fresno State to confer degrees to the Classes of 2020 and 2021 at the university’s 109th/110th commencements.

“I am honored to join you in conferring the degrees,” Castro said to the graduating College of Social Sciences students during their Saturday morning commencement on May 15.

Castro and his wife Mary Castro had some “unfinished business” at Fresno State, a place they called home. Castro served as the eighth president of Fresno State, the first Valley native to do so, from 2013 to 2020 when he was selected as the chancellor of the 23-campus California State University system, the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.

Castro began his duties as the eighth chancellor on Jan. 4, 2021.

“So excited to be back here at Fresno State. You know, this is my home area and it’s an honor to help confer the degrees with the president Jímenez-Sandoval,” the Hanford native said after the May 15 morning ceremony. “And I love seeing all the graduates and their families. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Castro and his wife, Mary, were present at the six Fresno State commencements ceremonies that were held May 14-16 at Bulldog Stadium.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s in-person ceremonies. This year’s commencement ceremonies were modified, requiring face masks and social distancing for graduates and their families.

Because of those requirements, something big missing at this year’s commencement were hugs from Mary Castro.

“Oh, she’s missing the hugs. That is for sure. But she is so happy to be here as well. And she has been able to reconnect with students that we haven’t seen in over a year and a half. And that alone has been very meaningful,” Castro said of his wife. “But, yes, it’s been hard for her because she’s used to hugging everybody.

Mary Castro said on a social media post that “a few determined students found a way to get their hug.”

Now that Castro is the CSU chancellor one of the things, he misses is the in-person interaction with students.

“It’s one of the things I miss about the presidency,” Castro said. “What I have done though, as chancellor, I try to connect with students as often as I can through Zoom and there’s a group of all the student body presidents, and what I’ve said to them is ‘you’re my students, you’re the group that’s going to help me stay in touch with all the students.”

Castro said he has been visiting virtually each of the campuses and has visited six campus now.

“At each stop, I get a chance to meet with all the student leaders at those campuses. So that helps me stay connected. That is so important,” Castro said.

Castro said it has been wonderful to be back home, and that conferring degrees with interim president Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval is very meaningful.

“To see the deans and the professors. I have not seen a lot of the professors in a long time. And to see the students and especially class of 2020, they have been waiting a whole year to celebrate, so I couldn’t be happier than I am now,” Castro said. “And Mary is excited too. And we have three more, three more ceremonies, one tonight and two tomorrow.”

Castro said the board of trustees will be interviewing final candidates on Monday (May 17) for his replacement as Fresno State president.

“And if all goes well, Chair Lillian Kimbell will announce on Wednesday morning around nine o’clock, the ninth president of Fresno State. Very excited about that,” Castro said.