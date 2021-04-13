Is California a step closer to having a universal healthcare system?

More than 75 participants and 190 viewers on Facebook joined Health Access California as they heard from some of the 2021 #Care4AllCA campaign’s legislative champions including Assemblymembers Jim Wood, Wendy Carrillo, and Joaquín Arámbula. The virtual event also included partner organizations such as Western Center on Law and Poverty, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, and NextGen Policy. Health Access California

The work from health and community groups to get California move a step closer to universal health coverage continues with the 2021 #Care4AllCA package of proposals to improve the state’s health care system.

“This package of legislation builds on the progress California has made implementing and improving on the Affordable Care Act over the last decade, when we have led the nation with the biggest drop of the uninsured rate of any state,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, which convenes the coalition.

Wright called the package bold.

The #Care4AllCA bill package unveiled mid-March includes 10 proposals that would help Californians struggling with the pandemic, including major bills to contain health costs; expand coverage regardless of immigration status; reduce cost-sharing in Covered California; make it easier to get and stay on health coverage; improve quality and equity, for mothers, seniors, among others.

In a recent virtual press event and campaign launch, the coalition, health advocates and state legislators stressed that significant action needs to be taken now to not only help California recover from the COVID-19 pandemic but to set up a stronger and more equitable health system.

“It’s been an honor to work with you on this movement to help to provide healthcare for all Californians,” said Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno. “But I stand here, shoulder to shoulder united with you wanting to make sure that we can deliver healthcare for all California regardless of immigration status who are income eligible.”

California currently provides healthcare regardless of immigration status to children and young adults who are income eligible.

One of the Care4AllCA bill package proposals includes Arambula’s AB 4, which would expand Medi-Cal regardless of immigration status, toward the goal of #Health4All, and most urgently for undocumented seniors.

Arámbula is hopeful that this year his bill will have enough momentum to secure all undocumented elders who are income eligible.

“But we must continue to push our governor and our state until we have all Californians covered,” said Arámbula, who represent the No. 1 agriculture producing county in the country.

Because of the industry and people, he represents, Arámbula said he has made helping and working with farmworkers communities and undocumented community his life’s work.

“Fighting for health equity and making sure that we all have access to healthcare is even now more evident after this pandemic of the century,” Arámbula said.

Arámbula said he thinks it’s achievable for them to get these goals through this year.

“It’ll take real advocacy from groups. And that’s why we’re building coalitions,” Arámbula said, adding that the community need to tell their stories.

“I believe during this pandemic of the century, so many of us have had the fears and anxieties of what it’s like trying to access health care. I think it’s very real for many of us,” he said. “The struggles that our undocumented community is going through, and I believe that will really help us to create the momentum necessary to achieve the goals this year.”

Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Ángeles, said the state budget is a reflection of “our valules.”

“That’s why we will continue to push. We will continue to build and will continue to build coalitions necessary to ensure that there is power and sentiment coming from the communities that are most vulnerable and that need access and that should have equal and equitable access to health care,” Carrillo said.

Carrillos’ AB 470 will eliminate the assets limit for seniors in Medi-Cal.

“If it’s something that is hard, it often takes multiple attempts, which is why you see some of these proposals that continue to come back until we get it done,” Carrillo said.

Using a sports analogy, Assemblymenber Jim Wood said the introduction of the #Care4AllCA bill package is like the beginning of the baseball season.

“We all plan to win the World Series. And we’ve got a bunch of bills here. And they all they’re all worthy of passing and put them all on the governor’s desk and, you know, win it for the team,” Wood said.

Wood has two bills. AB 1130 which would establish an Office of Health Care Affordability to set enforceable cost targets across the entire health care system. AB 1132 would improve oversight over health care industry consolidation to tamp down on the trends that are reducing competition and increasing costs are part of the coalition package.

On April 6, California Assembly Health committee passed #AB 1130 with a 12-0 vote.

The goal of the coalition has been to build on the progress California has made implementing and improving on the Affordable Care Act over the last decade.

With the package of 10 bills and budget requests, the coalition is addressing rising health care costs, expanding coverage, and increasing quality and equity in health care to improve people’s urgent needs during the pandemic.

The Care4All California campaign has worked since 2017 on what can be done at the state level to build and improve upon the ACA, without the need of federal interventions or an act of Congress to make the state health system more inclusive and affordable for its residents. Full details of the #Care4AllCA proposals can be found here.

“Health care and coverage is more important than ever, and this package will ensure a better health care system for all Californians, providing real relief to get out of the pandemic now, while making meaningful movement to a stronger health care system for the future,” Wright said.

María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud