UFW sees new times and positive change with Biden administration

On what would have been César Chávez’ 94th birthday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Forty Acres just east of Delano and signaled a new era of possibilities for the United Farm Workers movement.

Walking alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom to an audio recording of ‘De Colores’ – one of the UFW founder’s favorite song – at the birthplace of the UFW and touring the historic building where Chávez fasted during their Day of Service translates into “new times” for the farmworker community and the UFW.

“For the last four years, we immigrants have been demonized,” said UFW President Teresa Romero, adding that having President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris as leaders this year has been “an amazing change.”

“President Biden has shared his support for immigrants. His support for labor unions, his understanding of the contributions that immigrants make,” Romero said, adding that Harris has been always supportive of bills for the farmworkers and the UFW.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden sent Congress an extensive immigration proposal known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 that would provide a pathway to citizenship to the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States many of them who are farmworkers.

“So, believe me, when we saw the bust of César Chávez in the Oval Office, it was just a confirmation that what he had promised and that he had said was going to do his doing,” said Romero, adding that a glance at Biden’s appointments to key cabinet posts portend his intent to fulfill his promises while on the campaign trail.

One of those appointments includes Julie Rodríguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She is the granddaughter of César Chávez and daughter of former UFW President Arturo S. Rodríguez.

Romero said when the Biden administration asked for a loan of the civil rights leader bust, which is owned by the César Chávez Foundation, it surprised the foundation and the UFW to see Biden place it right behind his desk in the Oval Office.

“We were very happy to see it every single time he signed a document,” Romero said.

Romero said the farmworker community has had to fight so hard for legislation and for rights that most people have and some of those fights can take years and decades just to protect their basic rights.

Seeing the bust of Chávez at the Oval Office is “for us a reminder that these are new times. This is a new administration that is looking at things in a different way,” Romero said. “That is representing and fighting for ‘We the people,’ not just, you know, the administration friends. And that is very encouraging because, you know, it has not happened in a long time.”

In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, the UFW backed then-Sen. Kamala Harris before throwing its support behind Biden when the California senator bowed out.

Since the Biden administration has been very concerned about making sure that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches everybody including farmworkers, Romero said they extended an invitation for the first lady to visit Delano on Chávez’s birthday to witness their work to ensure farmworkers have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We thought it would be very symbolic to recognize the work of César, his sacrifices for so many decades and many others went through and extending the invitation was our privilege. we were just ecstatic that the first lady accepted,” Romero said, adding that her visit at the Forty Acres property honors “our founder and all the great work that he did that continues after 60 years when he started it.”

Clinics at Forty Acres have vaccinated about 2,500 people over the last three weeks through a partnership with the César Chávez Foundation, which owns and manages the Forty Acres, the UFW, UFW Foundation, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County, and, Kern Medical Center.

“Farmworkers, we always knew that they were essential workers, even the federal government considered them essential workers,” said Romero.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, said Romero, farmworkers have been working every day to put food in people’s tables, risking their lives, their safety and most of them did not received the needed equipment to protect themselves. “So, it was very difficult for our communities.”

The UFW, she said, has worked with Kern County to have some mobile vaccinations units that can go to even further in rural communities to reach farmworkers closer to home. She said at least 1,000 vaccines or more have been distributed this way.

The first lady was greeted by members of the Chávez family including Paul Chávez, César’s son on her arrival to Delano’s site on March 31. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and labor activist Dolores Huerta also were present.

“César Chávez is such an inspiration to so many of us, and especially to my husband,” Biden said during her opening remarks.

“It’s a great honor to be here to celebrate with those who knew and loved César,” said Biden, adding that the UFW has always been a moral movement, not only fighting for better wages but for justice and humanity for all, especially agricultural workers who often go unseen.

Biden said like many other essential workers, farmworkers kept going to work every day to harvest the food people put on their table.

She said President Biden is working to build the kind of immigration policy that “treats children and families with dignity and creates fair pathways to citizenship, including for essential workers.”

“And we’re encouraged that, with UFW’s work, your work, the U.S. House of Representatives has already passed the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act,” Dr. Biden said.

Biden said her visit to Delano is to let the farmworker community know that she and the president “stand with you. And we are grateful for all that you’re doing to answer the call to service.”

Romero said the UFW will continue to work on organizing workers for union representation but also understand that there are other things that they can do and continue to do to impact a large number of workers.

For example, Romero said, the UFW legislative work has been working very hard on immigration reform.

“In 2019, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed the House with 34 Republicans who voted for it. And unfortunately, the Senate never wanted to put it out for a vote. After many weeks of hard work. The bill was introduced again in the House and again, it passed with 30 Republicans supporting it,” Romero said, adding that “impact is important to us.

Romero said when the Senate takes the bill and President Biden signs it, “we are going to impact millions of people’s lives.”

Romero said the UFW Foundation during the pandemic worked to provide cash assistance, meals, and other programs.

Other legislative work the UFW is working on is on overtime pay as farmworkers are now entitled to overtime pay in California but not at the federal level.

Romero said the UFW fought for years for farmworkers to get a break during their work hours as other workers in the state as well as protections from working in high temperatures but want to make sure those heat-safety protections expand to the federal level too.

“It is the number of lives we’re impacting that is very important to us because we know how difficult and how important their work is,” Romero said.

