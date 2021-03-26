Vaccines available regardless of immigration status

Chyna Blair, LVN, holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Fresno Fairgrounds where the Fresno County Board of Supervisors held an update on COVID-19 responses on Jan. 21. ezamora@fresnobee.com

When Olaf Martínez Miranda went to get his COVID-19 vaccine on March 22 at the Save Mart pharmacy on Willow Nees Avenue in Clovis, he didn’t expect that the lack of a Social Security number could prevent him from getting vaccinated.

“Before I went to get my vaccine, I didn’t expect to be asked for my social,” said Martínez Miranda, adding that the appointment confirmation email he received only said to bring his driver’s license and proof of insurance card and to complete the screening and consent form, which he did.

The Sanger resident showed up for his appointment with his three brothers and his brother’s girlfriend.

When he learned the pharmacist was asking for the Social Security number, Martínez Miranda, who doesn’t have one, felt worried.

He started looking online for information on undocumented immigrants being eligible for the COVID vaccine.

A Save-Mart spokeswoman said the pharmacy workers were in error, and said the grocery chain is working to train its workers about what is and isn’t required for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Steven López, the senior director of health policy at UnidosUS, said it is important for people to know that there’s both federal and state guidance that allows immigrants to receive the vaccine regardless of immigration status.

“I think it’s important to be clear that federal and state guidance says that everyone who wants a (COVID-19) vaccine can get one, regardless of whether or not they have insurance, regardless of ability to pay and regardless of immigration status. Those should not be prohibitive factors in folks getting a vaccine,” said López.

Unfortunately, said López, incidents like that of Martínez Miranda are surfacing with the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and are ones that “we’ve seen before in other instances.”

Fresno County Department of Public Health officials said the county doesn’t ask for Social Security numbers at any of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“Each vaccination site is different depending on their business procedures. Most providers, like Save Mart, United Health Centers, Safeway, etc. will ask for insurance and SSN. If you decline to answer, they are to still give you the vaccine,” said Michelle Rivera, health education specialist with the county health department.

“Some providers do not ask, such as county clinics, UCSF Fresno, Valley Health Team and other mobile clinics. It really is each providers’ business practice.”

López said there was recently a story in Southern California at one of the Rite Aid pharmacies where a family member was turned away because she was undocumented.

“We’ve seen other instances in Texas where folks were incorrectly denied a vaccine because of their immigration status,” López said. “It’s really important that the organizations, businesses that are playing a leading role in administering the vaccine, that their staff are appropriately trained and understand what the guidelines are to make sure that, again, anyone who wants a vaccine and it’s their time to get one, is able to get a vaccine.”

López said there’s already an existing level of confusion and anxiety and fear among immigrant communities and those with mixed status households.

“These types of instances where folks are incorrectly denied a vaccine, that undermines our ability to get the herd immunity,” López said. “We want to make sure that as many people as possible get a vaccine in order for us to get to herd immunity.”

Martínez Miranda said when it was his turn to get the vaccine, he provided his ID and proof of insurance but was told he need to provide his last four digits of social security number so the pharmacist could confirm his identity and insurance coverage, letting him know that otherwise they wouldn’t know if he was stealing that insurance.

Martínez Miranda said his brothers, who do have Social Security numbers, had to call home for someone to provide them with the numbers.

As a member of a mixed status family, Martínez Miranda said he felt nervous for the situation, didn’t know what to do and felt discouraged to get the vaccine.

The Department of Homeland Security website has a statement released on Feb. 1, 2021 about equal access to COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites.

In the statement the DHS and its federal partners said they “fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants.”

“It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine,” continues the statement, which encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines.

Martínez Miranda said that after finding out he was not required to have a Social Security number, he and his brothers pointed that information to the pharmacy workers and eventually got the vaccine, but not without getting into a confrontation.

Two days later, his father went through the same problem and was almost denied the vaccine when he went to the same pharmacy.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The Save Mart Companies is working to vaccinate as many patients as possible in the communities our pharmacies serve,” said Victoria Castro, public affairs manager for the Modesto-based company.

“We have a strict policy of not turning away any patient at our vaccination clinics. Under the federal COVID-19 vaccine program, we are required to ask uninsured patients for a form of government identification, which may include a driver’s license number or a Social Security number, among others,” said Castro.

“Regardless of a patient’s ability to provide a form of government identification, we safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all patients,” Castro said. “We are looking into the incident that occurred at our Clovis Save Mart pharmacy that left our patients feeling discriminated against.”

López said that “the onus should not be on the family member to have to make the case that they should get a vaccine.”

“That’s why the training and the education on the side of whether it’s the pharmacy or the organization administering the vaccine, that they have the correct information in order to make sure that they’re administering things appropriately,” López said.

López said those administering the vaccine are playing an important role in helping the county to get through the pandemic and stress the importance they have facts and accurate information to try to minimize those types of instances.

“We know that instances like this are only going to undermine the public health effort to get shots in the arm to as many folks as possible,” López said.

Other concerns related to immigration status

López said UnidosUS – formerly known as National Council for La Raza – has heard other concerns from undocumented immigrants regarding obtaining the vaccine at vaccinations sites.

“We’re also hearing other concerns related to immigration status where folks are concerned that ICE is going to be at vaccination sites, or concerns around whatever information that they provide. How is that information going to be used?” López said, adding that another concern is how obtaining the vaccine will impact their legal status.

“So we want to make sure that, folks understand that the Department of Homeland Security at the federal level has been very clear in their February statement that it’s a moral and public health imperative to ensure that everyone in the U.S., again, citizen or noncitizen, is getting a vaccine, that ICE will not be will not be present at the vaccination sites, that whatever information is collected, it’s for the public health purposes and not for civil immigration enforcement.” López said. “And that getting a vaccine also has no relation to the public charge issue that that folks that we’ve been hearing about.”

“We know that our community has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we need to make sure that our community is taken care of,” López said.