World boxing champion José Ramírez asks farmworkers to fight coronavirus pandemic by getting vaccinated

José Ramírez, world champion boxer and Central Valley native, wants farmworkers to join him in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by encouraging them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramírez visited Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds Processing Facility plant and orchards in Lost Hills in Kern County on Monday (March 22) to encourage the vaccination efforts of the Valley’s agricultural workers.

“As essential workers in the Central Valley, you are very important to the entire United States and to the entire world,” said Ramírez to the workers who gathered outside the facility.

“During the pandemic there are many jobs that had to stop, but there are important jobs that never stopped and continued. And you are part of those jobs,” said Ramírez, who was born in Avenal to Mexican immigrants who were Central Valley farmworkers themselves.

Wonderful Pistachios is teaming up with the world champion boxer to encourage and promote the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine among the Central Valley farm and food workers, all of whom are now eligible.

Ramírez said he was grateful for their “courage to continue working, going forward supporting your families and giving your families a better future and the United States. Without you, the economy cannot run.”

During the pandemic, Ramírez said everybody needs to work together so things can return to normal to protect families, friends, children and move forward.

For those who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Ramírez encouragement to not be afraid and to “take that very important step.”

The Wonderful Company would also be providing vaccine to the employees’ families too.

Coming from a small town, Ramírez said “we have to protect our community. And by protecting our community we also have to motivate others, so the community stays well.

Ramírez said even though he still waiting for his turn, his family got vaccinated last week.

“I am waiting for my turn. My work is not as important as what you do,” Ramírez said, adding that his second child, a girl, was born on March 18. “I also have to do my part to protect her and protect my family. It’s something we have to do.”

Andy Anzaldo, chief operator officer with the Wonderful Company, said Ramírez’s visit was very important to get more food and farmworkers vaccinated.

“We know that this has been a very hard year for you. Thank you so much for your dedication,” said Anzaldo, adding that the employees are their No. 1 priority. “Your health and your safety are our number one priority and we know it’s been a difficult year. We know your friends and family depend on you. They depend on you and we depend on you.”

Anzaldo said “now there is a light at the end of the COVID pandemic tunnel, it is the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The company has approximately 4,000 employees, and about 65 percent have been vaccinated.

“Over half of Wonderful employees have already been vaccinated. So it’s important for José to speak to those that haven’t,” said Anzaldo, adding that the company wants to encourage those employees who have been vaccinated to “be leaders in their community and encourage all communities that are eligible to be vaccinated today.”

Ramírez who has been a champion for water and immigration issues said he would continue to support those issue.

“There is always a need to fight for immigration status for those who deserve to qualify for it and one of those people are the people who work in the agriculture industry,” Ramírez said. “There are many essential works in the United States that still don’t have the documents that they need.”

Ramírez said those workers have been part of the United States for many years and is important to protect them first and protect those who are migrating to the United State.

“There has to be some balance, but we have to start one step at a time,” Ramírez said, adding that people who have made the United States home many years to be protected first.

Ramírez said is never too early to continue fighting for the essential things that people need.

“Without water we can’t survive,” Ramírez said. “Fighting for water is fight for jobs that is why I get behind.”