COVID-19 vaccination equity moving in the right direction, more still needs to be done

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a vaccination site in Earlimart, a census-designated place in the Central Valley on March 8 to highlight the state's vaccine equity metric, which will increase vaccinations in the hardest-hit communities.

While Tulare County has seen a lot of success with vaccination clinics so far, more sites are still needed as well as improved operations at state-run vaccinations sites.

Last week, the county received an email from the state with an excel spreadsheet that Tulare County was at 140 percent increase in terms of new doses, and this week the county was receiving a 40 percent increase on top of that to serve hardest hit communities such Earlimart, a census-designated place in the Central Valley with a population of 8,668.

Gov. Gavin Newsom showed up in Earlimart on March 8 to express support for the additional vaccinations for Tulare County.

Newsom said 40 percent increase “relates to the efforts to do more, to do better, to reach out to underserved communities, communities that have been disproportionally impacted by this pandemic.”

Newsom’s visit to the state-run vaccination site in Earlimart, his first visit to Tulare County regarding the pandemic, highlighted the state’s vaccine equity metric, which increases vaccinations in hardest-hit communities many of them located in the Central Valley.

Newsom said the state recognized its not where it needs to be in term of reaching the issues and goals that it laid out around equity.

“It is a truism across not only this state, but across this country that communities that have been hardest hit by this pandemic are also now under-resourced as it relates to the way to get out of this pandemic. And that’s getting access to safe vaccines that will save people’s lives,” Newsom said, adding that even though California has administered more vaccines (10.6 million) than any other state in the country, those doses are not being equally distributed.

“That’s why our commitment here in the Valley, hopefully is demonstrable, at least numerically, that it wasn’t just a rhetorical commitment that we made a number of weeks ago that we’ve truly delivered in terms of the promises that we made,” Newsom said, adding that he recognize the state still has a lot more work to do.

Newsom said manufactured supply is the state’s only constraint currently when it comes to administering doses.

“The question is how do we make the scarce supply available to those most in need, most impacted?,” Newsom said of the state’s commitment to increase its efforts by providing a minimum of 40 percent of all its vaccines under an equity framework to address the needs of those who are being affected disproportionally including the Latino Community.

Newsom said vaccine equity is also a rural issue and the state has a responsibility to reach out to communities like Earlimart, an unincorporated town in Tulare County.

Tulare County Board of Supervisors chairwoman Amy Shuklian said the county was thankful for the increased in doses.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our vaccination clinics, and as you saw today, we’re continuing that success,” Shuklian told Newsom.

So far, Tulare County has vaccinated 62,000 residents, which is about 12.8 percent of its population. It has also vaccinated 32 percent of the county’s educators.

“The numbers are a little harder to decipher with our farm community, but it’s about five percent,” Shuklian said, adding “obviously, we need to up those numbers.”

Tulare County is as one of the top three ag producing counties in the nation.

By protecting the county’s farmworkers and farm sources, it’s a way to protect the food supply, Shuklian said.

Shuklian hopes that with the increase of COVID-19 vaccines for communities like Earlimart and Lindsay, that the county will start seeing the number of vaccinations in the farm community increase also.

Shuklian said it was “so important to get that outreach out there to reach the hardest hit and the disenfranchised who don’t have the option of, you know, driving down the street and to one of our other centers and receiving the vaccine.”

Tulare County has set up 45 locations for people to access the vaccine and has committed to more partnership like the one in Earlimart with OptumServe.

Newsom said there are now 12 OptumServe sites in the Central Valley region including three in Tulare County (Earlimart, Woodlake and Dinuba) that are operating to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re going to see supply increase significantly over the course of the next number of weeks,” Newsom said, adding that the state is making progress and moving in the right direction.

The state was scheduled to received 320,000 J & J this week that would be more appropriately distributed in a more equitable basis across the state.

“I know in the past we hit a few bumpy roads, you know, with the governor. But you’re right, now it’s all about getting people vaccinated and getting back to living our precovid lives,” Shuklian said of Newsom’s visit.

County supervisor Eddie Valero was glad that Gov. Newsom visited and is paying attention to Tulare County however he raised concerns about the state-run OptumServe vaccination sites, specifically the one located in Woodlake which has face some operations difficulties.

Valero said the site was down twice already where people couldn’t enroll in the system and the first week of March, they have to turn 200 people away “because of the fact they closed shop and took off. So, I’m a little upset still.”

Having increased vaccination is great, however Valero said “we also have to make sure that the people that are coming from the state know the fabric of the community, are willing and able to work with community and are able to engage with community in terms of the state sponsored sites.”

Valero said the county needs to make sure that the people that are going to be administrating the vaccines, needs to make bridges with the community and strengthened those relationships.

“I keep on getting concerns from residents like Woodlake who have been turned away after waiting a few,” Valero said, adding that “I still think the intricacies and the details of the rollout still need work.”

“We need to make sure that all i’s are dotted, and all T’s are crossed when it comes to the rollout process, specifically for OptumServe sites,” Valero said.

“I think that we’re doing the best that we can with what we’re given from the state,” Valero said. “I personally want to see more vaccine hubs in all of the various districts so that we can really promote certain tiers that are available to get the vaccine.”

Valero said even though he is glad that the county got extra vaccine for communities like Lindsay, he is pushing for zip codes across the county.

“Make sure that equity is happening across the county and not just in certain zip codes in Tulare county,” Valero said, adding that vaccinations sites also need to be based on access and transportation mobility too.