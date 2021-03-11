School-based rural health clinic to provide direct access to students and their families in Earlimart

Dr. Raul Ayala, medical officer with Adventist Health Central Valley Network during the grand opening of the school-based rural health clinic in Earlimart during a short dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 4. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The partnership between the Earlimart School District and Adventist Health to bring more access to healthcare to this community in south Tulare County came to fruition this month with the opening of Adventist’s school-based rural health clinic adjacent to the district’s elementary school.

“We could not be more grateful to partner with Earlimart School District as we extend our mission in the community,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley, which includes hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare, as well as medical offices in more than 25 communities throughout the region.

The opening of Adventist Health Medical Office/Earlimart on March 2 increases access to health services, including specialty care, in the census-designated place with a population of 8,668.

“Schools that are in close proximity to health providers are healthier, have less days out of schools, they actually perform better and the other thing is that they provide a home, a medical home for them that is at the convenience of no missing school with illness,” said Dr. Raúl Ayala, medical officer with Adventist Health Central Valley Network.

The clinic is designed to meet the health needs of the community while promoting a healthy lifestyle among students and their families.

Ayala said the rural communities at times have lower index of access to care.

He said Earlimart was a low-serving area for healthcare to begin with, adding that having the school-based clinic “is part of the solution to provide good healthcare in places that you need them.”

The rural health clinic, which is a service of Adventist Health Reedley, is located at 398 S. Church Road, and provides primary and specialty health services – such as cardiology, dermatology, behavioral health – to patients of all ages. It offers the flexibility of same-day in-person appointments or virtual visits with its expert team of providers, bilingual staff as well as health education and resources and welcomes most insurance plans, Medi-Cal and Medicare and offers discount program for patients without insurance.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By being adjacent to the elementary School, the 2,840-square-foot medical office which includes six exam rooms will be able to provide direct access to students and their families. The clinic is expecting to serve 1,000 medical visits per month.

Adventist Health in the Central Valley had actively been pursuing an opportunity to serve the Earlimart community since 2018.

By 2019, it had begun its partnership with the school district and worked toward opening of medical office adjacent to elementary school and construction began less than six months ago.

“Our hope is that our medical office will not only provide basic healthcare to Earlimart residents but will also serve as a center where they may access quality and compassionate resources to support their health and well-being journey,” Kofl said.

Leaders from Adventist Health and Earlimart School District celebrated the grand opening of the medical office in Earlimart during a short dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 4 that adhered to recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines, including physical distancing and masking. María G. Ortiz-Briones mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Ayala said communities like Earlimart face more hurdles to receiving health care such as transportation insecurities, food insecurities, and other insecurities.

“Having healthcare and having clinics in community like this in Earlimart is one of the most important things to communities that might not have enough, that might travel to get access,” Ayala said, adding that the new medical office is a “bridge to find good healthcare, it’s a bridge to wholeness, and it’s a bridge to continue the access and continue healthcare for many generations to come.”

Superintendent Jaime Robles said the K-8 school district with 220 employees, serves approximately 1,600 students residing in about 860 homes.

“So the impact (of the clinic) would be great in our community,” Robles said. “The services provided here, the potential for service provided here would be huge for our community.”

Roble said wellness is critical to success.

“To have access to high quality health care, to begin the journey of achieving wellness, really opens up the doors for people to reach their potential,” Robles said. “And if we have healthy, happy community members raising healthy, happy kids who then go to school and take full advantage of their educational opportunities, that really maximize their potential and really impacts their future.”

This is the second partnership between Adventist Health and a school district but the first in Tulare County.

“We have a partnership in Reedley,” Ayala said of the partnership with the Kings Canyon Unified School District at Washington Elementary in Fresno County.