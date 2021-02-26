George López gets serious about need for COVID-19 vaccinations

Comedian, actor, activist and long-time farmworker supporter George López has a new gig: Convincing ag laborers to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

López accompanied Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators on Friday (Feb. 26) at a Fresno vaccination clinic serving farmworkers. The site was one of two mobile OptumServe clinics launched by Fresno County this week.

“I have spent quite a bit of time out here, so I understand how important everybody who works in this area is, all the farmworkers and all the people who get up every day and go to work with just a little bit of no attention,” López said of the agricultural workforce. “But they are very important to the state. They’re very important to the country.”

Newsom highlighted the state’s new Central Valley Vaccine Initiatives, and expanded statewide network of community-based organizations such as the Dolores Huerta Foundation for COVID-19 education and outreach in vulnerable, hardest-hit and most at-risk communities in the area.

“And if you think about that, everything that we eat, they touch first. So, when you think about whether you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you can’t be without the people of the Central Valley,” López said. “And I say if you work and are putting food on the table, then you belong with your place at that table.”

The Dolores Huerta Foundation is partnering through the California COVID-19 Community Health Project to directly reach more than 175,000 people in Kern, Tulare, and Fresno counties to promote the vaccine, said Camila Chávez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

“The Dolores Huerta Foundation, and multiple grassroots organizations are looking forward to partnering with the state and hosting vaccination sites, specifically, allocating vaccines for farm workers.” Chávez said. “Only by partnering with community-based organizations will we ensure that those most impacted by this crisis will be reached by trusted messengers.”

Newsom said the state is committed in stepping up their efforts, and significantly increase supply and outreach to communities across the region.

“And when I say outreach, we recognize that we can’t do it alone, not just elected officials,” Newsom said, adding that the state has formally engaged with 337 community-based organization “to provide in language services and provide that trusted messenger engagement that allows folks to do things that the state itself and elected officials could never do.”

“These vaccines are part of our effort to turn the page on this pandemic and get it behind us,” Newsom said.

State and county partners have launched 11 new Central Valley vaccination sites and an additional 34,000 doses are available to vaccinate food and agricultural workers through mobile teams. State increased vaccine allocations to the Central Valley by almost 60 percent above last week.

“Let us never take for granted our farmworkers,” Newsom said.

Newsom said the state is doing better every day “on the issue of equity and recognize we have a long way to go.”

Newsom was joined by Democratic state Sens. Melissa Hurtado of Sanger and Anna Caballero of Salinas/Merced, along with state Assemblymembers Joaquín Arámbula of Fresno, Rudy Salas of Bakersfield and Robert Rivas of Hollister.

George López se toma en serio la necesidad de vacunas COVID-19

El comediante, actor, activista y partidario de los trabajadores agrícolas desde hace mucho tiempo George López tiene un nuevo trabajo: convencer a los trabajadores agrícolas de que se vacunen para protegerse a sí mismos y a otros del COVID-19.

López acompañó al gobernador Gavin Newsom y a los legisladores estatales el viernes (26 de febrero) en una clínica de vacunación de Fresno que atiende a los trabajadores agrícolas. El sitio fue una de las dos clínicas móviles OptumServe lanzadas por el condado de Fresno esta semana.

“He pasado bastante tiempo aquí, así que entiendo lo importantes que son todos los que trabajan en esta área, todos los trabajadores agrícolas y todas las personas que se levantan todos los días y van a trabajar con un poco de falta de atención,” López dijo de la mano de obra agrícola. “Pero son muy importantes para el estado. Son muy importantes para el país.”

Newsom destacó las nuevas iniciativas de vacunas del estado en el Valle Central y la red estatal ampliada de organizaciones comunitarias como la Fundación Dolores Huerta para la educación y el alcance de COVID-19 en las comunidades vulnerables, más afectadas y en mayor riesgo de la zona.

“Y si piensas en eso, todo lo que comemos, lo tocan primero. Entonces, cuando piensas que si eres vegano o vegetariano, no puedes serlo sin la gente del Valle Central,” dijo López. “Y yo digo que si trabajas y estás poniendo comida en la mesa, entonces tu lugar pertenece en esa mesa.”

El comediante / activista George Lopez habla durante una conferencia de prensa en Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, una aparición con el gobernador Gavin Newsom, durante una visita a Fresno para aumentar la confianza de las vacunas COVID-19 entre los trabajadores agrícolas de California, durante una clínica de vacunación en Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center, viernes 26 de febrero de 2021./Comedian/activst George Lopez speaks during a press conference at Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, an appearance with Gov. Gavin Newsom, during a visit in Fresno to drive up the confidence of the COVID-19 vaccines among California’s farm laborers, during a vaccination clinic at Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center, Friday Feb. 26, 2021. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

La Fundación Dolores Huerta se está asociando a través del Proyecto de Salud Comunitaria COVID-19 de California para llegar directamente a más de 175,000 personas en los condados de Kern, Tulare y Fresno para promover la vacuna, dijo Camila Chávez, directora ejecutiva de la Fundación Dolores Huerta.

“La Fundación Dolores Huerta y varias organizaciones de base esperan asociarse con el estado y albergar sitios de vacunación, específicamente, asignando vacunas para los trabajadores agrícolas,” dijo Chávez. “Solo al asociarnos con organizaciones comunitarias nos aseguraremos de que los mensajeros de confianza lleguen a los más afectados por esta crisis.”

Newsom dijo que el estado está comprometido en redoblar sus esfuerzos y aumentar significativamente la oferta y el alcance a las comunidades en toda la región.

“Y cuando digo extensión, reconocemos que no podemos hacerlo solos, no solo con los funcionarios electos,” dijo Newsom, y agregó que el estado se ha comprometido formalmente con 337 organizaciones comunitarias “para brindar servicios lingüísticos y brindar esa confianza compromiso de mensajería que permite a la gente hacer cosas que el estado mismo y los funcionarios electos nunca podrían hacer.”

“Estas vacunas son parte de nuestro esfuerzo por pasar página sobre esta pandemia y dejarla atrás,” dijo Newsom.

Los socios estatales y del condado han lanzado 11 nuevos sitios de vacunación en el Valle Central y hay 34,000 dosis adicionales disponibles para vacunar a los trabajadores agrícolas y de alimentos a través de equipos móviles. El estado aumentó las asignaciones de vacunas al Valle Central en casi un 60 por ciento más que la semana pasada.

“Nunca demos por hecho a nuestros trabajadores agrícolas,” dijo Newsom.

Newsom dijo que el estado está mejorando cada día “en el tema de la equidad y reconoce que tenemos un largo camino por recorrer.”

A Newsom se unieron las senadoras estatales demócratas Melissa Hurtado de Sanger y Anna Caballero de Salinas / Merced, junto con los asambleístas estatales Joaquín Arámbula de Fresno, Rudy Salas de Bakersfield y Robert Rivas de Hollister.