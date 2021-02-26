Even with worries, farmworkers eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Silvina Lomelí received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Assemblymember Dr. Joaquín Arámbula on Feb. 20 in Cantúa Creek. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

For 27 years Silvina Lomelí has dedicated her working life picking crops – from tomatoes to almonds to pistachios – in Fresno County.

Last June, Lomelí became a statistic when she tested positive for COVID-19 and got sick, preventing her from going to work for about six weeks.

“Thank God I didn’t end up in the hospital,” said Lomelí in Spanish, adding that she was able to breathe on her own during her illness. “But the doctor told me that in case I felt that I could not breathe that I had to call so that they would come to get me or for someone to take me (to the hospital).”

Lomeli is one of the more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. The death toll, as of Feb. 24, is 50,991.

The 51-year-old farmworker from Jalisco, México knew she wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was her turn, even if she had some concerns about the vaccine.

“Yes, it (the vaccine) can be scary, but I got very sick in mid-June,” said Lomelí adding that she was scared but because of the nature of her work she can’t do it from home. “You have to keep working.”

Lomelí, who lives in Kerman, drove 35 to 40 minutes to the rural town of Cantúa Creek twice one week. The first time to register to get an appointment, and the second time to get the COVID-19 vaccine during her morning appointment schedule for 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the old firehouse.

Lomelí was among 376 residents in the Cantúa Creek area who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 20 during a vaccination clinic that focused on Fresno County residents age 65 years and older and agriculture workers.

The vaccination clinic was in partnership with Saint Agnes Medical Center, the Fresno State Mobile Unit, the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, and, the office of Assemblymenber Dr. Joaquín Arámbula.

Saint Agnes and Arámbula’s office in partnership with other community-based organizations such as Cultiva la Salud have done other COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several rural areas of Fresno County including Orange Cove (Feb. 16), Lanare (Feb. 11), Calwa (Feb. 18), Biola (Feb. 25), Riverdale (Feb. 27) to mention a few.

“I think is very important though for us to get into our rural communities where our farmworkers live,” said Arámbula, who as a doctor was also administrating vaccines. “Really believe we have a responsibility to help to meet people where they at.”

“I am so proud to come out here today to Cantúa Creek and help out to a community that is so desperately is in need of vaccinations and our support,” said Arámbula, adding that farmworkers are considered essentials and many are advocating for farmworkers to be at the front of the line to get the vaccinations since they are so necessary and essential for the community and economic to keep going.

“The vaccination is our hope to be able to return to life as normal as possible,” Arámbula said.

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco said is critical to bring the vaccine clinics to the rural areas.

Pacheco said the state’s MyTurn set up for people to register for the vaccine doesn’t really work in the rural communities because of the lack of internet access.

“By coming directly to the people is the best way we can get the people vaccinated and help the governor with his equity initiative,” said Pacheco, adding that Leadership Counsel did an extensive outreach to the people in the Cantúa Creek area and the response was so great that a waiting list need it to be created.

Pacheco said because of that turnout another vaccination clinic was scheduled to take place within a week in the same area to meet that response.

At the Feb. 20 vaccination clinic, which run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the appointments were booked solid, with some walk-ins of people who met the criteria to take the spot of those who didn’t show up for whatever reason so no vaccine would go to waste.

“You can tell there was a lot of work put into this ahead of time,” Pacheco said.

The Cantúa Creek vaccination clinic is just one of the many COVID-19 vaccinations events for agricultural workers in Fresno County.

In January, the county department of public health kicked off a pilot program, a small-scale project called the Food & Ag Vaccination Initiative where 3,200 food and Ag workers were vaccinated between Jan. 25 and Feb. 11. Another 7,500 doses have been allocated to the rural farmworkers.

The pilot program did different models – from going to the farm, to even a drive through with farmworkers. The initiative goal was to help Fresno County streamline procedures as the count continues to prepare for the mass vaccination in the food and ag industry.

Pacheco said there is a bigger demand than supply but hopes vaccines can be distribute in a timely manner.

“We all have the same goal, to get as many vaccines as we can out in the most efficient manner possible,” Pacheco said. “You can see a lot of teamwork.”

Leslie Martínez of the leadership counsel said agricultural workers living in rural and disadvantaged communities have no access to transportation to urban vaccinations sites as well as face the digital divide too.

“As soon as the vaccines became available, we wanted to make sure that folks who are in rural areas will have equitable access to them,” Martínez said, adding that they have advocated bringing vaccines to the community “so, they can have them directly in their community. We are just trying to ensure that those who need the vaccine and are most vulnerable have access to them and that includes our ag community as well.”

“On the one hand, it’s good that they are doing this (the clinic),” said Lomelí, sharing that when she was sick with COVID-19 last year, she felt very bad with a lot of body aches, fatigue, sleepy, etc.

“You just wanted to lie down,” she said.

Lomelí said that the vaccine provides the extra protection, especially for people like her who works in the fields.

“It is very difficult,” Lomelí said of trying to make a living as a farmworker during the pandemic and trying to stay healthy at the same time.

When asked if she was hesitant to get the vaccine, Lomelí said “we heard many things, but at the same time, we do have to get vaccinated.”

Although many things were heard being said, Lomelí said “if you don’t get vaccinated, you might get sick again.”

“”Since I was sick, I no longer want to go through that,” Lomelí said about getting the vaccine.

Experiencing COVID-19 firsthand, Lomelí said it was “ugly.”

Jesús Verduzco, who works on the fields in the area the Cantúa Creek, said he learned about the vaccination clinic through his work.

“They gave us a brochure and the boss made copies of it,” he said.

Verduzco, 51, said one of the doubts he felt about taking the vaccine was that “if it could be effective or not. But it must be good.”

Verduzco said that he didn’t need convincing to get the vaccine.

“You have to have faith in the doctors and in the whole system,” Verduzco said.

Roberto Sánchez, 58, who lives in Cantúa Creek and who has worked as farmworker for 30 years, said he learned about the vaccination clinic through friends who told him agriculture workers were given priority and that they would be vaccinating in the rural town.

Although no one in his family – five adults and one child – has had COVID-19, Sánchez said he immediately signed up to get the vaccine.

“For one’s protection,” he said, adding that his wife who is not a farmworker is waiting to get vaccine. “I would say that it would be good if they gave it to everyone.”

Juana Arrollo, who lives in Tres Piedras, took a break from working on the fields that morning to go and get her vaccine. Her mayordomo drove her to the vaccination site that day.

Arrollo, 58, said she has worked all her life in the fields, said didn’t think twice about getting the vaccine.

“I wanted to get it to prevent disease,” said Arrollo in Spanish.