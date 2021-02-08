LMCHS takes academic decathlon title for ninth year in a row

From left to right: coach Allen Tong, Gurmannat Chalotra, Isaac Harmiel, Marcus Garcia, Clayton Lahodny, Declan Young, Philip Marihart, Ariana Luna, Micaela Vidaurri, Naeryl Ronquillo, and coach Janet Bengtson. Lemoore Middle College High School is the county-winning Academic Decathlon team representing Kings County at the state level in March. Special to Vida en el Valle

Like many academic decathlon teams across the state, Lemoore Middle College High School students knew things would be very different at this year’s annual competition.

“Running an academic decathlon team in this covid environment has been quite challenging,” said LMCHS coach Allen Tong. “We had fewer group study sessions than in previous years and the students really had to do more individual studying. We definitely relied more on Zoom sessions.”

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything from previous years with county competitions going virtual this year.

“The students did not use COVID as an excuse to not be as good. In fact, they tried harder this year. I admire them for that level of perseverance and grit,” Tong said. “Some of our team members have chosen to do distance learning and some are here in class. To get everyone together we have had Zoom sessions after school and in the evenings. We did meet during the Christmas break and on some weekends.”

Lemoore Middle College High School won with 41,282.7 points on Saturday, Feb. 6 during the virtual, 39th annual Kings County Academic Decathlon. The 2021 event theme was ‘The Cold War.’

Tong’s team has won the Kings County’s competition nine years in a row.

Coach Allen Tong offers a congratulatory elbow bump to top Kings County decathlete Clayton Lahodny. Special to Vida en el Valle

According to academic decathlon coordinator Lisa Rodríguez, 43 students from Corcoran, Hanford, Hanford West, Lemoore, Lemoore Middle College, and Sierra Pacific high school competed in a rigorous set of academic examinations demonstrating their versatility in a variety of academic categories. Each team is comprised of A, B and C students.

Team members participated in ten disciplines, including Art, Economics, Mathematics, Music, Language & Literature, Social Science, and Science.

In addition, the students performed prepared and impromptu speeches, wrote essays on a given topic, and participated in interview competitions.

“Virtual competition is an adjustment. Delivering a speech and interviewing via Zoom are challenging. Technology wasn’t always cooperative,” said Tong. “Our students adjusted and our scores in speech and interview were some of best we have ever had. It really is a mindset that the team refuses to let COVID be an excuse for not working and not achieving.”

Second place went to Sierra Pacific with 26,252.0 points.

Hanford West was third with 25,529.2 points; followed by Lemoore (25,339.9 points), Hanford (24,860.8), and, Corcoran (23,385.4).

More than $5,570 in scholarships was awarded to top students, including the Top Decathlete $500 scholarship that went to Clayton Lahodny of Lemoore Middle College.

Lemoore Middle College advanced to the State Academic Decathlon competition in Sacramento in March. The state competition is going to be virtually too.

“In preparation for state, we will look at our individual scores and determine which subject areas need the greatest amount of improvement,” Tong said, adding “we will establish a study schedule with Zoom sessions. We will continue to practice speech and interview and review essay prompts.”

LMCHS won for the first time at the state in the small and medium school division in 2019.

“Our goal at state is to be the best that Lemoore Middle College can be. I really don’t know where that will take us, but we will try; I know that,” Tong said of heading to the state.

The 2020 State Academic Decathlon was canceled because of the pandemic.

