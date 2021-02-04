Constituents ask Congressman Valadao for direct stimulus support through the pandemic

Kaya Heron, with the Fresno Black Chamber of Commerce, Lemoore resident Aurora González and Oralia Vallejo with the Kings County Latino Roundtable delivered in person ‘Past Due’ $2,000 invoices to Valadao’s district director Weston Anderson who said he would make sure Valadao receives those invoices. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Lemoore resident Aurora González showed up at Congressman David Valadao’s office to deliver a message: Congress must include monthly stimulus checks in the next COVID relief bill.

González – joined by small business owner Des Washington, Oralia Vallejo of the Kings County Latino Roundtable and Kaya Heron of the Fresno Black Chamber of Commerce – delivered ‘Past Due’ $2,000 invoices to Valadao’s district director Weston Anderson, who said he would make sure Valadao receives them.

“We are here to ask Rep. Valadao to please help built a bridge to improve the health of all our communities,” Vallejo said, adding that government COVID relief has not been sufficient, especially for the low-income residents who have lost their jobs as well as farmworkers. “We really need this support so we can improve the lives of everybody.”

“People are not making ends meet,” Vallejo said. In the Central Valley, she said, many people rely on food banks because they don’t have sufficient funding.

Gonzalez, who had COVID-19 last year, said there are many families like hers where unemployment doesn’t provide enough during the pandemic.

“It’s tough. I am here to let them know that one check is not enough,” said González, who recently gave birth. “We need more help.”

Valadao, who was in Washington, D.C., did not make any comments about the campaign.

The stop at Vadalao’s district office was part of the $2,000 Past Due to the People Campaign taking place Feb. 4-5 in several cities across the country by grassroots organizers who delivered invoices to other members of Congress asking Congress to authorize $2,000 monthly stimulus check to the people.

This event was part of the Make It Monthly Initiative, a grassroots campaign asking Congress to prioritize people during the pandemic and to include monthly stimulus checks.

Vallejo, Washington, Heron and González, who is also a volunteer with Valley Voices, were the few participants at the in-person event in order to serve social distancing guidelines. But the campaign also was taken to social media with people using the hashtag #MakeItMonthly.

The invoice events and campaign are a collaboration with Income Movement, The People’s Bailout, change.org and Economic Security Project Action.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan proposes a single $1,400 check, but there are several bills in Congress – including one co-sponsored by then Sen. Kamala Harris – calling for ongoing checks during the pandemic said organizers.