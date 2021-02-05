It will take a village to get the county’s elderly population vaccinated

To understand the challenges facing the elderly – especially those who aren’t adept at either English or computers – when it comes to getting vaccinated for COVID-19, you have to look no further than the case of a 93-year-old Latina.

The mother-in-law of Dr. Katherine A. Flores barely got her first dose of the vaccine in late January “because there weren’t enough vaccines.”

Children and grandchildren kept trying to sign her up but the website wouldn’t let them because Fresno County had already run out of available supplies.

Some of the challenges Latino elderly face include the difficulty registering online to make an appointment as many were not computer literate, were not proficient in English as well as the lack of transportation to get to the vaccination sites.

“It has been a challenge for our seniors,” Flores said.

Then another challenge came: Limited vaccine supply.

“The county is trying to do, and they are doing their best, doing it, selecting locations that would be most accessible for the largest numbers,” said Flores, USCF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research, who also has her own practice.

Flores was picked last November to the state’s COVID-19 Drafting Guidelines Workgroup, a 16-member workgroup of California immunization, geriatrics, ethics, epidemiology, health equity, and pharmacy practice experts to developed vaccine prioritization and allocation guidance on how the state implements the vaccine for its 40 million residents.

“And I understand. So, it is challenging,” Flores said.

From her own experience with her patients, Flores is providing the most updated information available from the county about the COVID-19 vaccine, including when the website was open again for appointments.

And what Flores was seeing is that many of her patients “are relying on their children and their grandchildren to go online and make their appointments for them.”

“But not everybody can do that and not everybody has somebody that can do that for them,” Flores added.

And that was a big concern for Genoveva Islas, executive director of Cultiva la Salud, an organization dedicated to creating health equity in the San Joaquín Valley.

Cultiva la Salud currently helps about 200 elderly immigrant women, many undocumented, age 65 and older throughout the county.

When staff at Cultiva la Salud found out that there was priority vaccinating for 75 and older, they went through the list of participants and identified those eligible and began calling to see if they were interested in getting the vaccine and if they might needed any type of assistance.

“Because these señoras are throughout Fresno County,” Isla said of the approximately 35 elderly women they identify age 75 and older.

Twenty expressed interest in getting vaccinating, said Islas, but they raised various issues including not having someone to take them to the vaccination site since the county was not offering evening appointments or not being digitally literate to register online for an appointment.

“These vaccines, at the time we were calling them, were being given at the fairgrounds,” Islas said.

Cultiva La Salud is part of the COVID Equity Project, so Islas and her staff got vaccinated due to the group’s testing for COVID-19 in the community.

“We knew what the setup was like at the fairgrounds,” Islas said, adding that those who arrived at the fairgrounds for the vaccine had to park, walk, get in line and wait with no place to sit. Sometime, the wait to get vaccinated took hours.

Islas witnessed first-hand. Some seniors struggled. Some walked out of the line to find a place to sit on a bench while asking somebody to hold their place.

“So, it was just was not an ideal setting for somebody who is of that age,” Islas said, especially if those seniors have mobility problems.

Islas said that when Cultiva staff started helping those elderly Latino women register through the county’s health department website, appointments were booked up but they continue to register people under the idea that they were on a waiting list and then they would be contacted for a spot once those were available.

As of Feb. 3, the county’s health department website was not longer registering people for vaccinations appointments. However, those who want to receive notifications update about the vaccine and when it would be available for them and their families could fill out a COVID-19 vaccine interest form that would assist the county in vaccination planning efforts.

People will be notified when the vaccine is made available in their applicable tier or when the vaccine is made available to the public in general.

According to its website, the Fresno County Health Department is currently offering second doses for healthcare workers and those individuals 75 and older who received their first dose at the fairgrounds.

Those who were vaccinated from Jan. 6 to Jan. 21 are being notified either by phone, email address or mobile text to remind them of their schedule second dose. Those who were vaccinated Jan. 22-23 should already have their second dose scheduled.

Additional sites offered COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly 75 and older – Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Center (SPOC) and United Health Centers (UHC) as drive-thru.

For weeks SPOCK was doing the drive through vaccination where people didn’t have to sign up, but they have to be willing to wait in the car for hours because there was no appointments requirement. The Center is also now only giving the second vaccine for individual who received the first dose from them.

As on Jan. 30, SPOC had not received any additional allocations from the county and therefore have no expectation to reopen its vaccine drive through for additional first doses, according to the center’s website.

However, getting to Fresno and making appointments was a big challenge for a senior who is Latino, who is low income, doesn’t have a computer at home and are in the rural areas, Islas said.

“A few of our señoras did get the vaccine because they had adult children who registered them and brought them,” Islas said of this vulnerable population. “But there are still a significant proportion who haven’t gotten vaccinated because they need more assistance, they need transportation, they need some support in order for them to either wait in line and then to be driven back home.”

And the county health officials recognize those challenges.

“That’s why, we right now, our plan is to make sure all of our federally qualified health centers (FQHC) are approved or are certified to receive Covid-19 vaccine because we want them to vaccinate our community,” said Leticia Berber, health educator with the county’s department of public health.

Berber said those health centers are in many of the county’s rural areas “where these individuals are found” and would make things easier for those elderly to use their local clinic to get their vaccine.

However, the county doesn’t have all of the FQHC clinics serving throughout the county certified to receive the vaccine only a few, like United Health Centers, Clínica Sierra Vista, and Valley Health Team.

“We want them (health centers) to administer the vaccine to these individuals. We don’t want these individuals to be waiting in long lines in a mass vaccination clinic,” Berber said, adding “but we are not there yet.”

That is one of the mail goals of the county, Berber said, adding that the county is also looking into working with community-based organizations like Cultiva la Salud and Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indigena Oaxaqueño to collaborate in notifying those individuals when it comes to Covid-19 vaccine.

Berber said the county is also working with the 211-line number for individuals to call for information where they can register and assist them to register over the phone.

“So, we have those three things going right now in Fresno County. They’re not solidified yet. It’s not concrete, we don’t have a concrete plan, but that’s what we’re moving towards. Something is going to work. Something’s going to pan through,” Berber said of community-based organizations assisting them or having all federally qualified health clinics become certified to receive vaccine or the 211-line assisting the county with registration.

“We’re preparing ourselves, utilizing those three models,” Berber said of the county being able to vaccinate the elderly population once the county gets more vaccines to be able to administer first doses again according to the county’s Covid-19 Vaccine Schedule. “We’re not going to be doing this alone. We want to work with our community members to assist these individuals.”

“It is a challenge,” Berber said adding that the county is not going to open the phase where the 65 and older are found, until the county either has enough vaccine and a plan on how they are going to be registering those individuals or what direction the county is going to give them to get vaccinated.

Berber said the county is also relying on community-based organizations like Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission to assist them with transportation as well as community health clinics that are currently offering transportation to their clients for medical appointments.

“So we want to use the same model that they are using for them to assist us,” she said, adding that if any of those clinics have a member who is elderly and can’t make it to the mass covid-19 vaccination clinic, see if they can provide them with transportation.

“We are talking to them to see what kind of contract we can build with them, for them to offer them that ride,” Berber said. “But at this time, the Fresno County Department of Public Health is not offering transportation to our mass vaccination clinics at this time.”

Berber said the county has approximately 17-22 community-based organizations that are working with the county to assist them with the elderly population, especially those that don’t speak English, either with transportation, with registration or getting them an email.

Speed bumps

When the vaccine arrived at the county, health officials were not expecting the vaccine to be so sensitive, to be frozen at a certain temperature.

“That was kind of like a speed bump for providers to receive the vaccine,” Berber said, adding that back in November not all doctors were equipped, not all federally qualified health clinics were equipped with the resources to keep the vaccine where it needs to be in a safe environment. “Not all providers were able to afford such freezer or such a refrigerator to maintain it.”

To her knowledge, Flores said none of the private practices have yet been able to get the vaccine to give in their offices.

“We have been given the opportunity to sign up for it. The challenge is that it requires a lot of steps,” Flores said. “You have to have a certain amount of staff, a certain space to be able to provide the vaccine. And many of the smaller offices aren’t able to do that.”

Another bump was people needing to register for this vaccine.

Berber said the county can’t have mass vaccination clinics all the time, that is not how the county wants it to work.

“We want it, kind of follow the flu model that we are using right now,” Berber said adding that when people get their flu vaccine, the county encourage them to go to their providers to get the vaccine. “We do that every year, but we do offer the flu vaccine, we do offer flu clinics out in the community for those that don’t have the resources, for those that don’t have (health) insurance, for those that don’t have a medical home we offer the (flu) vaccine.”

Flores said that is something she struggle with is how best to do it, distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, to make sure people have adequate access, especially in rural communities.

“It’s very frustrating,” Flores said adding that one way to approach it is with the community health centers and their outreach team who knows their community.

Flores said even though the workgroup she is involve provided recommendation it was up to each of the counties in the state to make the final decision about how they were going to do it and what works best for their area.

Flores said the COVID-19 guidelines workgroup talked about the need to work closely with community health centers, especially in rural areas or smaller regions, to work with their staff to outreach the community, either using the promotora model that a lot of the clinics already have in place and go out to the community try to assure that people have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Flores said it would be ideal to have a system where it would have certain locations where people would have easy access – whether it be Mendota, Firebaugh, at community health centers.

Berber said the county wants all doctors to be able to maintain the Covid-19 vaccine in their office so they can give it to their patients instead of the county creating mass vaccinations clinics, including the ones at the fairgrounds, at the Sierra Pacific Orthopedics Center (SPOC), and Central East High School.

“We do have these mass vaccination clinics going on, but we’re moving toward the doctors, getting the vaccine and vaccinating their clients, which we think is going to make it easier for individuals 65 and older,” Berber said, adding that not all doctors in Fresno County are certified to be able to vaccinate.

How to best do it

As part of the task force, Flores said they have been meeting for months and from the get go the purpose or the focus of the group has always been on equity and assuring that all Californians, particularly those at the highest risk, had access.

“So the recommendations have all been made with that in mind,” Flores said, adding that for example when recommending that essential health care workers and the more elderly were eligible to receive the vaccine now, it was based on data, data that clearly showed that the elderly population are at much higher risk of getting severe disease, being hospitalized and dying.

“And those numbers are striking. That’s why that decision was made,” Flores said. “Next, we were looking at essential workers. We were looking at farm workers, people in the agricultural industry, people who work in packinghouse, those people who are teachers, educational workers, first responders, police, firefighters, people who are on the front lines having to come into contact with protection.”

Flores said the task force also works parallel with the community vaccine advisory committee.

During the online Feb. 3 meeting, Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General, and co-chair of the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee, said the foundation of the committee’s work is on “safety, equity and transparency.”

“In the face of limited vaccine supply we recognized that the process of determining how vaccine allocations is prioritize is done first by insuring safety,” Burke Harris said.

Statewide, Flores said there have been a lot of conversation and people involve getting everybody access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are not where we want to be, but we’re continuing to meet and continue to refine what we’re doing based on the daily, notices of how much vaccine do we have,” she said

“We have to think about the fact that we have so much vaccine, but then you have to give a second dose. And how do you do that, how you take that into account with the numbers. So, it’s very complex,” Flores said.

As a health provider in Fresno County, Flores said there is not a one stop shop where providers can get the information before their patients, but providers rely on the county health department website to learn about vaccination sites, etc.

“It’s a challenge. Could it be done better? I’m sure it could be. Did we drop the ball? I don’t think so. I mean, we’ve worked really hard at this. The County Department of Health is working really hard on a daily basis on this. It’s just very complex and not enough vaccine,” Flores said, adding the county is working day and night to make sure the county gets as much vaccine as possible.

Flores said some of these challenges might dissuade people from getting the vaccine, but wants to emphasize how important it is to get the vaccine as soon as they can and to continue to work with their family members to look at the website for the most recent update of when and where they can have access to the vaccine once their turn is up.

“It’s been a challenge to roll it out,” Flores said encouraging people to “not to lose hope and that they still will be able to get it and to work with their doctor.”

Flores want to assure people that getting the vaccine is important, safe and even though access has been challenging it will continue to improve.