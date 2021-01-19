Fresno community demands comprehensive immigration reform within 100 days

Luis Chávez, Fresno City council president, the morning of Jan. 19 at Fresno City Hall, a day before Biden would take office on Jan. 20 at the nation’s capital. Community leaders demanded that the President-elect introduce a comprehensive immigration reform package that provides protections for immigrants and a pathway to citizenship within 100 days. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Community leaders in the Central Valley are requesting President-elect Joe Biden to reverse all the anti-immigrant policies that were enacted under President Donald J. Trump.

Leaders gathered Fresno City Hall on Monday morning, a day before Biden takes the oath as the nation’s 46th president.

Leaders demanded that the President-elect introduce a comprehensive immigration reform package that provides protections for immigrants and a pathway to citizenship within 100 days.

“We now have a real chance at providing humane and dignified legislation for our immigrant communities,” said Samuel Molina, California state director of Mi Familia Vota. “We must do what is right and provide immigrants with the legal protections that they so desperately require. President-elect Biden, we are looking to you and your administration to lead.”

According to The Washington Post, Biden will propose an overhaul of immigration laws on his first day in office. The package includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, providing qualifying immigrants with the opportunity to obtain a green card once they meet certain requirements after five years of temporary status and apply for citizenship three years later of being permanent residents.

The newspaper reports that immigrants must have been in the country as of Jan. 1, 2021 to qualify and that those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protection could apply for permanent residency immediately.

“We know that one of the most important issues that the Biden administration will tackle is comprehensive immigration reform,” said Fresno City Council President Luis Chávez. “Last night I was encouraged by the new administration with the plan that they put forward allowing a path for citizenship for our immigrant community.”

Chávez said the city of Fresno sends a loud and clear message that “we value our immigrants.”

He said immigrants are not only an important part of the economy but also an important part of the city and society, culture, etc.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said its time to be bold, adding that there is a lot work to be done.

“Let’s not kid ourselves. When we want to applaud the plan that is out there, we know that is going to be difficult, but it’s going to take each and everyone of us to fight and to demand. Because even though the (immigration) plan is bold, there is going to be a lot of hesitation from folks from the right, even folks from the middle,” Soria said.

Council member Esmeralda Soria

Soria not only call on the Biden administration to be bold and to push for negotiations of an immigration reform but also called upon the Central Valley congressional delegation from Kern County represented by Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to Fresno County represented by Jim Costa, D-Fresno, as well as newly re-elected representative David Valadao, R-Hanford “to stand up and not just be the white moderate. We need people and we need leaders that are going to lead us into a more just country. America is a country of immigrants, that is what makes our country great.”

“I am hopeful, but I know that we are in for a fight,” Soria added, encouraging all those in attendance to be ready to continue the fight for immigration reform not only for dreamers but for the parents and grandparents so they are not left behind. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Anahirely Torres, DACA recipient and Fresno State graduate, said DACA has opened so many door and presented many opportunities for her from getting her own social security number, built her credit, get a stable job to being able to purchase a car to provide reliable transportation, get an education and most recently open her own business.

Torres said it can be depressing and overwhelming knowing that as a DACA recipient her future is out of her control sometime as the Trump Administration tried many times to repeal DACA as well attacks on sanctuary cities and states.

Anahirely Torres, DACA recipient and Fresno State graduate

“Our fate was in the administration’s hands and they tried to repeal the program leaving hundreds of thousands of us wondering whether or not we were going to be able to live our dreams,” the 25-year-old Torres, adding that DACA is a temporary solution. “We need something permanent before somebody else comes and tries to take it away from us again.”

Torres asked Biden to repeal Trump’s antiimmigrant policies and introduce a immigration reform package within 100 days of his administration for “the 11 million undocumented immigrants that are living in the shadows of this country.”

The Valley’s community leaders are not the only pro-immigration advocates who are calling for an overhaul of an outdated and broken immigration system.

Besides the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has made immigration also a priority for his new administration.

On Tuesday, 180 companies, organizations and leaders released a statement in support of a bipartisan approach to reform, calling for a “modern, humane and effective immigration system that upholds the best of America’s promise.”

They represent a broad group of business, retail, manufacturing, agricultural and dairy sectors, faith, law enforcement, civic, and other organizations.

“We especially call on Congress to come together and quickly provide a pathway to citizenship that would allow Dreamers to stay in the U.S. and become fully integrated into our communities,” read the statement.

The National Immigration Forum has also released a set of immigration priorities for the Biden administration, focusing on solutions that can gather bipartisan support.

“Our nation’s economy is stronger, and our communities more prosperous, when immigrants are able to fully contribute. Leading businesses and organizations – as well as a majority of Americans – recognize this and support practical, bipartisan solutions,” said Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, which was founded in 1982 to advocate for immigrants and promotes responsible federal immigration policies.

Olga Grosh, immigration attorney for Pasifika Immigration Law Group, warns immigrants to be aware of potential scams.

Grosh said when immigration reform passed in the 1980s, so many people paid their entire life savings to unlicensed preparers only to find that no paperwork was ever filed.

Olga Grosh, immigration attorney for Pasifika Immigration Law Group

“They were robed, not just of money but of their immigration options,” Grosh said, adding that some of those applicants were denied because their application prepared by unlicensed people had false information written in a language they didn’t understand.

“Fraud can lead to very serious consequences like deportation,” Grosh said, adding that is important to speak to license attorney or a credited representee.

For those immigrants who are hopeful to the possibility of adjusting their status with Biden’s plan, Grosh said “do not pay for anything that isn’t a law yet, that isn’t available today.”

She reminds immigrants that until the law is inactive, and the policy changes actually go into effect, it is “just talk.”

“It is now up to the government representatives, our community, local and national to ensure that that talk is turn into long lasting humane laws recognizing our nation’s diversity,” Grosh said.