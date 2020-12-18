Fresno State awards honorary doctorate to UFW co-founder Gilbert Padilla

United Farm Workers Association co-founder Gilbert C. Padilla was awarded this fall an honorary doctorate degree from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. Special to Vida en el Valle

United Farm Workers Association co-founder Gilbert C. Padilla was awarded this fall an honorary doctorate degree from Fresno State.

In recognition of Padilla’s commitment and achievements in improving the lives of farmworkers, Padilla received the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

The honorary doctoral degree was awarded on behalf of the California State University system and Fresno State in recognition of excellence and extraordinary achievement in significant areas of human endeavor that embody the objectives and ideals of the CSU system.

They recognize men and women whose lives and significant achievements should serve as examples of the California State University’s aspirations for its diverse student body.

Besides Padilla, California State University trustee and farmer Carol Chandler, and Fresno State professor emeritus Helen G. James were recognized too.

Padilla was born in a San Joaquin Valley labor camp and traveled around California as a farmworker picking crops with his family.

Gilbert Padilla, left, with Cesar Chavez . Padilla, 86, was one of the leaders of the UFW when Cesar Chavez was mounting the grape boycott. Courtesía de Gilbert Padilla

In 1958, Cesar Chavez asked him to help organize low-income workers. Four years later, Padilla helped co-found the United Farm Workers Association.

He served as secretary treasurer of the United Farm Workers from 1974 to 1981 and helped to build a health plan for all members.

Gilbert Padilla at a UFW rally in 1977. Padilla, 86, was one of the leaders of the UFW when Cesar Chavez was mounting the grape boycott. A new feature film based on the life of Chavez will soon be in theaters. photo courtesy: Gilbert Padilla Courtesia de Gilbert Padilla

Padilla also helped establish a minimum wage for farm workers, bathrooms in the fields, access to water while working and decent housing.

Padilla moved to Fresno in 1982 with his late wife, Esther, and continued to be an inspiration for many Fresno youth.

FRESNO 11/15/2012 DAC VIDA AWARDS - UFW co-founders Gilbert and Esther Padilla are honored by the Southeast Fresno Economic Development Association, at a luncheon in Fresno, alongside other honorees Los Danzantes de Aztlán director, the late-Ernesto Martínez on Nov. 14, 2012. Vida en el Valle

The honorary doctorates are typically awarded during Fresno State’s commencement ceremony, but the University-wide graduation was canceled this past May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 honorary doctorates were awarded to the recipients during small, private outdoor ceremonies in the fall where Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro recognized their accomplishments.

These were the final academic ceremonies of President Castro’s tenure in office.