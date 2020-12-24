2020: WHEN COVID RULED IVETTE CHAIDEZ:“I figured our government had plans and protocols ...” 

Hanford community advocate Ivette Chaidez educates people on the dangers of unsafe driving with the Buckle Up for Itzy campaign. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Hanford community advocate Ivette Chaidez educates people on the dangers of unsafe driving with the Buckle Up for Itzy campaign after having tragically lost her sister Itzy in 2011 due to a lack of seat belt during a car accident.

Because of the devasting the loss of a loved one, the long-time Kings County resident founded the non-profit Buckle Up for Itzy to spread awareness about the importance of safe driving.

Through the non-profit, the 31-year-old Chaidez, who was born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, México, has become an avid community organizer and her non-profit has awarded scholarships to students in the county who are pursuing a career in the medical field.

Chaidez, who is married with two daughters, was only two years old when she arrived in the United States and made Hanford her home. She attended elementary through high school in Hanford.

Chaidez is an education outreach coordinator at Impact Teen Drivers and remains passionate about empowering young people to make good decisions in the car both as drivers and passengers.

Q. What were your individual/organizational goals for 2020?

“My personal organizational goal for 2020 was to make contact with every high school in Kings, Tulare and Fresno Counties to facilitate evidence-based teen safe driving programming thus empowering teens to make good choices behind the wheel and making our communities safer places to live and drive in.”

Q. When the U.S. began to hear about the coronavirus striking in China in January, what were your thoughts then?

“When we first began hearing about the coronavirus in China I wasn’t really worried about it because I figured our government had plans and protocols in place for this kind of event. I didn’t think it would be an issue until we started learning of it spreading to other countries and there still not being any concern or plan from the Trump administration.”

Q. In March when the shelter in place became a mandate, what was your immediate thought about how that would impact you?

“My immediate thought was about my then-fourth grader and what this meant for her education. My second thought was how it was going to affect my work. I knew that in-person presentations were not going to happen so I was worried about what that would mean for my job. My husband is an electrician and his job is essential, so I knew that he would still work but was scared he was going to get sick and bring that home.”

Q. In March, what difficulties did you encounter trying to find personal protection equipment?

“It was pretty hard to find PPE locally, in Hanford. I remember going to at least four stores in a row and the stores were out of hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and bleach products, not to mention the great toilet paper shortage. I started stalking Amazon for masks until I was finally able to find some and my mother-in-law and I made cloth masks for our household.”

Q. What changes have you been forced to take in your work to deal with shelter-in-place?

“Once we knew the schools would be distance learning our team at Impact Teen Drivers was able to pivot pretty quickly to be able to facilitate our same presentations using virtual platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. All of our presentations and educational resources for teens, parents, law enforcement, health professionals and community members are available virtually in English and Spanish now.”

Q. What major event(s) that you look forward to every year did you miss because of COVID-19?

“Some of the major events we missed this year were: Los Ángeles Dodgers opening day game. My uncle’s wedding (it was rescheduled), annual Fourth of July party, our summer family trip, my daughter’s 1st day of 5th grade, Thursday Night Farmers Market in downtown Hanford, the Christmas parade, Halloween, annual trips for our birthdays, Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.”

Q. Has a friend or family member tested positive for the coronavirus?

“Pretty much everyone in my (extended) family, including me, contracted COVID-19 in July, either from an essential job or community transmission. Almost everyone who got it, recovered, with the exception of one of my uncles. Those of us who have recovered are still dealing with “long hauler” symptoms; such as lingering cough and lung issues. Before the coronavirus stay at home orders shut everything down I worked out every day, sometimes twice a day, and my cardio endurance was high; now I’m winded jogging down one block and have been on steroids to help my lungs on and off since the middle of August.”

Q. Personally, how have you changed your life? For example, no family gatherings, no movies, no travel, etc.

“I really try to avoid going out in public unless it’s necessary. The majority of our household shopping is done online. Meals are either homecooked or curbside pickups. Family outings are cancelled. I haven’t been to the gym since March, unfortunately. We avoid large family gatherings; our Thanksgiving was small, and our Christmas will be as well.”

Q. What do you see as your greatest achievement this year?

“Professionally, continuing to reach teens and parents in underserved populations in English and Spanish amid the pandemic. Personally, juggling working from home, being a mom and helping my child with distance learning; there were so many overwhelming days where I just needed to cry or a hug.”

Q. What are three of your main goals for 2021?

“Reaching more teens and parents than I did this year by partnering with other injury prevention groups, parent groups, youth groups, civic engagement groups. Advocating for and influencing state and nationwide legislation changes pertaining to teen safe driving and older novice drivers. Hopefully improvements in each state’s Graduated Driver Licensing Law. Surviving this pandemic and going to Washington, D.C.”