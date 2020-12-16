First time DACA applicants in the Valle are getting ready to file their applications

Los principales beneficiarios de inmediato con la ley son los jóvenes acogidos al programa de Acción Diferida Para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA), porque tienen permiso de trabajo. EFE

When María Palomares, a farmworker from Porterville, heard that the Department of Homeland Security will now accept DACA applications for first-time applicants, she felt so much relief for her daughter who would benefit from the program.

“We were very happy because if everything goes well, she will be able to submit it before she turns 18,” said Palomares in Spanish.

Palorames said she was told that if DACA is approved before the age of 18, the process will not require her daughter to go back to México while waiting for her legal residency interview if she gets the opportunity to become a legal resident.

A court ruling on Dec. 4 ordered Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting new DACA applications and restore the program to its 2012 from.

Early this year a federal judge in Maryland ordered the Trump administration on July 17 to fully reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to accept new applicants.

However, the Trump administration continued for months to defy the court by refusing to accept new DACA applications leaving many young undocumented immigrants like 17-year-old Jennifer Franco Palomares uncertain about when they could apply for DACA.

On Nov. 14, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order in the Batalla Vidal v. Wolf case, before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis requiring the Department of Homeland Security, to reinstate the DACA policy that was in effect on Sept. 4, 2017. Garaufis determined that the acting Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, had assumed that position illegally, thus invalidating all the provisions of the memorandum he signed this summer.

Garaufis’ ruling early this month indicated that no later than Dec. 7 the program should be opened to new applications, to renewals of those who already have DACA and travel, which had been restricted by the government.

“This ruling makes clear that Chad Wolf acted unlawfully when he tried to slash DACA months ago. The judge ruled that the DACA 2012 memo is the law of the land, and that 3 days from now, on Monday, DHS must be prepared to implement this – including accepting and processing new DACA applicants,” said FWD.us president Todd Schulte in a statement.

FWD.us is a bipartisan political organization that lobbies for immigration reform.

“Thousands of young people who should have been eligible for deportation protection and work authorization have been waiting for over three years to access this life-changing program and live with peace of mind in the country they call home,” Schulte said.

After the Dec. 4 court ruling, Jennifer and hundreds of thousands of other undocumented youth who meet requirements can now file for protection from deportation, obtain a work permit and gain other benefits. She was 1 when her mother, María Palomares, a mother of five, brought her to the U.S. Palomares’ three oldest children, including Jennifer, were born in México while her two youngest are U.S citizens.

Palomares’ oldest two children ages 22 and 19, are currently DACA recipients and college students in Porterville. Both had renewed their DACA status last year in November.

Jennifer, who is now a senior in high school and hopes to go into the medical field to become a therapist, was too young for the original DACA program established by then-President Barack Obama. Applicants need to be at least 15 years old and meet other requirements.

“I felt excited. I felt relieve as well,” said Jennifer of hearing the news that she would finally be able to apply for DACA. She is currently taking a class at her local community college and plans to continue there for two years before she transfers to a four-year university in the Valley.

Like María Palomares, Laura Rivas, was among those who reached out to the Education and Leadership Foundation the week of Dec. 7 for guidance as well as to schedule an appointment to review documentation in order to file their children’s DACA applications.

“We are in the process of submitting a few apps in the upcoming week as we are working with families to complete their packages,” said Xavier Vázquez Báez, director of immigrant services for the Fresno-based foundation. “It is a lot of evidence that has to be sent and it is what takes the longest to obtain.”

The foundation provides services to people from San Joaquín County all the way to Kern County.

“We have screen over 160 individuals for eligibility and we have received over 300 requests for service,” Vázquez Báez said of first-time DACA applicants.

Rivas said her 19-year-old son Diego, who is a student at Fresno City College, would be applying for DACA for the first time.

Rivas, a Pinedale resident, added that her oldest son, 22, has been a DACA recipient since he was 16 years old and has renews about three times, with the last renovation in 2019.

Rivas said when her son Diego turned 15 years old in 2016, they hoped to apply for DACA then.

But because of the elections results that year, Rivas said she was afraid of what would happen to DACA recipients under the Trumps administration, so she opted to not submit her son’s application.

“Since then I have his package ready. His folder of papers and I have put more,” said Rivera, adding that she was afraid because she was told that under the new administration those new DACA applications could be the target of deportations. “It scared me. I did nothing and then everything was canceled. And that’s why we didn’t apply.”

Rivas, a woman of faith, said she is grateful for the staff of the Foundation who have guide her and her sons during the DACA process.

“I am ready,” said Rivas of submitting her son’s application.

“In our hearts as mothers it was that the Lord’s last word would be a better future for these young people, who have never done any harm, on the contrary they have a dream and God is moving greatly in this,” Rivas said.

According to Mi Familia Vota, California is home to the most DACA recipients in the country with more than 220,000. Approximately 700,000 have benefited from DACA since it started.

It took a few hours on Dec. 7 for the federal government to update its DHS website while the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services was not updated until Dec. 9.

“It is well past time for DHS to finally follow the repeated judicial orders and begin to accept these applications,” Schulte said.

On its website DHS states that it “will comply with the order while it remains in effect, but DHS may seek relief from the order.”

“We are clear-eyed about the reality that Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration will again try to dismantle DACA through their ongoing litigation in Texas – and we need a legislative solution – but (Dec. 4)’s order is an important victory for DACA recipients and the thousands of young dreamers who will now have access to this program,” said Schulte, adding that the “order could not be more clear and must be followed immediately, without delay.”